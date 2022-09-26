Read full article on original website
The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to the Museum of the Gulf Coast to check out a new exhibit, African American Quilters of the Gulf Coast. As previously reported, an exhibit put on for the first time by the Museum of the Gulf Coast in collaboration with the National African American Quilt Guild (NAAQG) will feature the exceptional talent of African American quilters from Texas, Louisiana, and Florida. African American Quilters of the Gulf Coast will be on display in the Dunn Gallery at the Museum of the Gulf Coast from October 1 through December 3.
