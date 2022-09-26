Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
royalexaminer.com
Skyline High students protest pending ‘anti-trans’ legislation forwarded by Governor Youngkin
Thirteen public school students gathered on the Skyline High School campus Tuesday morning to protest Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s initiative in forwarding what they termed an “anti-trans law” in Virginia. The students, aged 14 to 17, were orderly throughout as they moved from the front of the school to the football field authorized for the students’ expression of distress at what they believe would become legalized discrimination against transgender students. One of the student organizers who contacted media about the event scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to noon termed it a “Trans Rights Walkout”.
royalexaminer.com
Town Talk: A conversation with Samantha Barber and Teketia Smith, Reaching Out Now – Junior/Senior Planning Night
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Samantha Barber, President, and Teketia Smith, Leadership Director of Reaching Out Now, about Junior/Senior Planning Night. Junior/Senior Planning Night is October 4, 2022, and is a free event dedicated to helping high school seniors and juniors and their families prepare...
royalexaminer.com
Warren Heritage Society host tour of Bel Air Mansion
On September 24, 2022, the Warren Heritage Society hosted a tour of the Bel Air Mansion in Front Royal, Virginia. In this exclusive Royal Examiner video, you will hear Maral Kalbian, Architectural Historian, provide some historical remarks on Bel Air and how it has changed over the years. Also, excepts from Luck Buck’s Diary and letters, read by Hallie Groves, President of the WHS Board of Directors. WHS Archivist Tony Carter welcomed the guest and introduced the speakers.
WHSV
School name change policy fails after a 3-1 vote in Rockingham County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The chance to weigh in on plans which revise the Virginia Department of Education guidelines on transgender students is now underway. The school board in Rockingham County made a big decision Monday night on a similar topic that has been debated for months. The proposed policy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
royalexaminer.com
SAR commemoration ceremony honoring Fairfax County First Independent Militia Company
On September 24, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a commemoration ceremony to honor the Fairfax County First Independent Militia Company. The ceremony was conducted by the Fairfax Resolves Chapter at the Fairfax County Courthouse. Forrest Crain emceed the event with chaplain duties performed by Larry McKinley. A Virginia State Color Guard composed of guardsmen from four chapters presented the colors to open the ceremony with a presentation on the Fairfax Militia Company by Chapter President David Huxsoll and a Proclamation from Mayor David Meyer of Fairfax City was read by compatriot David Cook.
fox5dc.com
FCPS counselor investigation exposes widespread problems
An investigation into why a sex offender was able to continue working as a middle school guidance counselor has uncovered serious issues in Virginia’s largest school district. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Lincolnia on the problems plaguing Fairfax County Public Schools.
loudounnow.com
Students Walkout of Several Loudoun High Schools to Protest New State Policy
Nearly 1,400 students walked out of Loudoun County high schools on Tuesday morning to protest Virginia Department of Education model policies that overturn existing protections for transgender students, according to the school division’s tally. Felicity Banner, 15, a Loudoun County High School student organized the walkout at her school...
royalexaminer.com
Jeffery Allen Fincham, Jr. (1986 – 2022)
Jeffery Allen Fincham, Jr., 36, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his home. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 29, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home with Steve Foster officiating. Inurnment will be private. Jeffery was born July 19,...
RELATED PEOPLE
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Star Tannery (VA) Couple Donate UTV to Volunteer Fire Department
A Star Tannery couple has donated a utility terrain vehicle to their local volunteer fire department — Frederick County Station 17 — and will present the vehicle Sunday, WinchesterStar.com reported. Dave and Kathy Holliday became full-time residents of Star Tannery recently and donated a Polaris three-seater priced at...
Washington County ready to build rail cars for DC Metro system
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan returned from a trip to the far east, where he met with the head of the Hitachi Corporation. The Japanese company was contracted to build a fleet of rail cars for the DC metro. The cars will be assembled in Hagerstown, employing close to 500 people, […]
royalexaminer.com
WCHS vs Brentwood – Thursday, September 29, 2022 – Varsity Football
WCHS vs William Monroe – Friday, September 23, 2022 – Varsity Football. Joins us on Friday, September 22, 2022, when the Warren County High School Varsity Football team takes on William Monroe High School. Catch the pre-game action starting at 6:30 pm. Can’t make the game? Watch the...
NBC Washington
Virginia Students Protest Youngkin's School Transgender Policy
Crowds of students walked out of Northern Virginia schools on Tuesday in protest of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed restrictions on transgender students’ rights. Students streamed out of their classrooms to decry the model policies unveiled earlier this month. If adopted by school districts, the policies would require parental signoff on the use of any name or pronoun other than what's in a student's official record. They say participation in certain school programming and use of school facilities should be based on a student's biological sex, with modifications offered only to the extent required under federal law.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pagevalleynews.com
River group forms to protect South Fork
September 27, 1990 — Labeling themselves as everyday, ordinary people, The Friends of the Shenandoah River held an organizational meeting in Page County last week. The non-profit organization, based in Front Royal, has some 150 members and is dedicated to the preservation of the river and its main tributary, the South Fork.
theriver953.com
U.S. Marshals assist with recovery of a child in Berkeley County
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office contacted the U.S. Marshals service to assist in the search for a man wanted in connection with a child’s disappearance. According to the press release from the U.S. Marshals Office a warrant was issued for the arrest of Johnte Fitzhugh for felony concealment or removal of a minor child from a custodian.
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Grand Jury of September 12, 2022 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of September, 2022, has issued the following indictments:. On or about January 10, 2022, through April 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Danielle Dawn Hiserman did unlawfully and feloniously wrongfully and fraudulently’ use, dispose of, conceal, or embezzle property, having a value of $1000.00 or more, which she received by virtue of her office, task, or employment, belonging to Skyline Insurance, in violation of §18.2-111 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2707-F9.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Food Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Evermade Foods, a Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private label at grocery stores and through meal subscription services, will invest $110,000 to expand in Fauquier County. To support increased customer demand, the company will increase manufacturing capacity at its operation located at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton and introduce a new product line of shelf-stable, grab-and-go products. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and Texas for the project, which will create 46 new jobs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Washington
When Does the Silver Line's Phase 2 Open? What to Know About Metro's Latest Expansion
The long-awaited expansion of Metro's Silver Line is getting more buzz lately, as Metro has released an updated version of its rail map showing the six stations that are expected to open soon in Northern Virginia — including one at Dulles International Airport. But when, exactly, can we expect the new stations? Will they have parking? How much will it cost to ride Metro all the way to the end of the line?
theriver953.com
Warren County School Bus driver charged in an accident
Warren County Public Schools Officials reported by email a bus accident in Rockingham County. The Warren County High School Competition Cheer team was returning from an event held at East Rockingham County High School. That is when the bus struck the back end of a work truck setting up a...
Virginia Business
Virginia Realtors elect Winchester broker as prez
Virginia Realtors, the state’s largest trade association, has a new president and slate of officers for 2023. Katrina M. Smith, of the Blue Ridge Association of Realtors, will lead the group for the next year. She is the broker and owner of RE/MAX Synergy in Winchester and has been a Realtor since 2005. She led the Blue Ridge Association of Realtors, served on its board and has won numerous awards from the group.
Students stage walkouts across Virginia over governor's transgender school policies
Students across Virginia protested Tuesday in response to new guidelines putting restrictions on transgender students in the state’s public schools. Walkouts are set to take place throughout the day at more than 90 middle and high schools in the state, according to student-run advocacy group Pride Liberation Project, which organized the statewide effort. As of noon on Tuesday, students in Woodbridge, Springfield, Manassas, McLean and other Virginia cities were waving rainbow picket signs and shouting, "Trans rights are human rights!"
Comments / 0