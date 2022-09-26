ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Says He Wants 18 Shots A Game

By Shandel Richardson
 2 days ago

Adebayo is hoping to be more aggressive on the offensive end this season

After last season ended, Miami Heat team president Pat Riley said he wanted more from center Bam Adebayo on the offensive end.

Riley stated he felt Adebayo should attempt at least 15 shots a game. At Monday's team media day, Adebayo accepted the challenge.

"I want close to 18 shots a game," Adebayo said. "I feel like we're a lot better team when we're shooting the basketball."

Adebayo has often been criticized for playing too passive on offense. Last year he averaged 19.1 points and 10.1 rebounds but only took 13 shots a game. The Heat open training camp Tuesday in the Bahamas.

HERRO COMFORTABLE AS A STARTER OR RESERVE

Last year Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year.

While he has expressed interest in being in the starting lineup, he said he has no problem continuing to come off the bench. Herro spoke Monday at the team's media day at FTX Arena.

“You know, I’m a team player," Herro said. "Whatever [coach Erik Spoelstra] and the organization wants me to do I’m gonna do.” “Whatever role fits me best, that’s what I’ll do.”

BUTLER DEBUTS NEW HAIR

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler arrived for Monday's team media day with a new look.

Butler debuted his new longer dreads at FTX Arena. He said he is unsure if he will keep the long hair during the season. The Heat open training camp Tuesday in the Bahamas.

"It's still up for debate if I'm going to keep my hair like this," Butler said.

Last season Butler almost led the Heat to their NBA Finals appearance in three seasons. They lost in Game 7 to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals. Butler missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds that would have won the game.

