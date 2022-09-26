Read full article on original website
Texas' cotton industry is facing its worst harvest in years, costing the state
LUBBOCK — Cotton production has been decimated by drought and extreme heat this year, costing Texas High Plains farmers and other agricultural industries at least $2 billion, according to one estimate. There’s just not much crop out there,” said Brad Heffington, a cotton farmer in Littlefield. “A lot of...
Governor DeSantis gives update as Hurricane Ian closes in on Cat 5 status
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — Governor Ron DeSantis spoke about the state's preparations for Hurricane Ian, which has strengthened to a powerful Category 4 storm. Speaking at a news conference in the state's capital, Florida's Governor called Hurricane Ian "the real deal." This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and...
Texas lottery breaks all-time sales record for 12th consecutive year
TEXAS — The Texas Lottery has broken a slew of records for the organization, according to the Texas Lottery Commission, including new records for scratch ticket and draw game sales. press release from the Texas Lottery Commission below:. AUSTIN – The Texas Lottery has surpassed its all-time sales record...
Youngkin responds to Virginia student walkout in protest of transgender policies
Hundreds of Virginia students walked out of their schools Tuesday to protest Gov. Glenn Youngkin's newly revised transgender policies. The activist group, Pride Liberation Project, said nearly 100 schools participated in the walkout. Youngkin's policy would allow the parents to voice their concerns over students who chose different pronouns and...
Funeral for Archbishop Emeritus Joseph A. Fiorenza to be livestreamed starting Tuesday
TEXAS — The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston will livestream the three-days of funeral services for the Archbishop Emeritus Joseph A. Fiorenza on its website. Read the press release from the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston below:. So far 19 bishops, including Wilton Cardinal Gregory, Archbishop of the Washington, D.C. Archdiocese, plan to...
