Knoxville, TN

LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time

LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
earnthenecklace.com

Kellyanne Stitts Leaving WATE 6: Where Is the Sports Reporter Going?

Kellyanne Stitts has been a journalist in Knoxville, Tennessee, for less than three years, highlighting local sports. Nonetheless, she became quite well-known and popular in the community in that short period. So, WATE 6 viewers were surprised when Kellyanne Stitts announced she is leaving the station in September 2022. Knoxville residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from the Rocky Top community. Here’s what Kellyanne Stitts said about leaving WATE 6 On Your Side.
Look: Rece Davis Uses 1 Word To Describe Tennessee's Crowd

Tennessee fans flocked to Neyland Stadium last weekend to see their Vols beat rival Florida for the first time in six years. ESPN's College GameDay was in attendance, and host Rece Davis was clearly impressed by what he deemed an "electric" atmosphere. "It was electric,” Davis said on “SEC This...
College football national championship odds updated in Week 5: Tennessee, Clemson surge

We are nearing the halfway mark of the regular season and the College Football Playoff picture, while fuzzy, is beginning to materialize at the top of the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll rankings. Caesars Sportsbook has updated its college football national championship odds heading into Week 5 and there is a few noticeable changes within the top 10 coming off convincing performances.
Paul Finebaum Has A Stern Warning For 1 SEC Coach

One SEC head football coach could be coaching his last game or two over the next two weeks. According to Paul Finebaum, that head coach is Auburn's Bryan Harsin. There have been multiple reports suggesting Auburn will soon move on from Harsin. It could have happened as soon as last weekend. However, Harsin's Tigers narrowly escaped with an overtime win vs. Missouri.
Where ESPN ranks Tennessee among the undefeated teams in college football

The Tennessee Vols are one of 21 college football teams that are still undefeated. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranked the remaining unbeaten teams in college football. And he has the Vols as the sixth-best undefeated team. From ESPN:. It’s still early, but Josh Heupel’s Vols have thus far...
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
SEC Power Ratings: September Scoreboard

Alright, it’s been one month of the season and nobody has been fired in the SEC yet. This is an appalling state of things for us media and fan folk, so we want administrators, never mind the heavy hitter boosters funding their salaries, to get with it. Start heating up those seats, guys!
WATCH: Brian Kelly breaks down LSU-Auburn, updates injuries

LSU head coach Brian Kelly broke down the takeaways from the win over New Mexico, looked ahead to LSU-Auburn and updated numerous injuries below. Check out Kelly’s press conference from Monday’s media availability below. LSU will kick off at Auburn at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. Auburn will...
