ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Allen Edmonds Launches Its “Legend Series” of Design Collaborations with Renowned Makers

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QOcb0_0iAfVygp00

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022--

Collaboration with like-minded passionate makers has long been part of Allen Edmonds’ DNA. Its latest foray into creative partnerships will come to life through the “Legend Series” creating icons made for a lifetime, which kicked off in September with Barbour, a British brand that, like Allen Edmonds, is honored for authority in its craft.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005582/en/

Higgins Mill Boot: Allen Edmonds is Partnering with British Heritage Brand, Barbour, for the First in its “Legend” Collaboration Series (Photo: Business Wire)

The two manufacturers share an undeniable mastery in quality and craft, each taking pride in apparel and accessories that embrace the timeless hallmarks of menswear. With more than 200 years of combined expertise, they share a common commitment to creating pieces that live for generations. This commitment is what inspired the collaboration, in which each re-engineered a singular, classic piece from the other’s collection. The exclusive Legend Series collection includes a limited version of the Allen Edmonds Higgins Mill Boot and Barbour’s signature Evelar Wax Jacket, both reinterpreted but still maintaining the functionality and character of the beloved originals. The boots will be available on Barbour.com, AllenEdmonds.com and in Allen Edmonds stores across the country. The jacket will be available on AllenEdmonds.com and in Allen Edmonds Stores that carry outerwear.

“Some things are not meant to grow old, they become your legacy,” said David Law, senior vice president, Allen Edmonds. “Our brands are both rooted in this shared value. There is a growing mindset of quality-seeking men who value craftsmanship and premium materials, a revival actually. In launching our Legend Series, Barbour was the first brand that came to mind. The Series will continue into 2023 in partnership with other storied makers, brands and artisans who share our passion for craft and are invited to re-engineer an iconic style in their own way.”

“Partnering with Allen Edmonds was a natural fit for Barbour, and we are delighted to celebrate their centenary through this unique partnership,” said Andy Hill, president of sales, North America at Barbour. “Both of our brands share an undeniable century-old legacy rooted in quality and craft. Creating classics that are made to last is part of both brands’ DNA, and our customers recognize this. Like Allen Edmonds, we at Barbour pride ourselves on sturdy, fit for purpose products made with quality long-lasting materials, and we offer services to extend the life of your garments. This allows our customers to enjoy their Barbour for many years and to pass their pieces on through generations.”

With nearly 200 five-star reviews and counting, the Allen Edmonds Higgins Mill Boot is field-tested and iconic to their collection. Since it was first introduced in 2016, the rounded-toe shape and classic design, inspired by vintage logging boots, has established it as a sought-after style in the luxury footwear brand’s portfolio. The new adaptation features signature Barbour characteristics including a corduroy cuff, a classic wax fabric tongue and an interior lined in the brand’s signature Tartan plaid. The exclusive boot will retail for $475. Each pair is made by hand in Allen Edmonds’ Port Washington, Wisconsin factory, with 48 pairs of artisan hands touching its making.

The classic handmade wax jacket by Barbour has maintained its place at the forefront of the brand’s collection, epitomizing traditional British style across the globe for more than a century. Everyone from Hollywood actors to British royalty has been a fan of this classically cool style. The Barbour jacket has been reinterpreted with subtle nuances including the commemorative signature Allen Edmonds Flag and dual branded Pin Badge. Like other Evelar Jackets, the updated version is designed to be a lasting staple, with a thin, quilted outer shell and rounded collar. The limited-edition jacket will retail for $330.

Allen Edmonds and Barbour share a belief in crafting quality possessions that work harder because they are built to last and can be recrafted. Quality is critical to sustainability and this new capsule collection is no exception. Each item can be recrafted to look nearly new for years to come. Higgins Mill Boots, like most Allen Edmonds shoes, can be sent to the brand’s Port Washington factory for a complete renovation. Barbour offers similar recrafting services designed to restore the wax finish on all its jackets. The sustainability program offered by each manufacturer extends the life of nearly all garments and shoes across their collections, keeping them out of landfills and minimizing the impact on the environment.

For more information about the collaboration and the Allen Edmonds Legend Series, please visit AllenEdmonds.com.

About Allen Edmonds

Allen Edmonds is an American heritage luxury company founded on quality and craft. One of the Caleres (NYSE: CAL) brands, Allen Edmonds celebrates 100 years recognized as an undeniable legacy in hand-crafted classic men’s footwear. With consistent domestic operations since inception, every pair of Allen Edmonds shoes is created by 2 nd and 3 rd generation artisans in the company’s Port Washington, WI factory headquarters. Allen Edmonds uses only premium leathers sourced from around the world in their proprietary 212-step manufacturing process in which each pair of shoes is touched by 60 pairs of hands.

Allen Edmond’s dedication to handcrafting in America lends to their ability to offer specialized services unique to the company and not found with any other makers. In their Port Washington Studio, they offer re-crafting services that restore shoes to like new condition keeping thousands out of landfills. The company also offers customization features allowing customers to adapt versions of Allen Edmond’s most iconic designs.

Allen Edmonds operates 59 stores across the United States and also sells through their website, along with many exclusive retail partners.

About Barbour

Originally established by John Barbour in 1894 in South Shields in the northeast of England to provide protective outerwear to fishermen, sailors and mariners for the worst of the British weather, today Barbour offers a complete wardrobe of clothes, accessories and footwear for men, women and children. Shirts, knitwear, trousers and accessories are now just as much in demand as Barbour’s iconic outerwear. Forever synonymous with the British countryside, Barbour’s collections now span from the best practical country clothing to the more urban fashion. There’s a choice of different ranges for all ages and lifestyles, from technical sporting clothing to country heritage fashion styles, all inspired by Barbour’s archives and re-interpreted into modern, contemporary silhouettes.

A family-owned fifth generation brand, Barbour is a global success story sold in over 40 countries worldwide including Germany, Italy, Spain, France, the U.S. and Japan and holds three Royal Warrants from HM The Queen, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh and HRH The Prince of Wales. In 2019 Barbour celebrated its 125th anniversary – a significant milestone in the company’s history.

For more information, to set up an interview and/or request product samples, please contact allenedmonds@codedagency.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005582/en/

allenedmonds@codedagency.com

KEYWORD: EUROPE UNITED STATES UNITED KINGDOM NORTH AMERICA MISSOURI

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FOOTWEAR TEXTILES MEN ONLINE RETAIL CONSUMER FASHION MANUFACTURING RETAIL

SOURCE: Caleres

PUB: 09/26/2022 11:00 AM/DISC: 09/26/2022 11:03 AM

Comments / 0

Related
papermag.com

Palomo Spain, Vaquera and Ashish Are Away's Next Designer Collaborators

As any traveler can attest, most of the belongings at baggage claim are an endless assembly line of banal, outdated suitcases. "We wanted to make something that could also be a conversation starter at the airport — who knows who you could meet!” said Vaquera co-designer Bryn Taubensee, whose New York-based label is known for its quirky, underground aesthetic. Alongside Vaquera founder Patric DiCaprio, the two created a semi-transparent bag lined with roses printed on nylon, creating the illusion of a bouquet in an empty suitcase.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Scarosso Releases Second Nick Wooster Collab as the Italian Footwear Brand Looks to Grow in the US

Scarosso has released its second collaboration with men’s style tastemaker Nick Wooster. First launched last year with an updated take on the Chelsea boot, Wooster’s newest capsule with the Italian footwear brand adds his twist to a loafer and derby style. The Nick Wooster x Scarosso Derby revises the classic silhouette with bold volumes and a chunky rubber lug sole, the same used for the collaboration’s Chelsea boots. The loafer, on the other hand, is done in black calf skin leather as well as in blue or brown suede with a matching sole. According to Scarosso, drop two explores new materials that come...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Bucherer Teamed up With Three Swiss Clockmakers for a Very Blue Collaboration

Bucherer has re-entered its blue period. In 2016, the Swiss jeweler and watchmaker launched its first Bucherer Blue collection after convincing nine brands—including Audemars Piguet and Jaeger-LeCoultre—to produce watches in the color that would sell exclusively at its boutiques. For its latest installment, the brand worked with trailblazers like H.Moser & Cie, Girard-Perregaux and L’Epee on a stylish new trio of time tellers. Girard-Perregaux reimagined its famous Tourbillion with Three Bridges for this special collaboration. Unique markings in blue hues can be found on the barrel and bridges of the piece. It has a 60-hour power reserve and can be yours for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNBC

Christie's launches 'Department X' as collectible sneakers and street-wear boom

Department X will sell rare collectibles across music, fashion, art and sports history, but sneakers and streetwear will be among its biggest categories. The move is the latest sign that a wave of younger collectors are redefining the collectibles world. Sotheby's this month sold Michael Jordan's "Last Dance" jersey for...
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
hypebeast.com

Yeseyesee and Alpha Industries Present Debut Collaboration

South Korean imprint and Alpha Industries have joined forces for the first time, delivering a two-piece capsule consisting of B-15 and N-3B jackets in soft leather finishes. Styled on a pair of twins in the lookbook, the jackets serve as cozy throw-on options for the urban sprawl. The B-15 bomber...
BUSINESS
Vogue Magazine

Collection

“Skin, underwear, spacious,” was designer Yasuko Furuta’s signature three-word dictum this season. Her mantras often raise more questions than they answer. You’d be forgiven for anticipating something unexpectedly racy from Furuta after reading it. But that wouldn’t be her style. Instead, the additional skin on show was a hint of a bicep seen through the slashed sleeves of a tailored jacket, or a halter-neck top cut from shirting fabric and twisted to reveal just a little bit more shoulder. The underwear details, meanwhile, came in the form of lace and cotton bustiers that peeked out from behind low-cut tops. Furuta’s interpretation of the ongoing skin-baring trend was about celebrating sensuality rather than anything overtly risqué.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

No Sesso Turned The Lens Inward for its Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

As CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph’s No Sesso label has been on a steady rise to the top of the fashion industry. Their previous collection cleared the path for them to receive the aforementioned honor, and for Spring/Summer 2023, the co-designers have turned the lens inward as they look toward the future.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Business Industry#Linus Business#British#Barbour Com#Allenedmonds Com
hypebeast.com

Junya Watanabe MAN and New Balance Tokyo Design Studio Team Up for Niobium Concept 2 Footwear

First seen on Junya Watanabe MAN‘s SS23 runway show in Paris styled alongside an eclectic mix of pop culture-infused garments, the highly versatile Junya Watanabe MAN x New Balance Tokyo Design Studio Nobium Concept 2 footwear has now received a release date. The Nobium Concept 2 was first introduced last year as a two-way outdoor sandal featuring Vibram-equipped extended sole units taken from New Balance‘s best-selling Fresh Foam Hierro running shoes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Explore the U.K.’s Breezy Winter With Oi Polloi and Mephisto’s Latest Footwear Collaboration

Manchester’s fashion scene is currently thriving. While the streetwear scene is consistently leveling up — thanks to the likes of Drama Call, Clints, Gramm, and Skitzo — the contemporary menswear world is also buzzing around the rainy city like never before — and one brand flying this flag is Oi Polloi. The UK-based boutique has operated out of Manchester for two decades now and has made its mark on menswear with intricate designs and unique product styling that’s destined to be accompanied by clean cagoules and parka jackets. Most recently, the label has built on its strong relationship with adidas with the world’s first eco-friendly terrace shoe that paid homage to the area of Salford. And now, Oi Polloi has presented its latest shoe in collaboration with French footwear maker, Mephisto.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ARTnews

Christie’s Launches Streetwear and Collectibles Department, Foundation Apologizes for Singapore KAWS Claims, and More: Morning Links for September 27, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE X FACTOR. The 256-year-old auction house Christie’s is launching a new department it has dubbed Department X, which will focus on sneakers, streetwear, and “rare collectibles across a number of genres—music, fashion, art, and sports history,” per a news release from the firm. “I am excited for new and existing clients of Christie’s to embark on this journey with us,” Caitlin Donovan, the company’s head of handbags, streetwear, and sneakers, said in a statement. First up from the new entity: a private selling exhibition in New York called “Ye Walks,” which will feature two pairs of...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Christie’s Adds Streetwear Unit to Sell $1M Air Jordans

Art and luxury business Christie’s is launching a new department devoted to sneakers, streetwear and sports collectibles — such as a pair of sneakers worn by Kanye West during a performance at the Grammy Awards. The new department will hold both online auctions and private selling exhibitions and...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Germany
HipHopDX.com

Rick Ross Adds To Business Portfolio With Hemp Hop Smokables Cigarette Business

Rick Ross is joining the cigarette business with his own line of hemp-related products. The Miami mogul and Wing Stop franchiser recently announced he was partnering with Hempacco to launch Hemp Hop Smokables, a product offering hemp cigarettes, smoking paper, and alternatives to nicotine tobacco. “I truly believe in the...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Luxury Brands Take Second Look at Secondhand Sales

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. That’s the retail response that a growing list of luxury apparel brands and designers are taking as a surge of resale or reCommerce initiatives gets underway at an important but challenging time for the industry. In the past week...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

70 Years of Moncler With Remo Ruffini

From the Alpine slopes of Monestier-de-Clermont to the back streets of London and Fifth Avenue’s glossy windows,. is a brand that has carved out a niche of its own. Born in 1952 in that aforementioned French town, Moncler is identified by its signature quilted Maya jacket – a staple that defined the Milanese Paninaro trend of the ‘80s. Despite it being a down jacket designed for keeping you warm, many of its wearers couldn’t be further away from the cold – unless you count their drip. A statement in itself, the Maya jacket has become the quintessential piece for Moncler, a brand that’s always decided to approach fashion in a, well, rather non-fashion way. But its wearers disagree, and seven decades on, Moncler has celebrated its birthday with a landmark fashion show in Milan’s Piazza del Duomo, bringing almost 18,000 people together.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Lacoste and Thrasher Team on Streetwear Collection

Lacoste is going further into the streetwear market with its latest collaboration. The French fashion label is teaming with skateboarding magazine and apparel brand Thrasher for a streetwear-inspired collection that blends both brands’ ethos together. The collection includes pieces like T-shirts, hoodies, polo shirts, trackpants and socks that take inspiration from skateboarding and Thrasher’s hometown of San Francisco.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop “Streetwear is part of our assortment and part of our target,” said Catherine Spindler, Lacoste chief brand officer. “[Streetwear]...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Brioni Debuts Fall/Winter 2022 Collection With Brand Ambassador, Raff Law

Italian luxury menswear label Brioni has set the bar for what constitutes true craftsmanship with its quality suiting and elaborately tailored pieces. The outfitter is a destination for timeless designs, many of which make up its new FW ‘22 collection. Informed by ease-of-wear and effortless class, the range includes refined outerwear and knits alongside brand classics, such as the Vagabond overshirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Cecilie Bahnsen Unveils Her First Upcycled Trainer Collection With Asics

Cecilie Bahnsen is best known for her dreamy, intricately-crafted gowns. But rather than being in the business of simply making party dresses, the Scandi designer’s pieces are intended for the every day – as shown by the style set in Copenhagen, who are regularly seen biking through the city in their Bahnsen dresses, teamed with ballet pumps or sneakers.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Meet Winnie, a New Menswear Brand From a Savile Row-Trained Tom Ford Alum

At the height of the pandemic, the average Joe’s style transitioned from suits and ties in the office to tees and joggers at home. Fast forward two years and relaxed tailoring offerings are abundant. As designers continue to lean into comfortable designs that can go from day to night, there’s one emerging, sustainability-minded label you’ll want to have on your radar. Launched in 2018 by Nigerian designer Idris Balogun, Winnie New York draws inspiration from both the Big Apple’s urbanity and the polish of London’s Savile Row. Since its debut, the brand has unveiled five menswear collections with a focus on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
531K+
Post
534M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy