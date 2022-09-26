ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actylis Debuts, Signaling the Creation of an Integrated Global Specialty Ingredients Manufacturing and Sourcing Powerhouse

The Associated Press
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y.--Sep 26, 2022--

Actylis, a leading global manufacturer and sourcing expert of critical raw materials and performance ingredients for the life sciences and specialty chemicals markets, made its debut today. The new company combines Aceto and 10 industry specialists into an integrated global ingredient powerhouse. Actylis (“Ac-till-iss”) is the culmination of an ambitious initiative launched several years ago to address the major unmet need for better and more dependable access to critical raw materials and performance ingredients essential for the manufacture of highly regulated products in key industries.

To achieve this goal, Actylis has integrated leading specialty ingredient manufacturing and sourcing companies, including A&C, A&C Bio Buffer, Aceto, Biotron Laboratories, Cascade Chemistry, Finar, Inter-Actifs, IsleChem, Pharma Waldhof, Syntor Fine Chemicals and Talus into one company. Their breadth of capabilities enables Actylis’ unique hybrid manufacturing and sourcing model, which provides key benefits to its customers in high-growth end markets, including pharmaceuticals, agriculture, cosmetics, nutrition and specialty chemicals.

Gilles Cottier, Chief Executive Officer of Actylis, said: “Today we are introducing Actylis, an entirely new and transformed company designed for the challenges and opportunities of the 21 st century. Actylis unites multiple industry specialists with a wide range of capabilities into a new, global enterprise with a unique hybrid approach that is greater than the sum of its parts. This consolidation enables us to offer customers across diverse locations and industries highly flexible, customized solutions addressing their specific needs, while assuring reliable on-time delivery of the high-quality ingredients essential to their success.”

Rakesh Sachdev, Chairman of the Board of Actylis, added: “The Actylis brand is inspired by the Latin terms for ‘act’ and ‘life’. It reflects our commitment to action in bringing life to everything we do. Our company tag line, ‘The Partner of Choice’, represents our unique hybrid model of manufacturing and sourcing. Actylis brings together our combined broad competencies, intimate knowledge of customers’ needs, consultative perspective, and focus on innovation and quality to provide unparalleled choice and flexibility to our customers. The supply challenges of the past few years have made our vision for Actylis especially relevant, and we are proud to help our customers dependably manufacture the life-giving products we all rely on.”

Andre Moura, Managing Director at New Mountain Capital, the lead shareholder of Actylis, added: “Through our longstanding efforts in the life sciences materials sector, we identified an opportunity to build a new leader in the supply of specialty ingredients to life sciences and other regulated end markets. Built through significant organic and inorganic investments over the last three years, Actylis now has the scale and broad capability set to meet the needs of demanding customers for the reliable supply of innovative, high-quality products. We are excited to continue investing in Actylis as the company continues to grow.”

Actylis was created from the merger of eight specialty manufacturing companies and three sourcing firms, integrated into a single enterprise with more than 850 staff with intimate, in-depth knowledge of every segment they serve. Actylis has a presence in 10 countries spanning three continents and offers more than 4,000 products. With over 75 years of manufacturing and sourcing experience and a portfolio of GMP and non-GMP manufacturing facilities across multiple regions, Actylis offers customers the flexibility to choose from a wide range of individualized solutions, all backed by the same world-class quality, supply chain reliability and regulatory expertise. Its capabilities encompass the entire R&D, product development and manufacturing spectrum, including technical sales support, R&D, manufacturing and production, quality, supply chain, global sourcing, and regulatory compliance.

Actylis’ expert procurement teams, which are strategically located in centers of excellence in key regions across North America, Europe and Asia, represent a major resource for their customers, facilitating product customization and seamlessly addressing customers’ needs.

For more information, visit www.actylis.com.

About Actylis

Actylis is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of differentiated specialty ingredients to life sciences and specialty chemicals end markets. With business operations in 10 countries, Actylis manufactures and supplies over 4,000 chemical compounds used principally by the pharmaceutical, nutritional, agricultural and specialty chemical industries. Building on a series of strategic acquisitions, Actylis has integrated their manufacturing, R&D, quality and sourcing capabilities to create a worldwide supplier of critical raw materials that includes a robust manufacturing footprint. Its global operations include a significant presence on the ground in North America, Europe, India, and China. Actylis is well positioned to innovate new solutions, ensure quality and customize products to meet customers’ specific needs. Its expanded capabilities and decades of global sourcing expertise are especially valuable now that supply chain management is a critical strategic issue for companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.actylis.com.

About New Mountain Capital

New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, credit, and net lease real estate funds with over $37 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality leaders in carefully selected “defensive growth” industry sectors and works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. Additional information about New Mountain Capital is available at www.newmountaincapital.com.











