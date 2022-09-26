At 42 years old, Monique Jantz of Frisco, was an active mother of three who exercised five days a week and actively participated in her children’s activities. Everything changed in March of 2020. She was giving the family dog a bath when she felt a sharp pain in her back. This pain persisted and began to travel down her leg. She rested, took over-the-counter pain medications, and eventually tried chiropractic care, massage, acupressure, and even an inversion table. As the days and weeks progressed, she decided she was too young to live in such pain for the rest of her life – so she took action.

