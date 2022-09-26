Read full article on original website
LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time
LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
atozsports.com
National analyst makes bold prediction for rest of Tennessee Vols’ season
CBS Sports’ Josh Pate, a popular national college football analyst, thinks the Tennessee Vols could be in for a special season. After watching the Vols beat Florida, Pate believes that Tennessee has a very good chance to go 10-2. In fact, he said if you said the over/under for...
atozsports.com
National college football analyst throws some major shade at Tennessee after win over Florida
The Tennessee Vols are suddenly one of the “it teams” in college football after taking down the Florida Gators this past weekend. Tennessee is now 4-0 and ranked No. 8 in the nation. It’s the first time the Vols have been 4-0 since 2016. And it’s the program’s highest ranking since the 2006 season when Tennessee was ranked No. 7 at one point.
earnthenecklace.com
Kellyanne Stitts Leaving WATE 6: Where Is the Sports Reporter Going?
Kellyanne Stitts has been a journalist in Knoxville, Tennessee, for less than three years, highlighting local sports. Nonetheless, she became quite well-known and popular in the community in that short period. So, WATE 6 viewers were surprised when Kellyanne Stitts announced she is leaving the station in September 2022. Knoxville residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from the Rocky Top community. Here’s what Kellyanne Stitts said about leaving WATE 6 On Your Side.
Vols QB Commit Iamaleava Enjoys 'Exciting' Game Day Visit
Elite 2023 Warren High School (Calif.) quarterback Nico Iamaleava committed to Tennessee in March, and he has continued to be a frequent visitor to campus, despite the cross country distance factor. Iamaleava returned to Tennessee on Saturday for his second game day visit. Following the trip, ...
Look: Rece Davis Uses 1 Word To Describe Tennessee's Crowd
Tennessee fans flocked to Neyland Stadium last weekend to see their Vols beat rival Florida for the first time in six years. ESPN's College GameDay was in attendance, and host Rece Davis was clearly impressed by what he deemed an "electric" atmosphere. "It was electric,” Davis said on “SEC This...
Paul Finebaum: 'Georgia fans are in one of most dismal stretches of football they'll see'
One of the most challenging parts of being the defending national champion is simply dealing with the heavy burden of expectations. Just ask Georgia, which has many fans less than pleased after a 39-22 win over Kent State over the weekend. Reality, though, is the Bulldogs are likely to be...
247Sports
College football national championship odds updated in Week 5: Tennessee, Clemson surge
We are nearing the halfway mark of the regular season and the College Football Playoff picture, while fuzzy, is beginning to materialize at the top of the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll rankings. Caesars Sportsbook has updated its college football national championship odds heading into Week 5 and there is a few noticeable changes within the top 10 coming off convincing performances.
LSU, SEC officials reportedly unhappy CBS passed on LSU-Tennessee
In a surprising scheduling turn of events, LSU’s Oct. 8 matchup against a Tennessee team that will likely rank in the top 10 will not get the 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS. Instead, the game will be televised on ESPN at 11 a.m., just the 15th ever morning kickoff at Tiger Stadium.
Five-star LB enjoys 'electric' atmosphere during Vols' win over Florida
One of the nation's top prospects in the 2024 class was back at Tennessee on Saturday for the Vols' win over rival Florida.
AthlonSports.com
Paul Finebaum Has A Stern Warning For 1 SEC Coach
One SEC head football coach could be coaching his last game or two over the next two weeks. According to Paul Finebaum, that head coach is Auburn's Bryan Harsin. There have been multiple reports suggesting Auburn will soon move on from Harsin. It could have happened as soon as last weekend. However, Harsin's Tigers narrowly escaped with an overtime win vs. Missouri.
atozsports.com
Where ESPN ranks Tennessee among the undefeated teams in college football
The Tennessee Vols are one of 21 college football teams that are still undefeated. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranked the remaining unbeaten teams in college football. And he has the Vols as the sixth-best undefeated team. From ESPN:. It’s still early, but Josh Heupel’s Vols have thus far...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols senior sends message that all players should hear before entering transfer portal
Tennessee Vols senior wide receiver Ramel Keyton made a statement on Wednesday that all players should hear before entering the NCAA transfer portal. Keyton is a former four-star recruit who hasn’t found much success during his time at Tennessee. The Marietta, GA native had just 20 receptions during his first three seasons with the Vols.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum reveals he's 'fairly concerned' for one CFP favorite entering Week 5
Paul Finebaum revealed his concern level with Alabama heading into Week 5. Alabama is competing with the entire country for another College Football Playoff appearance. Alabama is coming off a 55-3 win over Vanderbilt and that could be the smoothest win for the Crimson Tide in a while. Alabama is...
2022 SEC Power Rankings: Where Each Program Stands Ahead of Week 5
Here is where each SEC program ranks after four weeks of college football action.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
SEC Power Ratings: September Scoreboard
Alright, it’s been one month of the season and nobody has been fired in the SEC yet. This is an appalling state of things for us media and fan folk, so we want administrators, never mind the heavy hitter boosters funding their salaries, to get with it. Start heating up those seats, guys!
With Kentucky coming to Oxford, Lane Kiffin wants Ole Miss crowds to stick around
Mississippi’s corporate helmets, Bengals’ alternate uniforms, the surging Jaguars’ UK connection and more notes.
SEC Round-Up: Is It Time for 'Primetime' to Take Over at Auburn?
Vegas sees Georgia as a .500 team, Prized Mizzou WR addresses leaving, Bama finds way to be 'hateful,' Hurricane Ian may shut down Gators more effectively than Tennessee, how has LSU's new head coach settled in, a Mississippi St. WR says celebration is solely his, and much more
WATCH: Brian Kelly breaks down LSU-Auburn, updates injuries
LSU head coach Brian Kelly broke down the takeaways from the win over New Mexico, looked ahead to LSU-Auburn and updated numerous injuries below. Check out Kelly’s press conference from Monday’s media availability below. LSU will kick off at Auburn at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. Auburn will...
