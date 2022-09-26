ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa reacts to Tyreek Hill’s trash talk to Eli Apple

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill saw his comments about Cincinnati Bengals CB Eli Apple go viral ahead of their clash on Thursday night of Week 4. After Hill suggested Apple was in for a long night on Thursday, Tua Tagovailoa has doubled down on those claims from his star wideout. When asked about Hill’s comments, Tagovailoa backed him up by indicating he’d be feeding Hill the ball if he’s ever in 1-on-1 coverage on Thursday, via Marcel Louis-Jacques.
Joe Burrow, Bengals get huge updates on Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon for Week 4

The Cincinnati Bengals finally won their first game of the season in Week 3, soundly defeating the New York Jets 27-12 behind quarterback Joe Burrow’s solid performance. Burrow, after being sacked a grand total of 12 times in the first two weeks, recovered well against the Jets, throwing 23/36 for 275 yards and three touchdowns. The Bengals would definitely love to continue their winning ways, and they will definitely be happy about the status of Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon for their Week 4 clash against the Miami Dolphins.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets real on troubling injury that casts doubt for Week 4

The Miami Dolphins managed to claim their biggest win of the season thus far in Week 3 when they held off the charging Buffalo Bills led by MVP candidate Josh Allen, 21-19, despite being outgained by 285 total yards (497 to 212). The Dolphins are off to a 3-0 start thanks in no small part to the performance of Tua Tagovailoa, but he suffered a scary-looking head injury during their latest victory that worried lots of pundits and fans. Nonetheless, Tagovailoa returned almost immediately to the game, which called into question the concussion protocols the NFL has in place.
