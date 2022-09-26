Cards in the NFL: 2022 Week 3
Here’s how former Louisville Cardinals performed in Week Three of the 2022 NFL season.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week 3 of the National Football League's 2022 season is almost complete, and former Louisville Cardinals continue to make significant impacts across the league. Nine former Cards have made it to active NFL rosters so far this season, with almost all of them contributing on a weekly basis.
Here are how former Cards fared in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season:
Jaire Alexander
Position: Cornerback
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1 (at Vikings): Started for five tackles (four solo).
Week 2 (vs. Bears): Started for three tackles (two solo), one tackle for loss, one interception and one pass defense.
Week 3 (at Buccaneers): Started for no stats - suffered groin injury on opening drive.
Season (Three games, three starts): Eight tackles, six solo, one tackle for loss, one interception and one pass defense.
Tutu Atwell
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Years at UofL: 2018-20
Week 1 (vs. Bills): Subbed for no receptions on one target.
Week 2 (vs. Falcons): Subbed for no receptions on no targets.
Week 3 (at Cardinals): Subbed for no receptions on one target.
Season (Three game, no starts): Zero receptions on two targets.
Teddy Bridgewater
Position: Quarterback
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2011-13
Weeks 1-2: Did not play.
Week 3 (vs. Bills): Subbed for 0-2 passing.
Season (One game, no starts): 0-2 passing.
Geron Christian Sr.
Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1 (at Cardinals): Subbed at tackle.
Week 2 (vs. Chargers): Subbed at tackle.
Week 3 (at Colts): Subbed at tackle.
Season: Three games, zero starts.
Jonathan Greenard
Position: Outside Linebacker
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1 (vs. Colts): Started for four tackles (two solo) and two tackles for loss.
Week 2 (at Broncos): Started for one solo tackle, one sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits.
Week 3 (at Bears): Started for two tackles (one solo), 0.5 sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit.
Season (Three games, three starts): Seven tackles (four solo), four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits.
Lamar Jackson
Position: Quarterback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Week 1 (at Jets): Started for 17-30 passing for 213 yards, three touchdowns and one interception; six rushes for 17 yards.
Week 2 (vs. Dolphins): Started for 21-29 passing for 318 yards and three touchdowns; nine rushes times for 119 yards and a touchdown.
Week 3 (at Patriots): Started for 18-29 passing for 218 yards four touchdowns and one interception; 11 rushes for 107 yards and one touchdown.
Season (Three games, three starts): 56-88 passing (63.6 percent) for 749 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions; 26 rushes for 243 yards and two touchdowns.
DeVante Parker
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: New England Patriots
Years at UofL: 2011-14
Week 1 (at Dolphins): Started for one receptions on two targets for nine yards.
Week 2 (at Steelers): Started for no receptions on two targets.
Week 3 (vs. Ravens): Started for five receptions on 10 targets for 156 yards.
Season (Three games, three starts): Six receptions on 14 targets for 165 yards.
Sheldon Rankins
Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2012-15
Week 1 (vs. Ravens): Started for one assisted tackle.
Week 2 (at Browns): Started for five tackles (four solo), one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit.
Week 3 (vs. Bengals): Started for seven tackles (six solo), one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit.
Season (One game, one start): 13 tackles (10 solo), two tackles for loss, one sack, two quarterback hits.
Russ Yeast
Position: Safety
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Years at UofL: 2017-20
Weeks 1-2: Inactive
Week 3 (at Cardinals): Subbed for no stats.
Season (One game, no starts): No stats.
(Photo of DeVante Parker: Paul Rutherford - USA TODAY Sports)
