Winterville, NC

‘Women and Girls FootballHER camp’ to be held in Winterville

By Courtney Layton
WNCT
 2 days ago

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Premier Sports Academy in Winterville will be hosting a football camp they are calling “FootballHER Women and Girls camp.”

The camp is a flag football camp where women can come learn how to play football and grow their knowledge of the game. The purpose of this camp is to grow the game in the community and give women the opportunity to participate in the sport.

The camp will take place on October 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Premier Sports Academy. For more information, click here .

