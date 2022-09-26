Read full article on original website
Sarasota County says shelter decision must be made now
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County officials are urging residents if they want to find a shelter to ride out the storm, do it now. “Time is EXTREMELY limited to get to an evacuation center,” the county announced on Twitter at 8 a.m. “Now is the time to evacuate or shelter in place. Conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly as the day continues. If you are planning to go to an evacuation center, it must be soon.”
Power outages: More than 2,000 reported in Manatee and Sarasota counties
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — More than 1,000 people are without power Wednesday morning in Manatee County as Hurricane Ian continues on its path toward the western coast of Florida. This is after more than 2,000 Bradenton-area outages were reported Tuesday night into Wednesday morning by the Peace River Electric...
Seek shelter: Manatee County suspends emergency services
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Emergency Services are now suspended in Manatee County as conditions worsen. You should immediately seek shelter in Manatee County as Hurricane Ian approaches Category 5 level winds. The county has already declared a state of emergency to access funds.
Sarasota County issues shelter in place order
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has made it official: Stay where you are. Shelter in place. The announcement was made for Sarasota County early Wednesday afternoon. At a news conference Wednesday morning at the county Emergency Operation Center, county spokeswoman Jamie Carson said once sustained wind speeds reach 45 mph, police and fire personnel will not respond to calls for aid because it is simply too dangerous to be on the roadways.
City of Bradenton urging citizens to conserve water
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton has asked residents to conserve water. The City of Bradenton’s Public Works staff has confirmed that its wastewater treatment plant is full and is in danger of overflowing. The city is asking resident to conserve water, don’t wash dishes or laundry,...
Manatee, Charlotte counties lock down shelters as Hurricane Ian nears landfall
Manatee County is locking down its shelters. For anyone not already checked into a shelter, officials say they should shelter in place in their own home. The decision to lock down the shelter came around 11 a.m. when Hurricane Ian was located 50 miles south of Punta Gorda. The storm is expected to make landfall in Charlotte County within hours. It’s now moving at 9 miles per hour, with sustained wind speeds of 155 miles per hour. That makes it a powerful Category 4 hurricane.
FP&L works to restore power as outages grow statewide
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Ian treks across Florida, more power outages are being reported. That number is over 400,000 in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. FP&L says crews are restoring power in between weather bands as conditions allow. By 6 p.m., Wednesday, more than 232,670 customers were without...
Sarasota County law, fire agencies pulling responders from roads
With Hurricane Ian making landfall on Florida's Western Coast, Sarasota County agencies are taking precautions to protect their personnel in the emergency situation.
More evacuations ordered in Manatee as Ian draws near
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More Manatee County residents have been ordered to evacuate their homes Tuesday in advance of hurricane Ian. A mandatory evacuation is now in effect for Zones A and B. A new voluntary evacuation has been issued for people living in Zone C. All people on barrier islands and along the coastlines are under a mandatory order to evacuate.
Sarasota Co. officials: ‘This is the time to get to a safe location’
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Emergency management officials say the time for preparation ahead of Hurricane Ian has passed. With the early impacts of the storm are being felt on the Suncoast, officials want residents to seek shelter over the next few hours. “If you are in evacuation levels A or B . . . all coastal areas, all barrier islands, mobile home parks, RVs, or you live on a boat, don’t take chances with this storm,” said Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane.
“Search and rescue remains a top priority,” - FEMA
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Hurricane Ian is dumping rain and threatening a historically dangerous storm surge on Florida’s Gulf Coast. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday morning that it is ready to respond to the potentially devastating major hurricane. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said, “Search and rescue remains...
EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE IAN MAKES LANDFALL IN SOUTHWESTERN FLORIDA.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - NOAA Doppler radar imagery indicates that the eye of Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa around 305 PM EDT (1905 UTC). Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that Ian’s maximum sustained winds were estimated to be near 150 mph.
Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed as winds increase
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed this morning, as winds from Hurricane Ian reached levels making the bridge unsafe to traffic. The bridge closed shortly after 7 a.m., due to high winds, the Florida Highway Patrol said in an advisory. All bridges to barrier islands in Manatee...
Stay home: Agencies warn of debris in roadway
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As law enforcement and emergencies agencies buckle down, officials are urging individuals to stay home. Sarasota City Commissioner Hagen Brody urged viewers during a phone interview with ABC7 to keep off the roadways as out of state agencies and resources move in. “I really want to...
5 a.m. update: Hurricane Ian getting closer to the Suncoast, landfall later today
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian is moving north-northeast at 10 mph. At 5 a.m., it is 105 miles southwest of Punta Gorda. It is a Category 4 storm with highest sustained winds of 140 mph. Winds will increase across the Suncoast through the day and stay at peak levels...
Sarasota residents in Zone B asked to evacuate
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has expanded evacuation orders to include Zone B, emergency officials said Tuesday. During a news conference by Gov. Ron DeSantis in Sarasota Tuesday morning, the county emergency management director, Ed McCrane, announced people living in Zone B are also be asked to evacuate. “Because of the change in the track this morning, we are now adding Level B,” McCrane said.
WATCH: Hurricane Ian sucks water from Manatee River
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian made landfall as a dangerous Category 4 storm with windspeeds nearing that of a Category 5. With warm water in the Gulf and in local bodies of water, like the Manatee River, Ian pulled in the water as though sucking it from the straw. Bradenton Police posted a photo of one area of the river, where they say normally there would be water.
Sarasota County Declares State Of Emergency Schools To Close
Sarasota County has declared a state of emergency for Sarasota County to authorize expenditure of public funds and authorize applications for state and federal financial assistance in response to Hurricane Ian. While there are no evacuations issued at this time, the county is expecting to announce an evacuation alert for Level A in effect for Tuesday morning. Stay tuned to local media for latest storm advisories. #SRQCounty #HurricaneIan.
LANDFALL: Ian comes ashore at Cayo Costa
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian, one of the largest and post powerful hurricanes Southwest Florida has ever seen, made landfall shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday near Sanibel and Captiva Island, pummeling Charlotte and South Sarasota counties. The National Hurricane Center, using NOAA Doppler radar imagery indicated the eye of...
