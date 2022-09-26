ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, AL

atmorenews.com

Atmore man charged with elder abuse

An Atmore man remained without bond in the Escambia County Detention Center as midweek approached, charged with hitting his elderly stepfather in the head with a piece of wood during an argument. Atmore Police Department reports show that officers responded around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 to an East 4th...
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2nd arrest made in Citronelle love triangle shooting case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The second suspect in a Citronelle home invasion shooting is behind bars. Washington County deputies arrested Dylan Adams Tuesday night for probation revocation. Adams is also facing first-degree burglary and first degree-assault in Mobile County. The other suspect in the home invasion, Adam’s girlfriend Shelbie...
CITRONELLE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 stabbed: Brewton Police looking for attempted murder suspect

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police Department is looking for an attempted murder suspect.  Dedrionne LaPaul Lee, 26, is wanted for one count of attempted murder for a stabbing that happened Monday, Sept. 26. If you have any information about the Brewton resident, call Sgt. Andrew Casey with the BPD at 251-809-2804.
BREWTON, AL
Crime & Safety
Atmore Advance

Atmore women arrested on drug, obstruction charges

Arrest stemmed from APD officers pulling over vehicle with busted out windshield. Two women were arrested Sept. 21 on drug and obstruction charges, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Zenetreciaa Dailey, 30, of Atmore, and Cenkrystal Roberts, 38, also...
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fight at Bay Minette bar turns into shooting

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said their officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a business early Sunday morning. According to officers, a woman came into the Bay Minette Police Department to report a shooting. The woman said she and another woman got into a fight with […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
alabamanews.net

Parent Threatens Teacher With a Baseball Bat

A Dallas County woman is arrested after threatening a teacher with a baseball bat at Keith High School in Orrville. Video surveillance from the school — shows Latarsha Jones of Orrville walk down the hall with an aluminum baseball bat in her hand — approach a male teacher as he’s leaving his classroom — and begin arguing.
ORRVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Head-on collision kills Alabama man, troopers say

A head-on collisions Friday killed an Alabama man, state troopers reported. Jerry L. Thornton, 74, of Hayneville, Alabama, was fatally injured when the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with the 2005 Ford F-150 pickup driven by William E. Bryant Jr., 69, of Pine Apple, Alabama. The two-vehicle...
HAYNEVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Dallas County Set to Collect Selma City Property Taxes

Dallas County officials are is gearing up for tax collection season. And it’s the first year the county will be collecting the property taxes for both the city of Selma — and the rest of the county. Property owners in Selma won’t be going to City Hall to...
SELMA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Citronelle love triangle results in two people shot

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - A love triangle gone rogue in Citronelle, which resulted in a shooting. According to law enforcement, the shooter fired at his girlfriend’s ex and another person in the house, striking both in the face and chest. Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for...
CITRONELLE, AL

