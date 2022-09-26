Read full article on original website
WJLA
AARP Fought Hard To Help Pass Historic Legislation
AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins recently joined us on Good Morning Washington to talk about how the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act is a historic win that AARP fought hard to secure. After years of debate, Congress has finally delivered real prescription drug price relief for millions of older Americans. The bill will not only save money for millions of seniors, but it will also save lives by: Finally allowing Medicare to negotiate the price of prescription drugs, Limiting the cost of insulin to $35/month for people on Medicare, Penalizing drug companies for raising their prices higher than inflation, and giving people in Medicare drug plans peace of mind knowing they won't have to pay more than $2,000 a year for their medications.
bloomberglaw.com
Employer Benefit Seen From New Medicare Drug Price Law
Employers could reap some of the benefits of the drug pricing provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, despite fears costs might be shifted to the private market, analysts say. The law, (H.R. 5376), signed by President. Joe Biden. on Aug. 16, requires drug companies beginning in 2023 to pay rebates...
Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022
U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or more in additional funds each month. In most states, that allotment has already expired, but more than a dozen states have extended it through October 2022.
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Crowds Seen at Rally
Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman rallied in Philadelphia on Saturday as he looks to beat Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for Senate. During the visit, the first since launching his bid to the Senate in February 2021, Fetterman gathered some 600 people, evenly split between White and Black voters. The vote of Black communities in Pennsylvania will be key for the Democratic candidate to win the state's Senate seat.
Government 'stay-at-home' subsidies are driving Americans out of the workforce: Steve Hilton
In his Labor Day weekend monologue, "The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton examined the U.S. labor participation rate and blamed "stay-at-home" unemployment subsidies for driving capable working-age adults out of the workforce. STEVE HILTON: The labor participation rate is still the lowest, outside of the pandemic shutdown, for 45 years....
FOXBusiness
Kansas company stiffed by Vietnam, demands action
A Kansas construction company claims it is owed millions of dollars by a government-owned company in Vietnam — and now it wants the U.S. government to intervene. The family-owned business, Hall Brothers, Inc. says it has been trying to get the state-owned Vietnamese company to pay up for years for work it did in the communist country. Starting back in the early 2000s, Hall Brothers paved dozens of miles of highway. They say they received partial payments at first, but then the payments stopped coming in.
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina healthcare executive pleads guilty to Medicare fraud scheme
(The Center Square) — A Raleigh healthcare executive faces up to five years in prison after she pleaded guilty to swindling millions from Medicare through false claims since 2014. Kala Sloan, 28, pleaded guilty last week to Making/Using False Healthcare Writings and Documents and Aiding and Abetting efforts to...
Biogen finalizes $900 million drug kickback settlement, U.S. says
BOSTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) has finalized a $900 million settlement resolving a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the biotech company of paying doctors kickbacks to prescribe multiple sclerosis drugs, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday.
Medicare Enrollment: Out-of-Pocket Prescription Costs Included in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022
If you’re a Medicare recipient, you’ll soon get your one chance every year to review your coverage and make changes. That chance comes during the annual Medicare Open Enrollment period, which begins on Oct. 15, 2022, and ends on Dec. 7. Among the plans you might want to...
protocol.com
Newsom just signed California pay transparency bill SB 1162
More pay transparency is coming to California. The Golden State is joining New York City, Colorado, and Washington in requiring employers to disclose pay ranges in job ads. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 1162 into law on Tuesday, according to statements from the California Legislative Women’s Caucus and the TechEquity Collaborative.
"Quiet Fleecing" Is Responsible For Low American Wages
The word "quiet fleecing" has gotten Americans' attention. But what does the term mean?. Experts say quiet fleecing is why millennials are worse off than their parents. For this generation, milestone goals like buying a house are out of reach. Many are struggling to afford health care. Yet, nine times as many billionaires exist as there were in 1990. (source)
Inflation Reduction Act: Who qualifies for tax credits and rebates
The Inflation Reduction Act contains many incentives to go green as the legislation includes thousands of dollars in tax credits and rebates that cover purchases like electric vehicles, solar panels, or other energy-efficient upgrades to homes. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson sits down with Ibrahim AlHusseini, founder of an investment firm that helps climate-critical infrastructure technology to discuss who may be eligible for these incentives. Sept. 21, 2022.
bloomberglaw.com
Oncologists Push for Changes on Delayed Medicare Payment Model
Industry crafting its own version to prompt federal revisions. Radiation oncologists are crafting their own version of an embattled Medicare payment model whose launch date, much like the Artemis spacecraft, has been delayed several times. The American Society for Radiation Oncology hopes its effort will accomplish what years of lobbying...
FOXBusiness
Walmart, CVS reach $147.5M opioid settlement with West Virginia
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Tuesday that Walmart and CVS Pharmacy settled with the state for a combined total of more than $147 million to resolve lawsuits that alleged the pharmacies "failed to maintain effective controls as a distributor and dispenser against diversion that contributed to [an] oversupply of opioids in the state."
beckerspayer.com
Inflation Reduction Act expected to increase Medicaid drug spending
The Inflation Reduction Act, signed by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16, includes several changes to Medicare drug pricing — some of which may increase Medicaid drug spending, according to Kaiser Family Foundation. In a policy briefing, KFF analyst Elizabeth Williams said provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that...
Medicare Part B premiums to decrease for the first time in over a decade
The Biden administration on Tuesday announced that Medicare Part B premiums will decrease in 2023, marking the first time this cost has been lowered in more than a decade. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that Medicare Part B premiums would be lowered by three percent, or $5.20, going from $170.10 a month to $164.90. The program’s annual deductible will also fall by $7, from $233 to $226.
Biogen pays $900M to settle doctor kickback allegations
BOSTON — (AP) — Biogen has agreed to pay $900 million to resolve allegations that it violated federal law by paying kickbacks to doctors to persuade them to prescribe its multiple sclerosis drugs, federal prosecutors said. The agreement announced Monday settles a whistleblower lawsuit brought by former Biogen...
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, September 27, 2022
Max Armstrong reports that the growing idea of a cow tax for cattle emissions has spurred a bipartisan move in Congress to protect livestock producers under increasing scrutiny regarding greenhouse gas emissions. These emissions are naturally occurring and a very small contributor to the issue. With the Biden Administration working to push the Clean Air Act as a tool for tackling emissions, a proposal in Congress aims to mitigate efforts that could impact livestock producers.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Did GOP lawmakers overplay hand with amendment package?
Gov. Tom Wolf is taking a step back and following a new path in getting a Pennsylvania court to agree that a package of amendments proposed by the state Legislature didn’t play by the rules. The governor took the recommendation of the state Supreme Court and backtracked to take...
Congress could beef up meatpacking oversight this fall. But obstacles to enforcement remain
This story was originally published by Investigate Midwest. A century ago, Congress wrote a law intended to counteract unfair business practices in the meatpacking industry. Fast forward to 2022: Just four companies control more than half of the beef, pork and poultry markets, and the meatpacking industry has fielded lawsuits alleging abusive behavior. The Packers and Stockyards Act of 1921 largely […] The post Congress could beef up meatpacking oversight this fall. But obstacles to enforcement remain appeared first on Daily Montanan.
