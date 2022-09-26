AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins recently joined us on Good Morning Washington to talk about how the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act is a historic win that AARP fought hard to secure. After years of debate, Congress has finally delivered real prescription drug price relief for millions of older Americans. The bill will not only save money for millions of seniors, but it will also save lives by: Finally allowing Medicare to negotiate the price of prescription drugs, Limiting the cost of insulin to $35/month for people on Medicare, Penalizing drug companies for raising their prices higher than inflation, and giving people in Medicare drug plans peace of mind knowing they won't have to pay more than $2,000 a year for their medications.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO