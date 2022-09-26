Read full article on original website
Fatality reported in Endicott house fire
At 8:28 this morning the Endicott Fire Department responded to an active house fire at 100 Taylor Avenue.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Deadly House Fire in Endicott
Fire crews were called to 100 Taylor Ave. in Endicott, just after 8:30 this morning for a fire on the second floor. Fire Chief Joseph Griswold told Fox 40 there was one person deceased, but they were waiting on the investigator to learn more. This is a developing story and...
whcuradio.com
Milling and paving begins in Village of Groton
GROTON, N.Y. (WHCU) – Delays expected in the Village of Groton. Route 38 from the county line (Cayuga Street) through the Village is undergoing construction. Crews started milling Main Street today and are slated to start paving next week. Delays are expected. There will be no parking on Main Street for the duration of the project.
Endicott Firefighters Find Woman’s Body in Burning House
Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered after a fire erupted in an Endicott home. The blaze at 100 Taylor Avenue on the village's North Side was reported around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. A neighbor spotted smoke coming from the two-story house. The fire was in...
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Sept. 12, 2022 through Sept. 18, 2022 there were 106 calls for service, they responded to two motor vehicle accidents, and 13 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. A Male, age 44 of Owego, N.Y.,...
Accident in Sidney splits car in two
Yesterday, Delaware County Sheriff's Deputies responded to two-car motor vehicle accident on Covered Bridge Road in the Town of Sidney.
Bradford County fiber optic line damaged by gunfire
SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— This week, state police said a fiber optic line was shot behind a Bradford County home. Investigators say an unknown suspect shot and damaged Tri-County Electric’s fiber optic worth approximately $20,000. Troopers said the damage occurred sometime before September 22 on the 8200 block of the Berwick Turnpike. There are […]
whcuradio.com
Enfield man leads police on chase in City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A high-speed chase in the City of Ithaca. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies saw an uninsured 2012 black Mercedes Benz driving on North Meadow Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When they attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off at a high rate of speed. The Mercedes came to a stop on Cascadilla Street, where the driver fled on foot. When deputies caught up with the driver, they say they saw him throw something into the Cayuga Lake Inlet before he was apprehended. Deputies located the item and it was later identified as crack/cocaine. 54-year-old John Orak, of Enfield, was arrested and charged with felony evidence tampering and several misdemeanors, including unlawful fleeing and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
whcuradio.com
Portion of North Triphammer Road to close in Village of Cayuga Heights
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) – The northbound lane of North Triphammer Road from Winthrop Drive to Sheraton Drive will be closed to all traffic tomorrow. That’s the section of road just north of Community Corners and across from Kendal at Ithaca. A detour with signage will be in place. The road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
whcuradio.com
Dryden’s Plantation restaurant owner to rebuild
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — A restaurant in Dryden looks to rebuild and reopen. The Ithaca Voice reports the Dryden Planning Board got a preview last week of building plans for the Plantation restaurant, which burned down in June 2021. The proposed building would be larger than the old one at 2,600 square feet, but the 1,000 square foot deck would remain the same size.
Fake NYSEG person arrested
Yesterday, Ithaca Police put out that they were working to identify a man that had falsely claimed to have been an NYSEG employee. This morning they announced that they have made an arrest in the case.
NewsChannel 36
Man Arrested in Corning For Attacking School Bus
Corning Police arrested a 28-year-old man Tuesday morning after he allegedly attacked a school bus full of kids, threw a brick at a moving vehicle, ransacked a local business and fought with his arresting officers. While no one was hurt in the attack on the school bus, according to the C.P.D. the suspect, Emmet Kane, injured one officer requiring a trip to a local hospital.
Horseheads roads closing for water main repairs
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Some roads in the Village of Horseheads will be closed later this week as crews repair water mains. The Village Water Department said that it will be replacing water mains and water valves on Grand Central Avenue starting at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27. Grand Central will be closed from […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: September 19 to 25
During the week of Monday, September 19 to Sunday, September 25, the Owego Police Department had 99 service calls, 6 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 4 traffic tickets. Phelan J. Nguyen, 33, of Endicott was arrested after an investigation into shoplifting from North Avenue businesses. Nguyen was charged...
Two people stabbed in Chenango County
New York State Police are investigating a domestic violence incident in Otselic that sent two people to the hospital.
Part of North Triphammer Road closing to all traffic Wednesday
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y.—The northbound lane of a segment of North Triphammer Road will be closed for most of Wednesday, Sept. 28. The closure will impact the part of North Triphammer road between Winthrop Drive to Sheraton Drive, and the lane will be closed to all traffic. The closure is taking place at the request of the Village of Cayuga Heights Department of Public Works.
Free coffee and donuts for inmates’ families
Families coming to see their loved ones that are incarcerated at the Broome County Jail on Thursday will be greeting by free donuts and coffee supplied by the activist group that sued to have visitation reinstated.
NYSEG Impersonator sought by Ithaca police
Ithaca Police are looking for a person that has entered multiple locations while falsely claiming to be a NYSEG worker.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca may suspend application fees for prospective firefighters, police officers
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca are considering waiving application fees for aspiring police officers and firefighters. The city is having trouble recruiting applicants. Right now, it costs $15 for Tompkins County residents to apply and $50 for everyone else. The fees are waived for City of Ithaca residents.
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Sept. 15, 2022, property located at 1408 Straits Corners Rd., Tioga, from Randall Kunkle and Paula Hirjak to Bernardo and Debra Turbides for $285,000. On Sept. 15, 2022, property located at 72 Ellis Creek Rd., Town of Barton, from Tioga County to Kayla Pond for $18,000. On Sept. 15,...
