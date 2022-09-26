Pumpkin Patch event coming to New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Fall is now here and you know what that means: pumpkins!

Starting on Saturday, Christ Church in New Bern will be hosting its 19thannual Pumpkin Patch. The pumpkins are scheduled to be delivered on Saturday at 9 am on Pollock Street.

All funds from the event will go directly to local non-profits with last year’s funds totaling $20,000.

The Pumpkin Patch will be open from 10 am to 6 pm every day until October 31.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.