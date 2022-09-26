ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

White Sox Acting Manager Miguel Cairo Ejected From Twins Opener

Miguel Cairo ejected from White Sox-Twins opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo was ejected from Tuesday's series opener against the Twins. Cairo was tossed after arguing a check swing call in the sixth inning. White Sox starter Lance Lynn threw an 0-0 cutter...
FanSided

Comparing the St. Louis Cardinals lineup to playoff teams

Heading into the 2022 postseason, how does the Cardinals lineup stack up against NL Contenders?. The St. Louis Cardinals are close to clinching the NL Central division title and a trip to the postseason. St. Louis has seen their World Series odds rise during the second half of the season as they caught fire over the last few months. The team’s strongest unit for most of the season has been the lineup, that ranks top 5 in MLB in runs scored, OPS, and OBP, as well as top 10 in most other categories.
Golf Digest

The Cleveland Guardians can’t stop, won’t stop daggering the White Sox after clinching the AL Central

The Cleveland Guardians weren’t supposed to be any good this season. They entered the season with a new name they stole from a roller derby team and the fourth-lowest payroll in the MLB. It was thought to be a rebuilding year at best and a tanking year at worst. Everybody, including the arch-rival White Sox, scoffed at the Guardians and the AL Central as a whole.
South Side Sox

Bird App Recap: Twins 4, White Sox 0

Now that the White Sox sealed their fate in the AL Central division race, we are on the home stretch of games before everyone is officially put out of their misery. Let’s see how Miggy lined ’em up today. How about a depressing team update? Although, it’s definitely...
FanSided

Projecting the 2022 St. Louis Cardinals Wild Card roster

The St. Louis Cardinals are set to clinch the NL Central division crown. Now, as attention shifts to the postseason, who will make up the 26-man roster for the wildcard series?. Entering Tuesday’s game series against the Milwaukee Brewers, the St. Louis Cardinals are inching ever so close to winning...
On3.com

Cooper Flagg is the No. 1 player in the 2025 class

On3 released its first 2025 class rankings today with 50 names on the list, and Newport (Maine) Montverde Academy wing Cooper Flagg is the No. 1 player in the initial 2025 rankings. The top of the list was probably the most heavily weighted conversation we have had with rankings over...
