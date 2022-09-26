Read full article on original website
atmorenews.com
Atmore man charged with elder abuse
An Atmore man remained without bond in the Escambia County Detention Center as midweek approached, charged with hitting his elderly stepfather in the head with a piece of wood during an argument. Atmore Police Department reports show that officers responded around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 to an East 4th...
WALA-TV FOX10
2nd arrest made in Citronelle love triangle shooting case
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The second suspect in a Citronelle home invasion shooting is behind bars. Washington County deputies arrested Dylan Adams Tuesday night for probation revocation. Adams is also facing first-degree burglary and first degree-assault in Mobile County. The other suspect in the home invasion, Adam’s girlfriend Shelbie...
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
1 stabbed: Brewton Police looking for attempted murder suspect
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police Department is looking for an attempted murder suspect. Dedrionne LaPaul Lee, 26, is wanted for one count of attempted murder for a stabbing that happened Monday, Sept. 26. If you have any information about the Brewton resident, call Sgt. Andrew Casey with the BPD at 251-809-2804.
Woman accused of home invasion found, arrested: Mobile Co. Sheriff
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman that officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office announced they were looking for has been arrested, according to jail records. Shelbie Byrd, 31, was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail on Monday, Sept. 26. She was charged with first-degree burglary after she was allegedly involved in a home […]
1 arrested in convenience store shooting, police looking for 2nd suspect
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Police Department said they arrested a man and are “actively” looking for another in connection to a shooting at D&R Food Mart in Bay Minette Friday night, according to a release from the BMP. Michael Ray Jackson Jr., of Bay Minette, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27 […]
Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for murder suspect, ‘armed and dangerous’
UPDATE: 1:30 PM: Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright says the victim was 21-year-old Tierra Nicole Stewart of Monroeville. The sheriff says she was a passenger in a vehicle when she was shot and killed in a domestic situation by Montgomery on Turnbull Road in Beatrice, Alabama. MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Monroe […]
Atmore Advance
Atmore women arrested on drug, obstruction charges
Arrest stemmed from APD officers pulling over vehicle with busted out windshield. Two women were arrested Sept. 21 on drug and obstruction charges, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Zenetreciaa Dailey, 30, of Atmore, and Cenkrystal Roberts, 38, also...
Fight at Bay Minette bar turns into shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said their officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a business early Sunday morning. According to officers, a woman came into the Bay Minette Police Department to report a shooting. The woman said she and another woman got into a fight with […]
alabamanews.net
Parent Threatens Teacher With a Baseball Bat
A Dallas County woman is arrested after threatening a teacher with a baseball bat at Keith High School in Orrville. Video surveillance from the school — shows Latarsha Jones of Orrville walk down the hall with an aluminum baseball bat in her hand — approach a male teacher as he’s leaving his classroom — and begin arguing.
Head-on collision kills Alabama man, troopers say
A head-on collisions Friday killed an Alabama man, state troopers reported. Jerry L. Thornton, 74, of Hayneville, Alabama, was fatally injured when the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with the 2005 Ford F-150 pickup driven by William E. Bryant Jr., 69, of Pine Apple, Alabama. The two-vehicle...
alabamanews.net
Dallas County Set to Collect Selma City Property Taxes
Dallas County officials are is gearing up for tax collection season. And it’s the first year the county will be collecting the property taxes for both the city of Selma — and the rest of the county. Property owners in Selma won’t be going to City Hall to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Citronelle love triangle results in two people shot
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - A love triangle gone rogue in Citronelle, which resulted in a shooting. According to law enforcement, the shooter fired at his girlfriend’s ex and another person in the house, striking both in the face and chest. Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for...
wbrc.com
Judge tosses out Washington County ban on flavored tobacco
Construction company's chairman's home vandalized in Mtn. Brook.
