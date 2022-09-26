Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
The plan to build an inland port/commerce hub is on hold
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Inland Port Authority says its plan to build a supply chain logistics facility in Salt Lake City is on hold. The announcement comes about a week after a state audit suggested that the Utah Inland Port Authority needs a master plan. “Our sense...
kjzz.com
Over $40,000 taken from $66 million for Utahn homeowners needing COVID relief
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over $40,000 has been taken off the top of the $66 million dollar Homeowner’s Assistance Fund bucket while it's been waiting to be dispersed to Utahns in need since February. 2News Investigates sent out a freedom of information request to see exactly what...
BYU Newsnet
Utah haunted house ranks as one of the best in America
Utah’s Fear Factory haunted house in Salt Lake City was named one of 2022’s best haunted attractions in the U.S. according to the Haunted Attractions Association. For 10 months out of the year, the abandoned factory at the entrance to Salt Lake City lies dormant, but from Sept. 9 to Nov. 5, Fear Factory opens its doors to welcome Utah’s haunted-house lovers.
ksl.com
Nodding to the past, looking to the future. Utah's Kennecott again mining copper underground
BINGHAM CANYON — The Kennecott Copper Mine has been a fixture of the Salt Lake Valley for over 100 years and on Tuesday, the mine announced that it will be moving mining operations underground in its next step to extract copper. The mine — which began operations in 1906...
gearjunkie.com
Toll for Skiers, Climbers: Utah Plans Paid-Only Access to Snowbird & Alta
The Utah Department of Transportation’s (UDOT) latest proposal in Little Cottonwood Canyon involves a toll on vehicles. This would eradicate free access to the canyon except by hike and bike. As UDOT’s gondola plan for access to Salt Lake City’s Snowbird and Alta ski resorts moves forward, the department...
KTVU FOX 2
These are the California cities with the fastest cooling housing markets
OAKLAND, Calif. - Four cities in California topped a national list of housing markets that are cooling the fastest. Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego made the top 10 list of housing markets that are chilling out, amid rising interest rates and a slowing stock market, according to Redfin.
kslnewsradio.com
Human-caused fires on the decline
SALT LAKE CITY — In 2022, data shows that human-caused fires in the state of Utah have significantly decreased. State fire officials said Utahns and a clever ad campaign are both getting credit for the good news. Ted Black, Utah’s Fire Marshal gives Utahn’s the credit for declining numbers...
castlecountryradio.com
Utah hunters urged to visit DWR check stations to test deer for chronic wasting disease
It’s become a standard part of the general deer hunt each year: Utah hunters are once again being asked to bring their harvested deer to various stations across the state so Utah Division of Wildlife Resources biologists can test the animals for chronic wasting disease. Chronic wasting disease is...
KSLTV
Singing sewer technology saves water for Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Technology being used underground across Utah is saving the state a lot of water. In Utah, 60 cities use the sewer line rapid assessment tool or SL-RAT, and RH Borden and Co. President Jon Borden said that number is growing. His company is the service provider of the technology for the state.
dailyutahchronicle.com
Langley: The Utah Inland Port Authority Works Against Salt Lake Citizens
Heat waves, waning water sources and toxic dust have stoked anxieties here in the west. In Salt Lake City, record-breaking temperatures this month have made us all quite uncomfortable. For some, they’ve been deadly. Despite these trying times, the Utah state government has cleared construction for an inland port...
Food & Wine
Drinking in Utah Is Surprisingly Great
On my first trip to Utah this summer, I sat down for dinner on a gorgeous sunny day at Kita, the ambitious, Japanese-inspired steakhouse at the Pendry Park City. As I ate fistfulls of fluffy milk bread smeared with sesame butter and studied the drink menu, unable to choose between sake, wine, or a cocktail. Then, my decision was made for me: a server carried the tiniest dirty martini I've ever seen to a nearby table.
ksl.com
Swiss train manufacturer is looking for a new generation of workers in Utah
This story is sponsored by Stadler. Public transit is back in style in the U.S. — and so are skilled manufacturing careers. Writing for Forbes, Mark C. Perna illustrates how this industry has evolved into an enticing career option for younger generations. "In this field, young people can be...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah homes have some of the highest levels of radon gas
New research finds that Utah homes have the 5th highest levels of radon gas when compared to the rest of the nation. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found that one in 15 homes in the U.S. have dangerous levels of radon gas. Utah is at much higher risk, as the agency found one in three homes in the Beehive state registered dangerous levels of radon gas.
KSLTV
‘We’re right at that spot where it’s about to take off’: This might be the time for EVs
SALT LAKE CITY — There’s a lot of excitement surrounding electric vehicles these days, and more of them on Utah roads. Rocky Mountain Power hosted an electric vehicle car show Tuesday to show off the latest options. EVs are changing and becoming a choice for more drivers. It’s...
thebruinpost.org
Adding guns to the Utah flag
In late fall the Utah State Flag Task Force decides upon a final flag design to bring to the Utah Legislature. October fifth is the final deadline for public feedback. To represent Utah correctly as a state, we must have firearms on this new flag. The Utah State Flag Task force has made a website for the movement of a new Utah flag. On this website (flag.utah.gov), what makes a good flag design is explained in five principles. Adding firearms to the Utah flag would fulfill all of these principles.
Kennecott resuming underground copper mining for first time in 100+ years
Utah's famous copper mine is bringing back its underground mining operation, which ended more than 100 years ago when it shifted to an open-pit method.
Wine clubs, deliveries debut in Utah
UTAH (ABC4) – Vin 7000, a Utah wine company that is all about “the small family wineries,” as well as “the stories behind the wine, the vineyards, (and) the people,” has brought a first-ever to the Beehive State: wine clubs! Representatives say that through this initiative, Utahns will have the opportunity to explore new, exclusive […]
More warmth and sunshine Tuesday ahead of changes
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday Utah! After a sunny and warm start to the week, we’ve got a similar day in store for Tuesday with a couple of subtle changes. Daytime highs will be roughly 2-3 degrees warmer in northern Utah, taking our daytime highs along the Wasatch Front to the mid and […]
kjzz.com
Using phones while driving would be banned in Utah under renewed proposal
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah lawmaker is gearing up to try again to target distracted drivers by cracking down on holding phones while driving. Rep. Carol Spackman Moss (D-Holladay) told KUTV 2News she will likely run a bill that last failed in 2021, believing passing it would deter people from doing things that contribute to distracted driving crashes.
Utah wildlife officials say visitors are disrupting kokanee salmon during spawn
Hundreds of people from near and far are visiting the east fork of the Little Bear River near Porcupine Reservoir to witness the kokanee salmon spawn this time of year.
