(DOVER, Del. — Sept. 28, 2022) — Beginning on Oct. 8 and continuing each Saturday through Oct. 29, 2022, the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Zwaanendael Museum will offer “Mysteries of History” walking tours that explore the darker and more unusual aspects of Lewes, Delaware history. Tours leave from the museum, located at 102 Kings Highway in Lewes, at 2 p.m., and will visit local cemeteries. Enroute, visitors will learn about the history of the town, mysterious incidents at sea and local shipwrecks.

LEWES, DE ・ 10 HOURS AGO