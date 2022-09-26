PLTW Announces Dr. David Dimmett as President and Chief Executive Officer

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022--

The Board of Directors of Project Lead The Way (PLTW), a national nonprofit organization headquartered in Indianapolis that provides transformative learning experiences in computer science, engineering, and biomedical science for PreK-12 students and teachers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. David Dimmett as the organization’s next President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Dimmett has more than 13 years of executive experience, including most recently serving as PLTW Interim President and CEO focusing on strategies and relationships that drive PLTW opportunities for more students in more communities across the country. Prior to that role, Dimmett served as the PLTW Chief Impact Officer focused on equity, access, and supporting PLTW’s mission through research, government relations, policy, advancement, and strategic partnerships.

“The PLTW Board has unanimously appointed David as the new PLTW President and CEO,” said Kurt Liebich, PLTW Chair of the Board. “He is the ideal candidate for the CEO position. His passion for our mission, coupled with his extensive leadership experience at PLTW for the past 11 years, positions him extremely well to lead the organization through our next phase of growth and impact.”

“David has an impressive and proven track record of accomplishments at PLTW,” said Amy Ross, PLTW Board Search Committee Chair and Independent Director, as well as CEO and Founder of HumanKind HR. “A nationwide search confirmed he has the skills, perspectives, and relationships that PLTW needs to continue serving and impacting more students and teachers.”

Prior to joining PLTW, Dimmett served as the Chief Academic Officer of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation in Southwest Indiana where he was instrumental in leading innovation and unprecedented improvements in student achievement. Dimmett earned his doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies as well as an MS in Curriculum and Instruction and BA in English from Indiana University. He also earned a Master of Business Operational Excellence from Ohio State University’s Fisher College.

“PLTW is a great organization with an amazing history, team, and mission,” stated Dimmett. “We work with the country’s top educators to help millions of students get excited about and prepared for life. I am honored and incredibly grateful for the opportunity to help lead and support our team and mission.”

Dimmett will assume the role of PLTW President and CEO effective today, Monday, September 26, 2022.

About PLTW

Project Lead The Way (PLTW) is a mission-driven organization that is transforming the learning experience for millions of PreK-12 students and thousands of teachers across the U.S. PLTW empowers students to develop in-demand, transportable knowledge and skills through pathways in computer science, engineering, and biomedical science. PLTW’s teacher training and resources support teachers as they engage their students in real-world learning. Approximately 12,200 elementary, middle, and high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia offer PLTW programs. For more information on Project Lead The Way, visit pltw.org.

