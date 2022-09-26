Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Family of Newburg murder victim says 2-year-old was left alone for 3 days with slain mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are still looking for the person who killed a 23-year-old woman in the Newburg area last week. On Sept. 21, officers responded to the 5300 block of Rangeland Road on a report of a person down and found 23-year-old Kierra Stone-Gonzalez dead. The Jefferson...
eaglecountryonline.com
Lockdown at Greensburg Junior High Following "Loud Bangs"
The lockdown was lifted after a sweep of the school by local police. (Greensburg, Ind.) – Protocols were put in place this morning at Greensburg Junior High School after two loud bangs were heard. Greensburg Police received a call about the sounds around 8:30 a.m. Once on the scene,...
Wave 3
Louisville police arrest 3 people for possession of large amounts of cocaine, cash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people have been arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department after a discovery of large amounts of cocaine, cash and an AK-47 rifle. LMPD posted pictures of the goods that were seized following the arrest, which was made by the department’s Criminal Interdiction Division’s Violent Crime Squad.
Wave 3
21-year-old Louisville man arrested, accused of armed carjacking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 21-year-old Louisville man is facing robbery charges after police accused him of a carjacking. Monday night, a Louisville Metro officer was patrolling in the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood when they saw Michael Greenwell, 21, getting out of a vehicle that was suspected to be stolen in a carjacking the day before.
1 flown to hospital following ATV vs truck crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A juvenile was flown to an Evansville hospital following a crash between an ATV and a pickup truck in Martin County. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 1:44 p.m. on September 24 on Dover Hill Road. A juvenile had been driving northeast along the road and […]
Wave 3
JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man who was arrested after a video showed him on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening students has been ordered to probation. During a hearing on Wednesday, Delvantae King, who is a parent of a JCPS student, must enroll in anger management and have no contact with JCPS employees or locations.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after police find pills, meth, and marijuana in SUV
OOLITIC – An Indianapolis man was arrested on Monday after Oolitic Town Marshal Jame Harrington’s canine partner Deny Joe alerted officers to drugs in a vehicle. Police arrested 34-year-old Timothy Gerhart on charges of possession of meth over 10 grams, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug, operating a vehicle while his driver’s license was suspended with a prior conviction, and maintaining a common nuisance.
Wave 3
Man arrested after Dixie Highway crash will not face criminal charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was arrested after a crash that injured four people will not be facing any criminal charges. The crash happened on Dixie Highway and Upper Hunters Trace back on Aug. 30. The arrest report stated that 20-year-old Robert Charles Risen III was going 60...
wbiw.com
Springville woman caught on camera stealing and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Springville woman was arrested after police say she stole from Walmart. Police arrested 55-year-old Christina Flick on a charge of theft. According to a probable cause affidavit, on September 13, 2022, Bedford Police were alerted to a theft that occurred at the store. Police say Flick left the store without paying for her items on September 8, 2022.
WRBI Radio
ORV crash in Jefferson County claims juvenile’s life
Jefferson County, IN — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident over the weekend in Jefferson County that claimed the life of a juvenile. Conservation officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of North 600 West shortly after 5 pm Saturday for a serious accident with...
Bedford man sentenced to 85 years for child molestation
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A judge sentenced a Bedford man to 85 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections on several child molestation charges. Joshua Stevens, 35, was convicted on five counts of child molesting in connection to sexual abuse first reported to police in January of 2020. The victim told investigators the abuse took […]
wbiw.com
Former Sheriff Jerry Ross Sr. died on Monday
BEDFORD – Former Lawrence County Sheriff Jerry Allen Ross Sr., of Mitchell, passed away on Monday, September 26th. He was 78. Ross had been suffering from some health issues for some time. Ross retired from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department after 26 years of service. He was sheriff for...
Wave 3
2nd annual A Taste for Life event happening Sunday
JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation. A Louisville man who was arrested after a video showed him on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening students has been ordered to probation. WAVE employee one of many stuck in Florida. Updated: 3 hours ago.
WLWT 5
Northern Kentucky man dies after car rolls overtop of him, officials say
FLORENCE, Ky. — A man died after his vehicle rolled overtop of him, according to the Hamilton County Coroner and Boone County Sheriff's Office. The coroner said 80-year-old Elmer Smith died Monday after sustaining injuries on Saturday. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said Smith was parking his vehicle and...
Wave 3
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian
JCPS father who was arrested after outburst on school bus ordered to probation. A Louisville man who was arrested after a video showed him on a Jefferson County Public School bus threatening students has been ordered to probation. Updated: 4 hours ago. Travelers hoping to get a flight out of...
Greenwood PD asking for help IDing man accused of trying to deposit fake checks
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Greenwood are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of trying to deposit fake checks in Johnson and Marion counties. Greenwood police say the unidentified man attempted to deposit a $4500 check and withdrawal a check worth $5,500. The man even had the correct social security number for […]
WLKY.com
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One...
953wiki.com
Disgruntle Patron at Local Grocery Store Finds Himself Behind Bars
September 21, 2022, Madison Police responded to a reported battery in progress, at the Kroger's Store, 525 Clifty Drive. Upon arrival, Officers located the suspect in question and identified him as Todd Bruseau 46, Columbus, Ohio. According to the victims and witnesses, Bruseau became upset with store employees when they...
953wiki.com
Off Road Vehicle crash claims life of a 13 year female from Jefferson County
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a serious off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that claimed the life of a juvenile. Yesterday at approximately 5:09 p.m., Indiana Conservation Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of N. 600 W. in Jefferson County for a serious accident with injury. Upon arrival, responder located a...
