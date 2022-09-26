ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leominster, MA

Comments / 0

Related
WCVB

Numerous central Massachusetts schools receive bomb threats

ASHBURNHAM, Mass. — Police in central Massachusetts communities responded to as many as 20 schools that received bomb threats on Tuesday morning. Gardner Mayor Michael Nicholson said in a statement that Gardner High School was one of the facilities to receive the bomb threat. "All students were evacuated and...
ASHBURNHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Leominster, MA
Government
City
Leominster, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bathsheba Spooner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne The New Revolution#Dar#Fidelity Bank
MassLive.com

Fight breaks out outside Squad political event in Somerville, 2 men arrested

Two men are facing criminal charges after a fight broke out outside U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s political event Saturday in Somerville, a report says. The event featured members of the Squad, a group of congresswomen, at the Somerville Theater and reports say that a fight broke out following a verbal dispute between four men and two people who were protesting the Democratic event, The Boston Globe reported. A spokesperson for Pressley said the altercation happened outside of the theater and not at the event itself.
The Swellesley Report

Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard

A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
WELLESLEY, MA
thelocalne.ws

Too chicken: Poultry show closed at Topsfield Fair

TOPSFIELD — Bird flu has claimed another victim: The popular poultry show at the Topsfield Fair. General manager James O’Brien issued a statement on Tuesday, just days before the fair is set to open. “Per the recommendation of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, who is concerned about...
TOPSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thisweekinworcester.com

Man Arrested for Stealing Catalytic Converters in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY - Police arrested a man for stealing catalytic converters just after midnight on Tuesday morning in the Hills Farm Industrial Complex. According to the Shrewsbury Police Department, an officer was performing a check of the complex at Hartford Turnpike/ Rt. 20 and Cherry Street, an area previously targeted for catalytic converter thefts. The officer noticed evidence of one theft and another vehicle with a catalytic converter partially removed. Additional officers responded to the scene, including a K-9 and handler, to search for suspects.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Camilo Díaz

Orphaned Pup Finds Family and Freedom

(Photo by Julissa Helmuth) Have you ever found a lost dog before and wanted to keep it? The main worry, in this case, would be that the dog already had an owner. Another possible concern is probably one that would never cross your mind. What if the puppy was actually an illegal to own wild animal?
WEYMOUTH, MA
nshoremag.com

10 Ways to Enjoy the 2022 Topsfield Fair

It’s almost that time of year again, time for giant pumpkins, giant slides, and giant horses strutting their stuff in the arena. The Topsfield Fair opens for the year on September 30 and runs through October 10, offering up a bounty of classic county fair fun. For a complete...
TOPSFIELD, MA
bostonchefs.com

Sogno Now Open in Woburn

Italian restaurant dreams do come true – just ask owner Ron Martignetti who has just opened the doors to Sogno in Woburn. Named for the Italian word for dream, the new dining destination (at 304 Cambridge Road on the Winchester line) promises an authentic tasting tour of Italy right at your table.
WOBURN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy