leominsterchamp.com
Leominster Little League seeks candidates for Board of Directors for 2022-23 season
LEOMINSTER — Leominster Little League is seeking candidates for its Board of Directors for the 2022-23 season. New members are welcome. Voting members are required to have one year of involvement in the program. If interested in joining the board, please submit your name to the Information Officer at...
leominsterchamp.com
Centerpieces, special tribute highlight 11th Laurelwood Garden Club Scholarship Tea
FITCHBURG — Members and guests of the Laurelwood Garden Club were streaming into the Fitchburg Art Museum on Saturday, Sept. 17 for the 11th Annual Scholarship Tea that was held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. As guests were shown to their tables, they were enveloped into another world...
WCVB
Family of Massachusetts soldier who died in 2020 files $25 million malpractice claim against U.S. Army
BOSTON — The family of a Massachusetts soldier who was found dead about 30 miles from Fort Hood in Texas in 2020 has filed a malpractice claim worth $25 million against the U.S. Army. Sgt. Elder Neves Fernandes, 23, of Brockton, was reported missing on Aug. 19, 2020. His...
WCVB
Numerous central Massachusetts schools receive bomb threats
ASHBURNHAM, Mass. — Police in central Massachusetts communities responded to as many as 20 schools that received bomb threats on Tuesday morning. Gardner Mayor Michael Nicholson said in a statement that Gardner High School was one of the facilities to receive the bomb threat. "All students were evacuated and...
Quinsigamond Community College instructor sued over alleged racial remarks about Nigerians, blacks
“You can’t trust Nigerians. They’ll steal your money,” is what a civil lawsuit claims a Quinsigamond Community College instructor told her class, among other disparaging remarks about Nigerians. The civil lawsuit claims Arlene James, a part-time faculty member at QCC since 2010, made “repeated disparaging racial remarks...
Gardner’s mayor said 20 Mass. schools got bomb threats Tuesday; police said 3
Reported threats to two schools in Ashburnham shortly locked down the town’s high school and middle school on Tuesday morning. Later in the day, the mayor of Gardner claimed nearly 20 other schools in Massachusetts had received similar threats — a claim state police did not verify. Police...
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
Threats against 20 Mass. school districts prompt evacuations, lockdowns
GARDNER, Mass. — Threats that were directed at 20 schools districts in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning led to evacuations and lockdowns, officials said. Gardner High School was one of the districts mentioned in the threat, prompting the evacuation of students, Gardner Superintendent Mark J. Pellegrino said in a letter to the school community.
High school, middle school in Ashburnham on lockdown amid ongoing police investigation
ASHBURNHAM, Mass. — A high school and middle school in Ashburnham were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning due to an ongoing police investigation. There is an active investigation in the parking lots of both Oakmont Regional High School and Overlook Middle School, according to the Ashburnham Police Department. In...
Former Brimfield animal control officer accused of stealing $750K pleads not guilty
A former Brimfield Animal Control Officer accused of stealing nearly $750,000 from a Southbridge welding business and using it to buy dirt bikes, a pickup truck and to pay off taxes on her horse farm pleaded not guilty in Worcester Superior Court Monday. Krystine O’Connor, 49, of Fiskdale, who also...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Sept. 18-24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Sept. 18 to Sept. 24. There were 509 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,296-square-foot home on Wilder Lane in Leominster that sold for $390,000.
WCVB
Father of correction officer attacked by inmate calling for change in Massachusetts
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — The father of a Massachusetts correction officer is working with other officers and legislators to change state law after his son was left critically injured by an inmate. Officer Matt Tidman, 36, was working at MCI-Shirley on Aug. 31 when an inmate attacked him with a...
Scales Seafood & More, Millbury staple for 23 years, permanently closed
When customers call Scales Seafood & More in Millbury, they are met with a message announcing the restaurant’s permanent closure and thanking them for their continued “support over all these years” and wishing them all love. Chef/Owner Shari Hanson announced the restaurant’s closure in a Facebook post...
Fight breaks out outside Squad political event in Somerville, 2 men arrested
Two men are facing criminal charges after a fight broke out outside U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s political event Saturday in Somerville, a report says. The event featured members of the Squad, a group of congresswomen, at the Somerville Theater and reports say that a fight broke out following a verbal dispute between four men and two people who were protesting the Democratic event, The Boston Globe reported. A spokesperson for Pressley said the altercation happened outside of the theater and not at the event itself.
The Swellesley Report
Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard
A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
thelocalne.ws
Too chicken: Poultry show closed at Topsfield Fair
TOPSFIELD — Bird flu has claimed another victim: The popular poultry show at the Topsfield Fair. General manager James O’Brien issued a statement on Tuesday, just days before the fair is set to open. “Per the recommendation of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, who is concerned about...
Man Arrested for Stealing Catalytic Converters in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY - Police arrested a man for stealing catalytic converters just after midnight on Tuesday morning in the Hills Farm Industrial Complex. According to the Shrewsbury Police Department, an officer was performing a check of the complex at Hartford Turnpike/ Rt. 20 and Cherry Street, an area previously targeted for catalytic converter thefts. The officer noticed evidence of one theft and another vehicle with a catalytic converter partially removed. Additional officers responded to the scene, including a K-9 and handler, to search for suspects.
Orphaned Pup Finds Family and Freedom
(Photo by Julissa Helmuth) Have you ever found a lost dog before and wanted to keep it? The main worry, in this case, would be that the dog already had an owner. Another possible concern is probably one that would never cross your mind. What if the puppy was actually an illegal to own wild animal?
nshoremag.com
10 Ways to Enjoy the 2022 Topsfield Fair
It’s almost that time of year again, time for giant pumpkins, giant slides, and giant horses strutting their stuff in the arena. The Topsfield Fair opens for the year on September 30 and runs through October 10, offering up a bounty of classic county fair fun. For a complete...
bostonchefs.com
Sogno Now Open in Woburn
Italian restaurant dreams do come true – just ask owner Ron Martignetti who has just opened the doors to Sogno in Woburn. Named for the Italian word for dream, the new dining destination (at 304 Cambridge Road on the Winchester line) promises an authentic tasting tour of Italy right at your table.
