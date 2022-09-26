Read full article on original website
Police capture wanted Kansas shooting suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have a suspect in custody. Just before 7:30a.m. Sept. 21, police responded to a shooting the 1600 Block of SW Lane in Topeka, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. At the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS...
Kan. woman faces 3rd trial for killing ex-husband, his girlfriend
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor has indicated that he intends to try a woman for the third time in the killings of her ex-husband and his girlfriend two decades ago. Dana Chandler is accused of killing 47-year-old Mike Sisco and his fiancee, 53-year-old Karen Harkness, in 2002 in Topeka.
Kansas woman finds burglary suspect outside her home
A Salina man was arrested after an aggravated burglary incident in southeast Salina early Monday evening. Just after 6:30p.m., a 62-year-old Salina woman returned to her home on Red Fox Lane and heard a door at the back of the house slam shut, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
KHP: Kan. woman lost consciousness, died when SUV left road
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 8:p.m. Tuesday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Stefanie L. Turner, 42, Wamego, was westbound in the 15,000 Block of Elm Slough Road. The driver lost consciousness and the SUV traveled...
Police arrest 14-year-old for alleged threat at Kansas high school
Law enforcement authorities have arrest a teen in connection to a threatening statement written on a women's bathroom wall at Salina South High School. On Monday, a School Resource Officer was made aware of a threatening statement written on one of the women’s bathroom walls at Salina South High School. The statement indicated that a school shooting would take place on September 27, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. according to a statement from Salina Police.
Police investigate drive-by shooting in Salina
A Salina man was not injured early Sunday morning when his SUV was shot at while he was sitting inside. At approximately 12:50 a.m. Sunday, the 37-year-old had just pulled into his driveway in the 800 block of Osage Avenue when two black Chevrolet Impalas turned west off of Broadway Boulevard onto Franklin Street. The two vehicles slowed down as they approached his residence. Then he heard what sounded to be a gunshot and the rear window of his 2007 GMC Yukon shattered, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
New northwest Kansas attorneys to be sworn in Friday
TOPEKA — Applicants who successfully passed the Kansas bar examination will be sworn in as Kansas attorneys in an in-person ceremony at 9:40 a.m. Friday in the Georgia Neese Gray Performance Hall at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. New attorneys can choose to be sworn in Friday during the...
Police release cause of death of man found in Salina backyard
Authorities investigating the cause of death of a Salina man whose body was found in a central Salina backyard say Adam Guzman died of an accidental overdose, according to a media release from the Salina Police Department. Guzman's body was found in the backyard of a residence in the 900...
Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Salina Wednesday evening
The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Salina Wednesday thanks to Pestinger Distributing!. Pestinger Distributing of Salina and Colby recently won the Anheuser-Busch Esteemed Ambassadors of Excellence Big Jake Award. One of the perks of winning the award is a local visit from the Budweiser Clydesdales. The Clydesdale team will...
Governor lauds state's economic development during Salina speech
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly was in Salina Tuesday to speak to those attending the Kansas Economic Development Alliance (KEDA) annual fall conference. Kelly told those assembled that since she took office in January 2019, her administration has worked with private sector businesses to create and retain more than 50,000 jobs.
🏐 HHS goes 1-1 in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY - The Hays High volleyball team went 1-1 at a triangular in Junction City Tuesday. The Indians defeated the host Bluejays in a tight match 25-23, 23-25, 30-28 then lost to Manhattan 35-33, 19-25, 25-16. HHS is now 11-12 on the season. They will host their own quadrangular on Thursday.
K-State: Hays, Colby part of $2M sorghum research project
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State University researchers say a $2 million grant that they received recently will help to modernize recommendations for applying nitrogen to sorghum in a three-state region, ultimately boosting the value of grain sorghum in the United States. K-State Research and Extension environmental quality specialist Peter...
⛳ Mills third, Tigers 10th at MSSU Fall Invite
MONKEY ISLAND, Okla. - Fort Hays State sophomore men's golfer Maddux Mills finished third out of 100 golfers at the 2022 MSSU Men's Fall Invitational this week at Shangri-La Golf Club & Resort, a par-72, 6,876-yard course. The Tigers placed 10th as a team at 44-over 908 across three rounds, finishing just two shots back of a tie for seventh out of 19 programs in attendance.
🏈 K-State’s Martinez, Savage earn Big 12 weekly honors
MANHATTAN - Helping lead Kansas State to a 41-34 victory at No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday night, quarterback Adrian Martinez has been named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and safety Kobe Savage has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.
