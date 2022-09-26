Read full article on original website
Zwaanendael Museum offers ‘Mysteries of History’ tours
(DOVER, Del. — Sept. 28, 2022) — Beginning on Oct. 8 and continuing each Saturday through Oct. 29, 2022, the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Zwaanendael Museum will offer “Mysteries of History” walking tours that explore the darker and more unusual aspects of Lewes, Delaware history. Tours leave from the museum, located at 102 Kings Highway in Lewes, at 2 p.m., and will visit local cemeteries. Enroute, visitors will learn about the history of the town, mysterious incidents at sea and local shipwrecks.
Delaware Division of the Arts Award Winners Exhibit Opening at Cab Calloway School of the Arts
Wilmington, Del. (September 28, 2022) – The works by the Delaware Division of the Arts Award Winners are appearing at Cab Calloway School of the Arts from October 7 to November 4, 2022, with a reception on Friday, October 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. Special readings from literary fellows will begin at 7pm, and performances from students will be held before and after.
Buena Vista Fall Event On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022
-Free one-day-only affair showcases one of Delaware’s most historic estates- (DOVER, Del. — Sept. 27, 2022) — The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Buena Vista: A Delaware Country Estate, located at 661 S. Dupont Highway (Route 13), southwest of New Castle, Delaware, will welcome visitors for a one-day-only fall event on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Delaware Hunting Seasons to Open in October Include Antlerless Deer, Muzzleloader Deer, Duck and Snow Goose
A Northern pintail drake, a duck also known to wildlife watchers and hunters as a “bull sprig” for its graceful and powerful flight. Delaware’s first season split for duck hunting runs from Oct. 21 to 29. /USFWS photo. Youth Waterfowl Hunt to Occur Oct. 15; Hunters Reminded...
Great Oaks Charter School Placed on Formal Review
Due to enrollment concerns, Secretary of Education Mark Holodick has placed Great Oaks Charter School in Wilmington on formal review. Formal review is an investigatory process that will allow the Charter School Accountability Committee (CSAC) to determine whether the school has violated terms of its charter. The school’s current enrollment...
Schools to Recruit Educators at Saturday’s DSU Football Game
Prospective educators will have the opportunity to meet with 14 districts and charter schools during a recruitment fair at Saturday’s Delaware State University football game. The Delaware Department of Education is sponsoring the event as an opportunity to connect those interested in working in Delaware public schools with potential...
