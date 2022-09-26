ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Gloucester, ME

Q97.9

Meet the Stars of the Maine Cabin Masters at Annual Naples Food Drive

Want to meet Chase, Ashley, Ryan, Dixie, and Jedi? The Maine Cabin Masters? Here's your chance to do just that and help out a great cause at the same time. Maine Cabin Masters is a reality show on DIY about the restoration and renovation of cabins in Maine. The show stars contractor Chase Morrill, his sister Ashley, her husband Ryan Eldridge, and master carpenters named Dixie and Jedi.
NAPLES, ME
State
Maine State
City
New Gloucester, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Kool AM

One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine

We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
AUGUSTA, ME
94.9 HOM

1947 Article About Shopping in Freeport Has Shocking Parenting That Would Land You in Jail Today

Shopping isn't just different from 1947, so is parenting. An article was posted in the local Facebook Group, 'You Know You're From Freeport, Pownal or Durham If...' The article was written by Mrs. Andrew Allen. That pretty much sets the tone. Heading into the '50s, this article is as sexist as it comes. The woman who wrote the article never identified herself except as Mrs. Andrew Allen. The good wife.
FREEPORT, ME
#Thurs#Herb#Local Life#Cultural Center#Save The Date#Havingfun#Talk Info#The Shaker Village Museum
WGME

Long-term care staff honored in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Long-term Care Ombudsman Program and the Maine Health Care Association teamed up to honor long-term care staff Tuesday. Organizers say 13 caregivers from across the state were honored Tuesday in Hallowell for their outstanding caregiving to people living in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and in their homes.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Stroll Through a Trail Filled with Hundreds of Carved, Lit-Up Pumpkins in Maine

The Halloween season is upon us and in Maine, there's no shortage of incredible events and activities to fill the void. From haunted houses to trick or trunk events to costume parties, there's a little something for everyone when it comes to Halloween. But if you're looking for something a little bit more casual that can be both family friendly or a little frightening, there's a farm in Maine that has got you covered.
GORHAM, ME
beckersdental.com

Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages

Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
PORTLAND, ME
ngxchange.org

Candidate profiles: House District 104

There are two candidates running for the Maine House of Representatives seat for District 104 (New Gloucester and part of Gray). Here are profiles for Republican Amy Arata and Independent Anne Gass, in alphabetical order. AMY BRADSTREET ARATA. Occupation: Business owner, real estate. Education: B.S. Biology, Gordon College M.S. Genetics,...
MAINE STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
wgan.com

Body found in ocean identified as missing Freeport teen

Search crews have located the body of a 14-year-old boy from Freeport who went missing last week. Around noon on Tuesday, Maine Game Wardens said the body was located by a Marine Patrol plane while it was flying over the ocean. Police have been searching the area for 14-year-old Theo...
FREEPORT, ME
Q97.9

These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them

Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Aircraft used in latest phase of search for missing Freeport teen

FREEPORT, Maine — The search for missing Freeport teen Theo Ferrara continued Sunday with aircraft resources. A helicopter belonging to the Maine Forest Service and a Marine Patrol plane were used to search wooded areas near the border of Freeport and Brunswick from above, according to Kent Nelson of the Forest Service.
FREEPORT, ME

