Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Chicago is a Welcoming City as They Support Over 1,000 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications openLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Dennis Eckersley gives Will Middlebrooks touching advice on how to call Red Sox games for NESN
The last couple of days have represented something of a passing of the torch in the NESN broadcast booth. Alongside play-by-play man Dave O’Brien, Will Middlebrooks has made his booth debut while Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley begins his final stretch of games before retiring at the end of the season.
CBS Sports
MLB manager tracker: Don Mattingly out with Marlins; multiple teams to have offseason openings
Major League Baseball is nearing the end of its regular season, meaning that some teams are about to embark on searches for their next manager. The Miami Marlins will be one of those clubs. The Marlins announced on Sunday that longtime skipper Don Mattingly will not return next year, ending a seven-year run at the helm.
FOX Sports
Miami Marlins or Chicago White Sox: Which team is more appealing to manage | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry talk about the managerial issues that the Miami Marlins and Chicago White Sox are facing. Don Mattingly is officially out of Miami after this season and the White Sox confirm that Tony La Russa will not return this season due to health reasons. The White Sox face a bigger issue as Tony La Russa still has a year left in his contract.
Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis almost traded Albert Pujols in 2000
The St. Louis Cardinals almost traded Albert Pujols in 2000 — and it makes you wonder how much different the last 20 years nearly were. In perhaps the greatest “What if?” scenario in St. Louis Cardinals history, what would have happened had the team traded Albert Pujols?
Hurricane Ian updates: Category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida, path to track into NC mountains
Hurricane Ian swamped southwest Florida, flooding streets and buildings, and knocking out power to more than 1 million people.
These Chicago area high schools rank in Top 10 in the country for 2023, study shows
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
Washington Wizards Sign Former Chicago Bulls Player
The Washington Wizards have signed Devon Dotson, who played for the Chicago Bulls last season.
White Sox Acting Manager Miguel Cairo Ejected From Twins Opener
Miguel Cairo ejected from White Sox-Twins opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo was ejected from Tuesday's series opener against the Twins. Cairo was tossed after arguing a check swing call in the sixth inning. White Sox starter Lance Lynn threw an 0-0 cutter...
Comparing the St. Louis Cardinals lineup to playoff teams
Heading into the 2022 postseason, how does the Cardinals lineup stack up against NL Contenders?. The St. Louis Cardinals are close to clinching the NL Central division title and a trip to the postseason. St. Louis has seen their World Series odds rise during the second half of the season as they caught fire over the last few months. The team’s strongest unit for most of the season has been the lineup, that ranks top 5 in MLB in runs scored, OPS, and OBP, as well as top 10 in most other categories.
MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Twins prediction, odds and pick – 9/27/2022
The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins will begin a three-game series with a Tuesday night matchup at Target Field in Minnesota. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a White Sox-Twins prediction and pick, laid out below. Chicago is...
Golf Digest
The Cleveland Guardians can’t stop, won’t stop daggering the White Sox after clinching the AL Central
The Cleveland Guardians weren’t supposed to be any good this season. They entered the season with a new name they stole from a roller derby team and the fourth-lowest payroll in the MLB. It was thought to be a rebuilding year at best and a tanking year at worst. Everybody, including the arch-rival White Sox, scoffed at the Guardians and the AL Central as a whole.
Nick Murawski talks White Sox on ‘9 Good Minutes’
The Locked on Sox host discusses the disappointing season along with what the team might do in the offseason on this edition of the WGN News Now show.
dodgerblue.com
Miguel Vargas Named Dodgers’ 2022 Minor League Player Of The Year By Baseball America
Miguel Vargas was named the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2022 Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. Vargas began the year with Triple-A Oklahoma City and represented the organization in the 2022 Futures Game at Dodger Stadium. He was coming off a breakout 2021 campaign that saw him earn Branch Rickey Minor League Player of the Year honors.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
South Side Sox
Bird App Recap: Twins 4, White Sox 0
Now that the White Sox sealed their fate in the AL Central division race, we are on the home stretch of games before everyone is officially put out of their misery. Let’s see how Miggy lined ’em up today. How about a depressing team update? Although, it’s definitely...
Projecting the 2022 St. Louis Cardinals Wild Card roster
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to clinch the NL Central division crown. Now, as attention shifts to the postseason, who will make up the 26-man roster for the wildcard series?. Entering Tuesday’s game series against the Milwaukee Brewers, the St. Louis Cardinals are inching ever so close to winning...
Arenado Wins First Division Title of 10-Year Career as Cardinals Clinch
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado has won his first division title of his illustrious career, as the St. Louis Cardinals clinched their second National League Central division title in four years, Tuesday night.
Cooper Flagg is the No. 1 player in the 2025 class
On3 released its first 2025 class rankings today with 50 names on the list, and Newport (Maine) Montverde Academy wing Cooper Flagg is the No. 1 player in the initial 2025 rankings. The top of the list was probably the most heavily weighted conversation we have had with rankings over...
