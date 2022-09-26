ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

12 on list to fill empty Youngstown School Board seat

By Stan Boney
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kHrTH_0iAfWQq200

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a list of 12 people who have applied to fill an empty Youngstown School board seat recently made vacant by the resignation of Dawn Turnage.

They are:

  1. Kimberly Benson
  2. Desate’ Burkley
  3. Barbara Flinn
  4. Sonya Gordon
  5. Bertia Jennings
  6. Joseph Meranto
  7. Carolyn Overton
  8. Ameerah Pusey
  9. Jane Sadinski
  10. Nia Simms
  11. Pamela Szmara
  12. Lydia Walker

A meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss filling the vacant seat.

Mahoning County Dog Warden: Dog found with bullet wound in head

Turnage’s term ended Sept. 13. The newly appointed member will begin their term immediately.

Turnage resigned after moving to another city to pursue a career opportunity.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
Youngstown, OH
Sports
WKBN

School leader responds to gun brought on bus

A day after an 11-year-old girl was found to have a loaded gun on a school bus in Youngstown heading home from St. Joseph the Provider school, Father Michael Swierz, the president of the school, is speaking out about the incident.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youngstown School Board#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WYTV.com

Family of student hazed to death speaks at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The parents and sister of Stone Foltz travel to spread the word about the dangers of hazing. Monday night, they spoke at Youngstown State University. Last year, Stone died after drinking too much alcohol during a fraternity initiation at Bowling Green. At YSU on Monday,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

48K+
Followers
26K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy