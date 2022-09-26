ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”

When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth

Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
The super-rich ‘preppers’ planning to save themselves from the apocalypse

As a humanist who writes about the impact of digital technology on our lives, I am often mistaken for a futurist. The people most interested in hiring me for my opinions about technology are usually less concerned with building tools that help people live better lives in the present than they are in identifying the Next Big Thing through which to dominate them in the future. I don’t usually respond to their inquiries. Why help these guys ruin what’s left of the internet, much less civilisation?
America’s False Idols

My first job out of UCLA was in the analyst program at Morgan Stanley, in the 1980s. Like most of my analyst class, I had no idea what investment banking was—only that we were at the helm of the capitalist bobsled and could make a lot of money. We paid scant consideration to the wider role finance played in society. We were charged with birthing the apex predator of the capitalist species, the public company. Our economic mission, we were told, was noble—we were making money helping other people raise money so they could invest money, so they could make more money.
How to get away with torture, insurrection, you name it: The techniques of denial and distraction that politicians use to manage scandal

The U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection intends to hold another public hearing, likely the last before it releases its official report. The hearing had been scheduled for Sept. 28, 2022 but was postponed because of Hurricane Ian. Through earlier hearings this past summer, the committee has shown how former President Donald Trump and close associates spread the “big lie” of a stolen election. The hearings have also shown how Trump stoked the rage of protesters who marched to the U.S. Capitol and then refused to act when they breached the building. The hearings have aired in...
Parental Authority Is the Basis of Civilization

As most Americans now realize, America is experiencing a societal breakdown. This should be obvious to anyone, even those facilitating this breakdown as they openly acknowledge they seek to break down American society. This is a society that teaches its youngest citizens a suicidal lie: that America was founded in...
Henry David Thoreau and American Anarcho-Pacifism

Henry David ThoreauB. D. Maxham - National Portrait Gallery, Public Domain. So far, I have talked about forms of anarchism where the participants - while not advocating for unjustified violence - are willing to use violence as a tool of community defense or self-defense. However, in many parts of America, there were anarchist thinkers that subscribed to an anarchist ideology known as anarcho-pacifism. In the book Anarchism: A History of Libertarian Ideas and Movements by George Woodcock, anarcho-pacifism is a school of anarchist thought that advocates for the use of peaceful, non-violent forms of protest and resistance in the fight for social change and resistance to overbearing state authority.
‘I Think the Women Are Winning’

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. “No one can predict how a revolution starts,” the Iranian American poet and author...
Political aspirations abound for bad people

Is it any wonder why people are slow to love politicians? Next to kidnappers, thugs and thieves, politicians seem to be the most unpopular. Few of us ever really trust them. Whatever they do is commonly credited to dishonorable motives. Our nation is always glad to see them humiliated in the media.
