Read full article on original website
Related
Scholar who saw all this coming: Americans "do not really understand liberal democracy"
In his widely-praised speech two weeks ago in Philadelphia, Joe Biden (finally) issued a clear and direct public warning about the Republican-fascist movement as an existential threat to American democracy. In an interview Sunday on "Meet the Press," Vice President Kamala Harris expanded on Biden's warning, connecting the 21st anniversary...
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
abovethelaw.com
Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth
Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
Hey, ‘Gov. Florida Man,’ Martha’s Vineyard is far more than your tired, old stereotype | Opinion
Almost 7.5% of Vineyarders live in poverty; in Edgartown, Donald Trump captured almost 30% of the vote in 2016.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
Hurricane Ian latest updates: 1.8 million in Florida lose power as storm rips through state – live
Nearly every home and business in three counties was without power as category 4 storm makes landfall
Mitch McConnell is 'proudly' supporting a bill that aims to prevent another Trump-style coup, saying January 6 'underscored the need for an update'
McConnell's support for the Senate bill to reform the Electoral Count Act comes just days after all but 9 Republicans voted against the House version.
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
RELATED PEOPLE
The super-rich ‘preppers’ planning to save themselves from the apocalypse
As a humanist who writes about the impact of digital technology on our lives, I am often mistaken for a futurist. The people most interested in hiring me for my opinions about technology are usually less concerned with building tools that help people live better lives in the present than they are in identifying the Next Big Thing through which to dominate them in the future. I don’t usually respond to their inquiries. Why help these guys ruin what’s left of the internet, much less civilisation?
America’s False Idols
My first job out of UCLA was in the analyst program at Morgan Stanley, in the 1980s. Like most of my analyst class, I had no idea what investment banking was—only that we were at the helm of the capitalist bobsled and could make a lot of money. We paid scant consideration to the wider role finance played in society. We were charged with birthing the apex predator of the capitalist species, the public company. Our economic mission, we were told, was noble—we were making money helping other people raise money so they could invest money, so they could make more money.
How to get away with torture, insurrection, you name it: The techniques of denial and distraction that politicians use to manage scandal
The U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection intends to hold another public hearing, likely the last before it releases its official report. The hearing had been scheduled for Sept. 28, 2022 but was postponed because of Hurricane Ian. Through earlier hearings this past summer, the committee has shown how former President Donald Trump and close associates spread the “big lie” of a stolen election. The hearings have also shown how Trump stoked the rage of protesters who marched to the U.S. Capitol and then refused to act when they breached the building. The hearings have aired in...
NFL・
creators.com
Parental Authority Is the Basis of Civilization
As most Americans now realize, America is experiencing a societal breakdown. This should be obvious to anyone, even those facilitating this breakdown as they openly acknowledge they seek to break down American society. This is a society that teaches its youngest citizens a suicidal lie: that America was founded in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
California's outgoing chief justice is named new CEO of public policy think tank
Tani Cantil-Sakauye will start as president and chief executive of the Public Policy Institute of California the day her term as chief justice ends.
Business Insider
Ohio GOP candidate J.R. Majewski was demoted from military rank for drunk driving on a US airbase in Japan
"When you decided to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after indulging in intoxicating liquor you brought discredit upon yourself," the military said.
Tracking the Lost Conifer, Western White Pine
"What pines? Where are these pines?" asked my birding friend after I mentioned I'd been getting to know western white pine, the forgotten conifer of our Key Peninsula forest.
We must keep the rituals that bind us – not blind us | Letters
Letters: Readers respond to Nesrine Malik’s article about the mysticism of royalty, and how pageantry is designed to engineer consent, even awe, for an unequal system
U.K.・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Henry David Thoreau and American Anarcho-Pacifism
Henry David ThoreauB. D. Maxham - National Portrait Gallery, Public Domain. So far, I have talked about forms of anarchism where the participants - while not advocating for unjustified violence - are willing to use violence as a tool of community defense or self-defense. However, in many parts of America, there were anarchist thinkers that subscribed to an anarchist ideology known as anarcho-pacifism. In the book Anarchism: A History of Libertarian Ideas and Movements by George Woodcock, anarcho-pacifism is a school of anarchist thought that advocates for the use of peaceful, non-violent forms of protest and resistance in the fight for social change and resistance to overbearing state authority.
‘I Think the Women Are Winning’
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. “No one can predict how a revolution starts,” the Iranian American poet and author...
Political aspirations abound for bad people
Is it any wonder why people are slow to love politicians? Next to kidnappers, thugs and thieves, politicians seem to be the most unpopular. Few of us ever really trust them. Whatever they do is commonly credited to dishonorable motives. Our nation is always glad to see them humiliated in the media.
Comments / 0