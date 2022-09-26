ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsburg, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

eaglecountryonline.com

Lockdown at Greensburg Junior High Following "Loud Bangs"

The lockdown was lifted after a sweep of the school by local police. (Greensburg, Ind.) – Protocols were put in place this morning at Greensburg Junior High School after two loud bangs were heard. Greensburg Police received a call about the sounds around 8:30 a.m. Once on the scene,...
GREENSBURG, IN
Wave 3

21-year-old Louisville man arrested, accused of armed carjacking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 21-year-old Louisville man is facing robbery charges after police accused him of a carjacking. Monday night, a Louisville Metro officer was patrolling in the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood when they saw Michael Greenwell, 21, getting out of a vehicle that was suspected to be stolen in a carjacking the day before.
LOUISVILLE, KY
City
Scottsburg, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Wave 3

JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man who was arrested after a video showed him on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening students has been ordered to probation. During a hearing on Wednesday, Delvantae King, who is a parent of a JCPS student, must enroll in anger management and have no contact with JCPS employees or locations.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Man arrested after police find pills, meth, and marijuana in SUV

OOLITIC – An Indianapolis man was arrested on Monday after Oolitic Town Marshal Jame Harrington’s canine partner Deny Joe alerted officers to drugs in a vehicle. Police arrested 34-year-old Timothy Gerhart on charges of possession of meth over 10 grams, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug, operating a vehicle while his driver’s license was suspended with a prior conviction, and maintaining a common nuisance.
OOLITIC, IN
wbiw.com

Springville woman caught on camera stealing and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Springville woman was arrested after police say she stole from Walmart. Police arrested 55-year-old Christina Flick on a charge of theft. According to a probable cause affidavit, on September 13, 2022, Bedford Police were alerted to a theft that occurred at the store. Police say Flick left the store without paying for her items on September 8, 2022.
BEDFORD, IN
WRBI Radio

ORV crash in Jefferson County claims juvenile’s life

Jefferson County, IN — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident over the weekend in Jefferson County that claimed the life of a juvenile. Conservation officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of North 600 West shortly after 5 pm Saturday for a serious accident with...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Bedford man sentenced to 85 years for child molestation

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A judge sentenced a Bedford man to 85 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections on several child molestation charges. Joshua Stevens, 35, was convicted on five counts of child molesting in connection to sexual abuse first reported to police in January of 2020. The victim told investigators the abuse took […]
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Former Sheriff Jerry Ross Sr. died on Monday

BEDFORD – Former Lawrence County Sheriff Jerry Allen Ross Sr., of Mitchell, passed away on Monday, September 26th. He was 78. Ross had been suffering from some health issues for some time. Ross retired from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department after 26 years of service. He was sheriff for...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

2nd annual A Taste for Life event happening Sunday

JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation. A Louisville man who was arrested after a video showed him on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening students has been ordered to probation. WAVE employee one of many stuck in Florida. Updated: 3 hours ago.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One...
INDIANA STATE
953wiki.com

Disgruntle Patron at Local Grocery Store Finds Himself Behind Bars

September 21, 2022, Madison Police responded to a reported battery in progress, at the Kroger's Store, 525 Clifty Drive. Upon arrival, Officers located the suspect in question and identified him as Todd Bruseau 46, Columbus, Ohio. According to the victims and witnesses, Bruseau became upset with store employees when they...
MADISON, IN

