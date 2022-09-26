Virginia motorcyclist killed in Garden City after getting rear-ended by another bike

A crash on Highway 17 Business in Horry County involving two motorcycles left one person dead and three injured and hospitalized last night, according to a release from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two motorcycles were each traveling north at about 9:40 p.m. when one bike rear-ended the other, causing all four passengers across each bike to be ejected.

The deceased, 36-year-old Autumn Viar of Amherst, Virginia, died at about 10 p.m. in a Waccamaw emergency room from injuries sustained in the crash, according to an Horry County coroner. She was not wearing a helmet and she was riding the bike that got rear-ended.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Multi-disiplinary Accident Investigation Team are investigating this crash.