Jonesboro organization looking to help families of fallen, injured officers
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Code 3 Response Foundation, an organization in Jonesboro, is helping fallen and injured officers when they need it most, our content partner Region 8 news reported. The report said that the Arkansas Code 3 Response Foundation consists of volunteers, first responders, and police...
UAMS offering free art therapy workshops for Parkinson's disease patients this fall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Free art therapy workshops for Parkinson's disease patients are being offered by the University of Arkansas for Medical Science Movement Disorder Clinic this fall in Little Rock and Hot Springs, according to a news release. UAMS said in a news release the workshops are scheduled...
Clarksville police welcomes their newly certified pair to the department
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Clarksville police congratulated the department's new partners in crime on Monday. Patrolman Haynes and K9 Gram are now certified to provide multiple functions which include tracking and narcotics detection. K9 Gram will also be joining the K9 program in addition to his certification. The K9...
Renters sound the alarm on poor conditions at Conway apartment complex
CONWAY, Ark. (KATV) — A future tenant and current tenant called Seven On Your Side complaining about the conditions of a Conway apartment complex. One woman drove all the way from Illinois just to find out her apartment was not ready. Meanwhile a current tenant and his family -...
Bryant police 'grateful' following improved recovery of officers involved in accident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Bryant Police Department is "very grateful" for all of the support they have received following the improved recovery of two officers involved in a wreck on Saturday. In a social media post Tuesday evening, Bryant police gave an update on Officers Tre Davis and...
New details emerge regarding weekend crash that left 2 Bryant police officers hospitalized
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — New details are emerging regarding the weekend accident that left two Bryant police officers hospitalized. According to a news release by the Bryant Police Department, Officers Tre Davis and Tanner Peck were attempting to conduct a traffic stop of a blue motorcycle which turned into a pursuit.
1 Bryant police officer still in 'very critical condition' following weekend accident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Bryant Police Department updated the public Sunday evening on the conditions of two officers who were involved in a wreck over the weekend. According to a post on social media, one of the officers is recovering from his injuries while another remains in "very critical condition."
