ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 1

Related
dmagazine.com

Here Is Where Dallas’ New State Psych Hospital Will Be

Dallas’ new state psychiatric hospital will be near the southwest corner of Harry Hines Boulevard and Medical District Drive, across the street from Children’s Medical Center and opposite Parkland Health. The state-run psychiatric facility will include 300 inpatient beds and is in the process of being designed. It...
DALLAS, TX
progressivegrocer.com

KeHE Set to Open Its Largest Distribution Center in Dallas

KeHE Distributors continues to expand its network of facilities across the country, opening its latest and largest distribution center in Dallas on Oct. 5. A grand opening will take place that day, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and site tours. Spanning nearly 1 million square feet, the new distribution center was...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Local DFW Hospital Leads an Endoscopic Spine Surgery Revolution

At 42 years old, Monique Jantz of Frisco, was an active mother of three who exercised five days a week and actively participated in her children’s activities. Everything changed in March of 2020. She was giving the family dog a bath when she felt a sharp pain in her back. This pain persisted and began to travel down her leg. She rested, took over-the-counter pain medications, and eventually tried chiropractic care, massage, acupressure, and even an inversion table. As the days and weeks progressed, she decided she was too young to live in such pain for the rest of her life – so she took action.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Boston, TX
City
Portland, TX
City
Houston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
dmagazine.com

TREC Market Matters Recap: What’s Happening in Hospitality?

The latest in The Real Estate Council’s Market Matters series featured a panel on the current state of the hospitality industry and future forecast at the Warwick Melrose Hotel in Oak Lawn. Panelists included Dupree Scovell, managing partner at Dallas-based Woodbine Development; Kevin Davis, chief executive officer of JLL Hotels & Hospitality, Americas; and John Bourret, managing director of EastDil Secured. D CEO Editor Christine Perez moderated.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘CannaBus' Tour to Educate Texans on Legal Marijuana Access

A licensed medical marijuana dispensary that is headquartered in Texas is touring across the state in October to educate the public on accessing legal cannabis. Goodblend, which is headquartered in Austin, is one of three medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas. The company's CannaBus "Ride for Your Rights Tour" will travel across the state starting Wednesday. The tour looks to increase awareness of the positive effects of medical marijuana and what can be legally and safely acquired in the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
peoplenewspapers.com

Report: 19.7% of Dallas Area Homebuyers Reneged on Deals in August

The U.S. housing market saw an influx of canceled home sales this summer, particularly in Sun Belt markets, including Dallas-Fort Worth. The area previously saw a rush of homebuyers earlier in the pandemic. A report from Redfin shows 19.7% of pending sales in the Dallas area fell through in August,...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Medical Services#General Health#Medicare#Amn Healthcare#Obgyn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Local Profile

The North Texas Housing Market Is Down

A new Zillow report shows an ongoing downward shift in the housing market. The decrease might make it easier for future homeowners to find a home, but more difficult for sellers trying to move. AXIOS Dallas reported that real estate agents believe the shift is a attributed to a combination...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Two DFW Restaurants Named Among Top 50 in U.S.

Two DFW restaurants made the New York Times’ recently released “50 Best Restaurants in America” list. Texas was one of the few states to be represented on the list for the third time. The single Dallas establishment to make the list was Lower Greenville’s Sister, which describes...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Winners Revealed: D CEO’s 2022 Corporate Counsel Awards

The last few years have brought a storm of unprecedented regulatory changes for corporations, challenging even the most agile legal minds to keep up with changes to COVID-19 protocols, hybrid work rules, the contractual headaches attached to supply chain interruptions, and now a new ESG landscape that is transforming how businesses operate.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy