ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Pumpkin Patch event coming to New Bern

By Ryan Harper
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wDrYh_0iAfZjGe00

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Fall is now here and you know what that means: pumpkins!

Starting on Saturday, Christ Church in New Bern will be hosting its 19thannual Pumpkin Patch. The pumpkins are scheduled to be delivered on Saturday at 9 am on Pollock Street.

All funds from the event will go directly to local non-profits with last year’s funds totaling $20,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jOXiv_0iAfZjGe00

The Pumpkin Patch will be open from 10 am to 6 pm every day until October 31.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Fall Art show coming to Ironwood County Club

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to shop local. Saturday, the Fall Art Show by the Tar River Potters will be coming to the Ironwood County Club. The event runs from 9 am to 3 pm. The pottery makers will showcase handmade gifts for the Fall and Winter holidays. The North Carolina artists will host a […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville Museum of Art hosting Halloweeni Jamboreeni

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Fun and frights for the whole family. On October 30, the Greenville Museum of Art is hosting a family-friendly Halloweeni Jamoreeni. The event is a carnival-like environment for all ages. It will have several games, contests, prizes, Trunk-or-Treat, dance performances, movie viewing, candy and more. Everyone is encouraged to dress up in […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

American Red Cross urges residents to prepare for Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, the American Red Cross of ENC continues preparing for possible impacts in the area, urging families to be prepared and stay informed. “In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the American Red Cross has moved hundreds of trained volunteers from across the country and tens of […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bern, NC
Society
City
New Bern, NC
New Bern, NC
Sports
WNCT

Harvest Festival coming to Farmville

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Strawberries for everyone. On Saturday, Home Place Strawberries and More will be hosting its Harvest Festival. The event will be family-friendly and last from 9 am to 4 pm. The event will have vendors, a food truck, hayrides, barrel rides, farm animals, a corn maze, homemade ice cream, pumpkins and more. […]
FARMVILLE, NC
WITN

Tiny home to provide second chance for Craven County man

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a common saying that “everyone deserves a second chance.” One man in Craven County is about to get his. The home looks like an empty shell right now, but it’s a sign of a better future, thanks to the Home Transitional Network, a collaboration between New Bern nonprofit Wash Away Unemployment and local sponsors and volunteers. Work started on the house on Sept. 20 and is scheduled to finish on the 30th. They’re building it at 1004 Queen Street.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Pollock#Localevent#Fall#The Pumpkin Patch#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

GUC readies for Hurricane Ian, offers helpful tips

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville Utilities has been keeping an eye on Hurricane Ian and is ready to respond as necessary. Crews are checking and positioning equipment and supplies to most efficiently be available to help restore power in case of any outages. As is the case every day and night, crews are on standby, ready […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Embezzlement arrest made in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An embezzlement arrest has been made in Pitt County. On July 2, the Sheriff’s Office in Pitt County received a report of larceny by an employee of the Travel Store on Clark’s Neck Road in Pitt County. Evidence that Travel Store employee Jessica Renea Bradshaw, 36, of Washington showed that she embezzled […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pet of the Week: Saul

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Pet of the Week for September 28 is Saul. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says Saul’s perfect day includes going on a long walk and stopping to smell all the smells. After he gets his exercise, he likes to come home and take a long nap, cuddling right beside his faithful owner.
GREENVILLE, NC
coastalreview.org

Two events set to pay tribute to fishing industry, families

Fishers, families and friends are set to gather Sunday morning for the 25th Blessing of the Fleet in Morehead City, a time set aside to honor and remember those who work and have worked in the commercial fishing industry. The Blessing of the Fleet is a nondenominational religious service that...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WITN

ECU prepares for Hurricane Ian

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University sent out an alert Tuesday with information about what the university family can do to prepare for Hurricane Ian. The National Hurricane Center upgraded Hurricane Ian to Category 3 on Tuesday and it is expected to further strengthen to a Category 4 before making landfall in Florida.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Portion of heavily traveled Greenville street closed for construction

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A portion of a popular street in Greenville is closing today and will be closed for almost two weeks for utility work. Officials say a portion of Cotanche Street in Uptown Greenville will close Tuesday to allow for utility work. The work is related to the upcoming construction of the Hilton Garden Inn on Evans Street.
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Colonial Capital Car Show Coming to New Bern

The Annual Shine and Show Open Car and Truck Show will be held on Saturday, October 29 in the Belk parking lot. Registration is from 9:00 a.m. until 12 p.m.; $25 per car. Preregistration is also available for $20 – visit the website for more info or email Darrell or call 252-631-3439.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Cameron’s Care Packages/Houses to hold first ‘Mom Prom’

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Time for the moms to have a fun night out. On October 7, Cameron’s Care Packages/Houses will hold its first Mom Prom fundraising at Stokes Family Farm, located at 3674 Ivy Road. The event will be from 7 pm to 10 pm. Tickets are $35 apiece and can be bought by […]
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 25, 26 & 27

Penny Boudreaux, 58, of Beaufort passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Services are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. John Romano, Jr., Newport. John Michael...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

New exhibit coming to Bath state historic site this Saturday

BATH, N.C. (WNCT) – A behind-the-scenes look at a new exhibit in Historic Bath will take place on Saturday. On Oct. 1, experience a behind-the-scenes look at Historic Bath’s exciting new exhibit, Along the Banks of Bath Creek: A Story of People and Place. This exhibit is unique as it will explore the stories of […]
BATH, NC
WNCT

Greenville celebrates minority and woman-owned businesses

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – For the 12th year, the City of Greenville is hosting its Minority Enterprise Development Week. The event is held to promote businesses owned by minorities and women because they often face more challenges when opening. “Definitely funding and having working capital is a challenge,” said Tish Williams, Minority/Women Business Enterprise coordinator […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

33K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy