‘Take it on the chin’: Josh Allen, Von Miller clear air on Bills’ tough loss vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the season in disappointing fashion as an underdog Miami Dolphins side took a home victory, 21-19, in Week 3. Despite the loss, however, Josh Allen, Von Miller, and the rest of the Bills squad can only see the silver lining in this early test.
What should be making Dolphins’ Ross very happy. And another area where Tua leads the NFL
A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Monday night:
Ryan Fitzpatrick calls relationship between Tua Tagovailoa and Brian Flores 'difficult'
Ryan Fitzpatrick, who played with Tua Tagovailoa for two seasons, explains the quarterback's growth under new coach Mike McDaniel after Brian Flores.
WATCH: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle mic'd up for win vs. Bills
During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 3 victory over the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa and company didn’t have many opportunities to make plays, but when they did one wide receiver shined. Second-year wideout Jaylen Waddle had a game-high 102 yards on four receptions...
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa reacts to Tyreek Hill’s trash talk to Eli Apple
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill saw his comments about Cincinnati Bengals CB Eli Apple go viral ahead of their clash on Thursday night of Week 4. After Hill suggested Apple was in for a long night on Thursday, Tua Tagovailoa has doubled down on those claims from his star wideout. When asked about Hill’s comments, Tagovailoa backed him up by indicating he’d be feeding Hill the ball if he’s ever in 1-on-1 coverage on Thursday, via Marcel Louis-Jacques.
Joe Burrow, Bengals get huge updates on Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon for Week 4
The Cincinnati Bengals finally won their first game of the season in Week 3, soundly defeating the New York Jets 27-12 behind quarterback Joe Burrow’s solid performance. Burrow, after being sacked a grand total of 12 times in the first two weeks, recovered well against the Jets, throwing 23/36 for 275 yards and three touchdowns. The Bengals would definitely love to continue their winning ways, and they will definitely be happy about the status of Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon for their Week 4 clash against the Miami Dolphins.
Yardbarker
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets real on troubling injury that casts doubt for Week 4
The Miami Dolphins managed to claim their biggest win of the season thus far in Week 3 when they held off the charging Buffalo Bills led by MVP candidate Josh Allen, 21-19, despite being outgained by 285 total yards (497 to 212). The Dolphins are off to a 3-0 start thanks in no small part to the performance of Tua Tagovailoa, but he suffered a scary-looking head injury during their latest victory that worried lots of pundits and fans. Nonetheless, Tagovailoa returned almost immediately to the game, which called into question the concussion protocols the NFL has in place.
NFL says there is 'every indication' Dolphins followed concussion protocol with Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a scary fall after hitting his head on the turf, but the NFL is saying that the team followed concussion protocols.
NFL insider offers latest insight on Tua Tagovailoa injury, impact of Hurricane Ian
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided an update on Tua Tagovailoa heading into the Miami Dolphins‘ Thursday Night Football showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals, as well as some insight into the potential impact of Hurricane Ian. First, the Dolphins quarterback suffered a nasty back and ankle injury in the...
