BEDFORD – A Springville woman was arrested after police say she stole from Walmart. Police arrested 55-year-old Christina Flick on a charge of theft. According to a probable cause affidavit, on September 13, 2022, Bedford Police were alerted to a theft that occurred at the store. Police say Flick left the store without paying for her items on September 8, 2022.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO