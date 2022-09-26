Read full article on original website
Related
Some hospitals rake in high profits while their patients are loaded with medical debt
Across the U.S., many hospitals have become wealthy, even as their bills force patients to make gut-wrenching sacrifices. This pattern is especially stark for health care systems in Dallas-Fort Worth.
dmagazine.com
Here Is Where Dallas’ New State Psych Hospital Will Be
Dallas’ new state psychiatric hospital will be near the southwest corner of Harry Hines Boulevard and Medical District Drive, across the street from Children’s Medical Center and opposite Parkland Health. The state-run psychiatric facility will include 300 inpatient beds and is in the process of being designed. It...
progressivegrocer.com
KeHE Set to Open Its Largest Distribution Center in Dallas
KeHE Distributors continues to expand its network of facilities across the country, opening its latest and largest distribution center in Dallas on Oct. 5. A grand opening will take place that day, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and site tours. Spanning nearly 1 million square feet, the new distribution center was...
dmagazine.com
Local DFW Hospital Leads an Endoscopic Spine Surgery Revolution
At 42 years old, Monique Jantz of Frisco, was an active mother of three who exercised five days a week and actively participated in her children’s activities. Everything changed in March of 2020. She was giving the family dog a bath when she felt a sharp pain in her back. This pain persisted and began to travel down her leg. She rested, took over-the-counter pain medications, and eventually tried chiropractic care, massage, acupressure, and even an inversion table. As the days and weeks progressed, she decided she was too young to live in such pain for the rest of her life – so she took action.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dmagazine.com
TREC Market Matters Recap: What’s Happening in Hospitality?
The latest in The Real Estate Council’s Market Matters series featured a panel on the current state of the hospitality industry and future forecast at the Warwick Melrose Hotel in Oak Lawn. Panelists included Dupree Scovell, managing partner at Dallas-based Woodbine Development; Kevin Davis, chief executive officer of JLL Hotels & Hospitality, Americas; and John Bourret, managing director of EastDil Secured. D CEO Editor Christine Perez moderated.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘CannaBus' Tour to Educate Texans on Legal Marijuana Access
A licensed medical marijuana dispensary that is headquartered in Texas is touring across the state in October to educate the public on accessing legal cannabis. Goodblend, which is headquartered in Austin, is one of three medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas. The company's CannaBus "Ride for Your Rights Tour" will travel across the state starting Wednesday. The tour looks to increase awareness of the positive effects of medical marijuana and what can be legally and safely acquired in the state of Texas.
peoplenewspapers.com
Report: 19.7% of Dallas Area Homebuyers Reneged on Deals in August
The U.S. housing market saw an influx of canceled home sales this summer, particularly in Sun Belt markets, including Dallas-Fort Worth. The area previously saw a rush of homebuyers earlier in the pandemic. A report from Redfin shows 19.7% of pending sales in the Dallas area fell through in August,...
Dallas-Fort Worth home to top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here Are The Top Texas High Schools For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the state's best high schools for 2023.
I’m a Fertility Doctor in Texas. It’s Getting Bad Here.
I am a fertility doctor in Dallas, Texas, and I practice at the opposite spectrum of the abortion debate, I help people become parents. My patients, staff, and colleagues could not be more pro-family, pro-pregnancy, pro-life. That is all we do!. Let me welcome you into a day in my...
dmagazine.com
Meet the Rare Dallas Restaurants That Have Their Own Booths at the State Fair of Texas
When the State Fair of Texas opens its gates on Friday, Jesus Carmona will be a few feet from Big Tex Circle with a spread of food from his restaurants in Oak Cliff and West Dallas. Carmona is one of seven new food concessionaires at the fair this year, a...
Dogs available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Dallas, Texas using listings from petfinder.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dallas Observer
Honey Bun Dreams: A South Dallas Family Takes the Fair's Top Prize
“Is that it?” That was Nicole Sternes’ first question when her husband told her earlier this year of his idea for an entry in the Big Tex Choice Awards at the State Fair of Texas. “‘Is that it?’ Yes! This is the one that’s going to win,” Chris...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Attorney's Mission to Save Lives After Losing Husband, Daughter to Suicide
Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in many age groups, ranking as high as cancer or heart disease. But it only gets half the attention. While National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month comes to a close this week, a Dallas attorney wants to make sure awareness lasts year round.
3 Texas Cites Are Among The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Preply determined the most foul-mouthed cities in the US.
The North Texas Housing Market Is Down
A new Zillow report shows an ongoing downward shift in the housing market. The decrease might make it easier for future homeowners to find a home, but more difficult for sellers trying to move. AXIOS Dallas reported that real estate agents believe the shift is a attributed to a combination...
dallasexpress.com
Two DFW Restaurants Named Among Top 50 in U.S.
Two DFW restaurants made the New York Times’ recently released “50 Best Restaurants in America” list. Texas was one of the few states to be represented on the list for the third time. The single Dallas establishment to make the list was Lower Greenville’s Sister, which describes...
dmagazine.com
Winners Revealed: D CEO’s 2022 Corporate Counsel Awards
The last few years have brought a storm of unprecedented regulatory changes for corporations, challenging even the most agile legal minds to keep up with changes to COVID-19 protocols, hybrid work rules, the contractual headaches attached to supply chain interruptions, and now a new ESG landscape that is transforming how businesses operate.
Dude Perfect will leave Frisco location for new corporate HQ and entertainment destination
FRISCO, Texas — Dude Perfect, the Frisco-based sports/entertainment group that has amassed more than 58 million subscribers on YouTube, revealed plans to leave its current location for a new corporate HQ and entertainment destination that will feature a 330-foot tower. Dude Perfect partnered with San Antonio-based architecture firm Overland...
Viral TikTok shows Frisco 'don't know how to act' at first H-E-B
Reports say sales may have been $1 million.
Comments / 1