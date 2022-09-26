In this insane video at Yellowstone National Park, a man nearly gets gored by a massive bull elk during the elk rut. The huge bull elk sprints toward one curious tourist out of the frame. Then, as the tourist comes into the camera’s view, we see the elk still heading straight towards the man. However, the elk suddenly halts a few feet before the man. The man, while running away, trips over himself, falls onto the ground, and does a barrel-roll. However, the elk stays positioned in front of him without charging. The man is then able to pick himself up and trot away to safety.

ACCIDENTS ・ 20 DAYS AGO