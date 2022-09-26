Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Brett Favre text messages reveal hypocrisy of Mississippi officials blasting Jackson
The stench of hypocrisy from Mississippi leaders smells as bad as the water that was flowing through the capital city’s pipes until a few days ago. The stench of hypocrisy from Mississippi leaders smells as bad as the water that was flowing through the capital city’s pipes until a few days ago.
Brett Favre told Mississippi governor he would not ‘take No for answer’ over volleyball stadium, court filing shows
Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, suspected of pressuring Mississippi state officials to spend millions in federal welfare funds on a volleyball center at the school where his daughter played the sport, warned the former governor “we are not taking No for an answer,” newly released text messages in a court filing show.
Official in Brett Favre Scandal Pushed Jail Time for 'Corrupt' Officials
Former Mississippi Governor Phillip Bryant made a political career out of punishing corrupt officials. He is now facing his own allegations of corruption.
What Brett Favre’s Welfare Scandal Means For Black People In Mississippi
The widening Mississippi welfare scandal involving Brett Favre draws attention to the state's food stamp recipients, most of whom are Black and brown. The post What Brett Favre’s Welfare Scandal Means For Black People In Mississippi appeared first on NewsOne.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Mississippi’s Governor Made the Jackson Water Crisis Worse
Hurrying to drop off her rent check near her home in Jackson, Mississippi, Jasmine Roberson took a deep breath and did the math: She was seven days late, which took an extra $70 out of her already empty bank account. She has a looming $500 car payment, three boys to feed, a gas tank to fill, utilities. And she has to cover all of this and more with a week less of wages in her pocket, all because a lack of drinking water forced her to make a choice: caring for her children after schools and daycares closed or going...
The Brett Favre Welfare Case Is About to Take a Nastier Turn
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is the biggest star in the Mississippi welfare scheme in which he and other state officials, including the state’s former Department of Human Services Director John Davis and former Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, are under investigation for funneling $77 million worth of welfare funds to their own personal projects—none of which had anything to do with where the funds needed to go. But now a former WWE wrestler also implicated in the scheme is dropping a bomb. Mississippi Today reporter Anna Wolfe, who has been breaking news about this story since it began, joined the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Brett Favre Loses Another Business Venture Amid Welfare-Fraud Scandal
Brett Favre is the biggest villain in sports right now. Brett Favre is in a whole lot of trouble right now as leaked text messages implicate him in a scandal involving welfare fraud in the state of Mississippi. As the story goes, Favre wanted a volleyball facility for the Univesity of Southern Mississippi which is where his daughter plays.
SB Nation
Brett Favre sought MORE welfare money in 2019 to help recruit Deion Sanders’ son
New court documents in the Mississippi welfare scam revealed that Brett Favre tried to misappropriate funds again in 2019, this time for a new football practice facility for Southern Mississippi University. Text messages between Favre and former governor Phil Bryant detail how Favre sought to duplicate the funding he received...
RELATED PEOPLE
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of Favre welfare money
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Newly revealed text messages show how deeply a Mississippi governor was involved in the state paying more than $1 million in welfare money to Brett Favre to help fund one of the retired NFL quarterback’s pet projects. Instead of the money going to help low-income families in one of the nation’s poorest states, as intended, it was funneled through a nonprofit group and spent on a new $5 million volleyball facility at a university that the football star and the governor both attended. One of the texts from 2017 showed Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who left office in 2020, was “on board” with the arrangement. The state is suing Favre and others, alleging they misspent millions of dollars in welfare money. The director of the nonprofit has pleaded guilty to criminal charges in Mississippi’s largest public corruption case in decades. The texts were in documents filed Monday in state court by an attorney for the nonprofit, known as the Mississippi Community Education Center. Messages between Favre and the center’s executive director, Nancy New, included references to Bryant. The documents also included messages between Bryant and Favre and Bryant and New.
Confused about the Brett Favre welfare scandal? Here’s what you need to know
The state of Mississippi filed a civil lawsuit against Brett Favre and others earlier this year.
Mississippi official pleads guilty in welfare scandal that involves Brett Favre
A key figure in Mississippi’s welfare spending scandal has pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges under an arrangement that signals he may be cooperating, according to court records. John Davis directed Mississippi’s welfare agency while it doled out millions of dollars in federal welfare money to projects investigators now...
Ex-NFL QB Brett Favre considered prison labor to build volleyball facility
Court documents released show that former NFL star Brett Favre allegedly sank to new lows in the Mississippi welfare scandal when he suggested that a free workforce be used to build a volleyball facility at his daughter’s school. Favre, who won an NFL title and was inducted into the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SiriusXM, ESPN suspend Brett Favre's shows amid welfare scandal
Two of Brett Favre's weekly shows have reportedly been suspended due to the former quarterback's alleged entanglement in a welfare fraud case unfolding in Mississippi.ESPN paused "The Brett Favre Show" podcast last week, the network confirmed with CBS MoneyWatch, and SiriusXM did the same for Favre's weekly radio show, The Athletic tweeted Sunday. ESPN and SiriusXM didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.The suspensions come months after Favre was mentioned in an audit of Mississippi's state budget. An auditor found state officials redirected more than $70 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families welfare funds last year to Favre and...
ESPN
SiriusXM says radio show hosted by Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre placed on hold
SiriusXM is putting a weekly radio show hosted by Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre on hold in the wake of Favre's alleged involvement in the spending of Mississippi welfare money. A company spokesman confirmed the news to Variety on Sunday but declined to provide further comment. Favre has appeared...
Joseph Goodman: ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ had a good run
There was an unexpected moment of Crimson Tide cultural appreciation on Monday night in Birmingham during a phenomenal concert by the soulful rock band War on Drugs. The outdoor show was at Avondale Brewery and the place was packed for a group whose hazy sound is unique and soothing like an old memory faded at the edges. I’m not a music writer, but War on Drugs is the kind of band everyone’s favorite aunt or uncle probably listens to on a Sunday night while studying for a continuing education course on indigenous woodcraft or comparative literature.
Brett Favre continued to pressure for volleyball facility funding even after being told it was possibly illegal, according to new filing
A series of text conversations between Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre and former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant appear to show Favre repeatedly pressing the then-governor about funding the construction of a volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi, even after Favre was told misuse of state funds was potentially illegal, according to new court filings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Jalen Hurts and Drew Sanders have in common as Alabama football transfers | Goodbread
Drew Sanders' transfer to Arkansas came up twice at Nick Saban's Monday news conference. That's twice more than the Alabama football coach was asked about Braylen Ingraham, who entered the NCAA transfer portal just a week ago, and twice more than he's asked about a lot of players who exit his program.
CNBC
New court papers reveal Favre texts in Mississippi welfare scandal
CNBC's Perry Russom joins Shep Smith to report that former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is facing a growing backlash over his alleged role in Mississippi's welfare scandal. He has not been charged with any crimes.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
197K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0