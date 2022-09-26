ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

kslnewsradio.com

The plan to build an inland port/commerce hub is on hold

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Inland Port Authority says its plan to build a supply chain logistics facility in Salt Lake City is on hold. The announcement comes about a week after a state audit suggested that the Utah Inland Port Authority needs a master plan. “Our sense...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BYU Newsnet

Utah haunted house ranks as one of the best in America

Utah’s Fear Factory haunted house in Salt Lake City was named one of 2022’s best haunted attractions in the U.S. according to the Haunted Attractions Association. For 10 months out of the year, the abandoned factory at the entrance to Salt Lake City lies dormant, but from Sept. 9 to Nov. 5, Fear Factory opens its doors to welcome Utah’s haunted-house lovers.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
gearjunkie.com

Toll for Skiers, Climbers: Utah Plans Paid-Only Access to Snowbird & Alta

The Utah Department of Transportation’s (UDOT) latest proposal in Little Cottonwood Canyon involves a toll on vehicles. This would eradicate free access to the canyon except by hike and bike. As UDOT’s gondola plan for access to Salt Lake City’s Snowbird and Alta ski resorts moves forward, the department...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Human-caused fires on the decline

SALT LAKE CITY — In 2022, data shows that human-caused fires in the state of Utah have significantly decreased. State fire officials said Utahns and a clever ad campaign are both getting credit for the good news. Ted Black, Utah’s Fire Marshal gives Utahn’s the credit for declining numbers...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Singing sewer technology saves water for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Technology being used underground across Utah is saving the state a lot of water. In Utah, 60 cities use the sewer line rapid assessment tool or SL-RAT, and RH Borden and Co. President Jon Borden said that number is growing. His company is the service provider of the technology for the state.
UTAH STATE
dailyutahchronicle.com

Langley: The Utah Inland Port Authority Works Against Salt Lake Citizens

Heat waves, waning water sources and toxic dust have stoked anxieties here in the west. In Salt Lake City, record-breaking temperatures this month have made us all quite uncomfortable. For some, they’ve been deadly. Despite these trying times, the Utah state government has cleared construction for an inland port...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Food & Wine

Drinking in Utah Is Surprisingly Great

On my first trip to Utah this summer, I sat down for dinner on a gorgeous sunny day at Kita, the ambitious, Japanese-inspired steakhouse at the Pendry Park City. As I ate fistfulls of fluffy milk bread smeared with sesame butter and studied the drink menu, unable to choose between sake, wine, or a cocktail. Then, my decision was made for me: a server carried the tiniest dirty martini I've ever seen to a nearby table.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah homes have some of the highest levels of radon gas

New research finds that Utah homes have the 5th highest levels of radon gas when compared to the rest of the nation. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found that one in 15 homes in the U.S. have dangerous levels of radon gas. Utah is at much higher risk, as the agency found one in three homes in the Beehive state registered dangerous levels of radon gas.
UTAH STATE
thebruinpost.org

Adding guns to the Utah flag

In late fall the Utah State Flag Task Force decides upon a final flag design to bring to the Utah Legislature. October fifth is the final deadline for public feedback. To represent Utah correctly as a state, we must have firearms on this new flag. The Utah State Flag Task force has made a website for the movement of a new Utah flag. On this website (flag.utah.gov), what makes a good flag design is explained in five principles. Adding firearms to the Utah flag would fulfill all of these principles.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Wine clubs, deliveries debut in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Vin 7000, a Utah wine company that is all about “the small family wineries,” as well as “the stories behind the wine, the vineyards, (and) the people,” has brought a first-ever to the Beehive State: wine clubs!  Representatives say that through this initiative, Utahns will have the opportunity to explore new, exclusive […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

More warmth and sunshine Tuesday ahead of changes

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday Utah! After a sunny and warm start to the week, we’ve got a similar day in store for Tuesday with a couple of subtle changes. Daytime highs will be roughly 2-3 degrees warmer in northern Utah, taking our daytime highs along the Wasatch Front to the mid and […]
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Using phones while driving would be banned in Utah under renewed proposal

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah lawmaker is gearing up to try again to target distracted drivers by cracking down on holding phones while driving. Rep. Carol Spackman Moss (D-Holladay) told KUTV 2News she will likely run a bill that last failed in 2021, believing passing it would deter people from doing things that contribute to distracted driving crashes.
UTAH STATE

