ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Virginia motorcyclist killed in Garden City after getting rear-ended by another bike

By Bryn Eddy
The Sun News
The Sun News
 2 days ago

A crash on Highway 17 Business in Horry County involving two motorcycles left one person dead and three injured and hospitalized last night, according to a release from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two motorcycles were each traveling north at about 9:40 p.m. when one bike rear-ended the other, causing all four passengers across each bike to be ejected.

The deceased, 36-year-old Autumn Viar of Amherst, Virginia, died at about 10 p.m. in a Waccamaw emergency room from injuries sustained in the crash, according to an Horry County coroner. She was not wearing a helmet and she was riding the bike that got rear-ended.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Multi-disiplinary Accident Investigation Team are investigating this crash.

Comments / 1

Related
WBTW News13

Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 501 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was hit and killed by a vehicle early Monday morning on Highway 501 in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 1:10 a.m. about five miles north of Marion when a 2007 Pontiac going south hit the person in the roadway, Master […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Woman killed in Garden City motorcycle collision

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Virginia woman died over the weekend in a motorcycle crash in Garden City. Two motorcycles collided on Highway 17 near Woodland Drive about two miles south of Surfside Beach Sunday night around 9:40, South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Both bikes were heading north...
AMHERST, VA
WMBF

Crews respond to Loris-area outdoor fire

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after an outdoor fire in Loris on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze at around 10:50 a.m. in the area of Pine View Drive. Officials added the fire, which has since been ruled under control, was...
LORIS, SC
The Post and Courier

Horry County, Myrtle Beach, Conway, Surfside Beach respond to Hurricane Ian

MYRTLE BEACH — Horry County has declared a localized state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian preparing to strike the county this Friday as a tropical storm. Also, Myrtle Beach plans to close their beaches Friday, the Horry County School District plans to transition to eLearning on Friday, and other cities in the county have made their own respective announcements and plans in preparation for the storm.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Horry County, SC
Garden City, SC
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Accidents
State
Virginia State
City
Garden City, SC
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Amherst, VA
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
Horry County, SC
Accidents
wpde.com

Traffic lanes blocked after Horry County crash on Dongola Highway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a single-vehicle crash Dongola Highway and Gobblers Run Tuesday evening. Lanes of traffic are blocked and drivers are asked to avoid the area. NEW: Badly decomposed body found in Scotland County. Officials said serious injuries...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

1 displaced after early-morning house fire in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person lost their home to a fire early Wednesday morning, Horry County Fire Rescue says. According to the report, at 2:58 a.m. crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire on the 2000 block of Moores Mill Rd. in Aynor. The fire is under...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Motorcycle#Emergency Room#Traffic Accident#Multi
WMBF

Vehicles, tire pile catch fire in Conway, HCFR investigating

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Firefighters battled a fire that consumed a pile of tires and two vehicles in Conway Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to an outside fire just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunset Drive in Conway. Two vehicles and a pile of tires caught fire,...
CONWAY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies locate missing Georgetown woman

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a woman with autism who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon has been found safe. The woman, who was last seen on Tuesday, was located Wednesday morning in Florence County.
GEORGETOWN, SC
timesvirginian.com

Report of suspicious men approaching vehicles in county

According to a local report, a man wearing a ski mask was approaching vehicles at the intersection of Route 26 (Oakville Road) and Route 60 (Anderson Highway) in Appomattox County late Sunday night. Major Robbie Richardson of the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office told the Times Virginian that someone had called...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WMBF

Horry County, North Myrtle Beach declare states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple governments within the Grand Strand are declaring states of emergency ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. Horry County announced Wednesday that its state of emergency is set to go into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday. It will remain in effect for 60 days unless ended sooner.
WMBF

Grand Strand hosts Bike Week ahead of Hurricane Ian

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Two things are on the minds of bikers and businesses, enjoying the Bike Week Fall Rally and the potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. As hundreds of bikers are now in the Grand Strand, WMBF News asked folks how they felt about the incoming storm. “I’m...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
counton2.com

GCSO searching for missing woman

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is searching for an autistic woman who is missing from her home on Rio Vista Avenue. According to GCSO, Janie Mihalakis (25) left a note for her parents around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday saying she was running away. She...
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Plane struck tree, powerline in fiery Conway crash

The National Transportation Safety Board has issued a preliminary report, revealing new details about a plane crash that killed two people in the Conway area earlier this month. The September 14 crash off Highway 90 claimed the life of Terry Druffell, 66, of Ocean Isle Beach, a volunteer with the...
CONWAY, SC
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
6K+
Followers
142
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy