ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

AARP Fought Hard To Help Pass Historic Legislation

AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins recently joined us on Good Morning Washington to talk about how the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act is a historic win that AARP fought hard to secure. After years of debate, Congress has finally delivered real prescription drug price relief for millions of older Americans. The bill will not only save money for millions of seniors, but it will also save lives by: Finally allowing Medicare to negotiate the price of prescription drugs, Limiting the cost of insulin to $35/month for people on Medicare, Penalizing drug companies for raising their prices higher than inflation, and giving people in Medicare drug plans peace of mind knowing they won't have to pay more than $2,000 a year for their medications.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Employer Benefit Seen From New Medicare Drug Price Law

Employers could reap some of the benefits of the drug pricing provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, despite fears costs might be shifted to the private market, analysts say. The law, (H.R. 5376), signed by President. Joe Biden. on Aug. 16, requires drug companies beginning in 2023 to pay rebates...
HEALTH
Newsweek

John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Crowds Seen at Rally

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman rallied in Philadelphia on Saturday as he looks to beat Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for Senate. During the visit, the first since launching his bid to the Senate in February 2021, Fetterman gathered some 600 people, evenly split between White and Black voters. The vote of Black communities in Pennsylvania will be key for the Democratic candidate to win the state's Senate seat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
FOXBusiness

Kansas company stiffed by Vietnam, demands action

A Kansas construction company claims it is owed millions of dollars by a government-owned company in Vietnam — and now it wants the U.S. government to intervene. The family-owned business, Hall Brothers, Inc. says it has been trying to get the state-owned Vietnamese company to pay up for years for work it did in the communist country. Starting back in the early 2000s, Hall Brothers paved dozens of miles of highway. They say they received partial payments at first, but then the payments stopped coming in.
KANSAS STATE
thecentersquare.com

North Carolina healthcare executive pleads guilty to Medicare fraud scheme

(The Center Square) — A Raleigh healthcare executive faces up to five years in prison after she pleaded guilty to swindling millions from Medicare through false claims since 2014. Kala Sloan, 28, pleaded guilty last week to Making/Using False Healthcare Writings and Documents and Aiding and Abetting efforts to...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Prices#Drugs#Seniors#Business Industry#Linus Business#Big Pharma#Medicare#Americans
protocol.com

Newsom just signed California pay transparency bill SB 1162

More pay transparency is coming to California. The Golden State is joining New York City, Colorado, and Washington in requiring employers to disclose pay ranges in job ads. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 1162 into law on Tuesday, according to statements from the California Legislative Women’s Caucus and the TechEquity Collaborative.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

"Quiet Fleecing" Is Responsible For Low American Wages

The word "quiet fleecing" has gotten Americans' attention. But what does the term mean?. Experts say quiet fleecing is why millennials are worse off than their parents. For this generation, milestone goals like buying a house are out of reach. Many are struggling to afford health care. Yet, nine times as many billionaires exist as there were in 1990. (source)
NBC News

Inflation Reduction Act: Who qualifies for tax credits and rebates

The Inflation Reduction Act contains many incentives to go green as the legislation includes thousands of dollars in tax credits and rebates that cover purchases like electric vehicles, solar panels, or other energy-efficient upgrades to homes. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson sits down with Ibrahim AlHusseini, founder of an investment firm that helps climate-critical infrastructure technology to discuss who may be eligible for these incentives. Sept. 21, 2022.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
AARP
bloomberglaw.com

Oncologists Push for Changes on Delayed Medicare Payment Model

Industry crafting its own version to prompt federal revisions. Radiation oncologists are crafting their own version of an embattled Medicare payment model whose launch date, much like the Artemis spacecraft, has been delayed several times. The American Society for Radiation Oncology hopes its effort will accomplish what years of lobbying...
HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Walmart, CVS reach $147.5M opioid settlement with West Virginia

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Tuesday that Walmart and CVS Pharmacy settled with the state for a combined total of more than $147 million to resolve lawsuits that alleged the pharmacies "failed to maintain effective controls as a distributor and dispenser against diversion that contributed to [an] oversupply of opioids in the state."
RETAIL
beckerspayer.com

Inflation Reduction Act expected to increase Medicaid drug spending

The Inflation Reduction Act, signed by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16, includes several changes to Medicare drug pricing — some of which may increase Medicaid drug spending, according to Kaiser Family Foundation. In a policy briefing, KFF analyst Elizabeth Williams said provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Medicare Part B premiums to decrease for the first time in over a decade

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced that Medicare Part B premiums will decrease in 2023, marking the first time this cost has been lowered in more than a decade. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that Medicare Part B premiums would be lowered by three percent, or $5.20, going from $170.10 a month to $164.90. The program’s annual deductible will also fall by $7, from $233 to $226.
U.S. POLITICS
960 The Ref

Biogen pays $900M to settle doctor kickback allegations

BOSTON — (AP) — Biogen has agreed to pay $900 million to resolve allegations that it violated federal law by paying kickbacks to doctors to persuade them to prescribe its multiple sclerosis drugs, federal prosecutors said. The agreement announced Monday settles a whistleblower lawsuit brought by former Biogen...
BUSINESS
beefmagazine.com

Farm Progress America, September 27, 2022

Max Armstrong reports that the growing idea of a cow tax for cattle emissions has spurred a bipartisan move in Congress to protect livestock producers under increasing scrutiny regarding greenhouse gas emissions. These emissions are naturally occurring and a very small contributor to the issue. With the Biden Administration working to push the Clean Air Act as a tool for tackling emissions, a proposal in Congress aims to mitigate efforts that could impact livestock producers.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Montanan

Congress could beef up meatpacking oversight this fall. But obstacles to enforcement remain

This story was originally published by Investigate Midwest. A century ago, Congress wrote a law intended to counteract unfair business practices in the meatpacking industry. Fast forward to 2022: Just four companies control more than half of the beef, pork and poultry markets, and the meatpacking industry has fielded lawsuits alleging abusive behavior. The Packers and Stockyards Act of 1921 largely […] The post Congress could beef up meatpacking oversight this fall. But obstacles to enforcement remain appeared first on Daily Montanan.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy