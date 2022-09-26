ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AR

Comments / 0

Related
KATV

Clarksville police welcomes their newly certified pair to the department

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Clarksville police congratulated the department's new partners in crime on Monday. Patrolman Haynes and K9 Gram are now certified to provide multiple functions which include tracking and narcotics detection. K9 Gram will also be joining the K9 program in addition to his certification. The K9...
CLARKSVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Russellville, AR
Sports
Russellville, AR
Education
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
El Paso, AR
City
Russellville, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy