ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 29

Really?
2d ago

Biden needs to be removed what the H are they waiting for?!! The two 🤡🤡 have done nothing but severe damages to our country yet no one has charged them with treasonous acts yet!!

Reply
17
KEMNJ
2d ago

To all the people calling Republicans dictators, you don't think these are measures that a dictator would take - designating what kind of vehicle you're allowed to drive?

Reply(4)
13
Petch3+
2d ago

If we are the only country going these extremes, it's not going to a damn thing to change the environment here and across the world. These people do not have the capability to think 1 or 2 years into the future let alone 20-30 years!

Reply
10
Related
Fox News

Kevin McCarthy vows GOP-led House would immediately repeal Biden admin's hiring of 87,000 IRS agents

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy told Fox News' Lawrence Jones that Republicans will repeal hiring 87,000 new IRS agents as part of the party's "Commitment to America." On "Fox & Friends" Friday, McCarthy sat down with Jones -- joined by Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Steve Scalise, R-La., – at a diner in Pennsylvania where the lawmakers talked to voters in the swing state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race

With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
People

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recounts How a Congressman Once Told Her 'It's a Shame' She Won

"I feel like everybody treated me like a one-term member of Congress, and they worked to make me a one-term member of Congress," Ocasio-Cortez told GQ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is opening up about the hostility she faced after being elected to Congress in 2018 — hostility that, in a new interview with GQ, came in part from those in her party. During her first days in Congress, the now 32-year-old Ocasio-Cortez told the outlet, her reception was "not the same" as her fellow newly elected Democrats. One instance, in particular,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Pallone
Person
Joe Biden
The Conversation U.S.

Surging sales of large gasoline pickups and SUVs are undermining carbon reductions from electric cars

Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation – the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles are making great progress, with their share of U.S. car and light truck sales jumping from 2% to 4% in 2020-2021 and projected to exceed 6% by the end of 2022. But sales of gas-guzzling pickups and SUVs are also surging. This other face of the market...
ECONOMY
The Hill

Employees in anonymous letter ask Biden to remove DHS inspector general

A group of employees who work for the internal watchdog at the Department of Homeland Security are calling on President Biden to remove their boss, saying they’ve lost hope the “ship will right itself.”. The request comes after numerous congressional panels have asked DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari...
POTUS
The Hill

You’ll need a REAL ID soon: Here’s what to know

(NEXSTAR) — Soon, if you want to fly in the U.S. or visit certain federal buildings, you’ll be required to have a small feature on your driver’s license or identification card — a star. And though the federal deadline to have that star on your ID is months away, many officials recommend starting the process sooner rather than later.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Electric Cars#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Whitehouse#Republican#Medicare#The Department Of Energy
Daily Mail

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen 'preparing to depart White House after midterms': Biden cabinet facing massive departure amid criticism over handling of inflation and voters saying the economy is their top priority

The White House is preparing for Janet Yellen to leave her post as Treasury Secretary as soon as November as Americans rank the economy as one of their biggest concerns with just weeks until Election Day. Her potential departure is in the early stages and would come after the 2022...
POTUS
CBS New York

Former New Jersey Gov. Jim Florio dies

NEW YORK -- Former New Jersey Gov. Jim Florio died Sunday at the age of 85.The former amateur boxer and U.S. Navy officer served eight terms in Congress before becoming New Jersey's 49th governor. His law partner shared the news on Twitter, saying Florio passed away Sunday night surrounded by friends and family. Gov. Phil Murphy will sign an executive order Monday to fly flags at half-staff in his honor. "Governor Florio was a fighter who never backed down. He was a leader who cared more about the future of New Jersey than his own political fortunes," he tweeted.
POLITICS
The Hill

Projected Republican House majority narrows: CBS model

CBS News on Sunday lowered its projection of a Republican House majority after the midterms as Democrats see glimmers of hope to salvage their standing in November’s elections. The network’s model, managed alongside YouGov, continues to predict Republicans will flip Democrats’ razor-thin majority in the House, but CBS now...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Truth About Cars

Report: Nobody Can Build Enough Electric Vehicles

Automakers have been having trouble building much of anything since 2020 began, thanks to a comprehensive breakdown in logistics. But the hype around electric vehicles has made them even trickier to build now that they’re starting to represent a more meaningful portion of the market. Ironically, the industry’s desire to see EVs become more popular seems to be backfiring as nobody seems capable of keeping up with demand.
CARS
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Giuliani Texted Oath Keeper Charged in Jan. 6 Riot: Report

A senior member of the far-right organization Oath Keepers engaged in text exchanges with former Trump White House aide Andrew Giuliani “about election issues,” NBC News reports, in what is said to be evidence of a growing connection between fringe groups and the Trump administration. Kellye SoRelle, the general counsel for the organization, pleaded not guilty earlier this month to four charges surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and obstructing justice by telling others to delete information from their phones. Along with the Giuliani texts, SoRelle also attempted to...
U.S. POLITICS
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
222K+
Followers
124K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy