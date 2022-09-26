Read full article on original website
Mother and stepfather who left girl, five, lying in ice-cold bath for up to three hours as 'torturous punishment' for misbehaving leaving her 'minutes away' from death are jailed for three years
Two sadistic parents who tortured a five-year-old girl by forcing her to lay in an ice-cold bath until 'death was just minutes away' have each been jailed for over three years. The child's mother Georgia Newman, 29, and her boyfriend Jordan Michael Kilkenny, 29, inflicted the cruel punishment for up...
Brit teen, 18, dies after taking one sip of Pina Colada while on holiday with pals on Costa del Sol
A BRITISH teen has died on holiday in the Costa Del Sol after taking just one sip of Pina Colada. Shiv Mistry, 18, suffered a severe allergic reaction to the drink after it was made with dairy cream rather than coconut cream. The high achiever, who was due to study...
Pie shop owner was so desperate for staff that he bought a 19-room motel just to house new workers
A catering business owner has bought his own 19-room motel to house staff in a bold bid to attract workers and build his town's hospitality industry. Adrian Connors runs his family business at Mackay, in Central Queensland, which includes four cafes, four pie shops, a bar and restaurant. His recent...
Woman who posted picture of driver with trailer asking 'what's wrong with this photo?' cops unexpected backlash
A woman who mocked a driver for having their trailer gate open has unexpectedly ended up in the firing line. The lady posted a picture of the trailer in a Facebook group which calls out 'crap drivers and parkers' in the Melbourne area. The photo was captioned, 'Let's play a...
Young driver is branded 'a moron' after he took a thumbs-up selfie next to the red Mustang he'd just flipped coming down a difficult mountain bend
Fired-up locals have branded a teenage driver a 'moron' after he posed for a selfie next to his flipped car on a busy mountain highway. The driver flipped his Ford Mustang at about 10am on Monday while coming down Clyde Mountain on the Kings Highway between Canberra and Batemans Bay, about 300km south of Sydney.
Texas 'hero' couple rescues baby abandoned in shed wearing 'little dress and no diaper'
Katharine McClain said her husband John McClain found the baby in a shed at their home and wrapped her in a towel before an ambulance arrived.
I thought my little girl had ice in her eye from a snowball fight – the reality was devastating
A MUM has warned other parents after she thought her little girl had ice in her eye from a snowball fight – but the reality was devastating. Gina Hickson, 29, thought an unusual white glow in her three-year-old daughter Darcey-Rose’s left pupil was down to her getting ice in it.
Tragedy as a nine-year-old Australian boy dies from a mosquito bite while on holiday with his family
A nine-year-old Western Australian boy died after he was bitten by a mosquito while holidaying with his family. Glenn Pulgadas died from dengue fever last Thursday, just two weeks into his family's five-week holiday to see extended family in the Philippines. The 'bright and bubbly' little boy first started showing...
'Carpet burns', a screaming tirade and a teenage girl shoved against the wall: Read the appalling full story of Dutch elite cyclist's attack on hotel guests, 13 and 14 - after they played 'knock and run' on his room door
Shocking details have emerged of how an elite Dutch cyclist chased two girls into their hotel room in Sydney's south, cornered a 14-year-old, grabbed her by both arms and shoved her against a wall. Mathieu van der Poel, 27 - an accomplished cyclist who has had stage wins in the...
Horror moment woman, 26, is hit by rollercoaster and dragged 30ft leaving her fighting for life
HORRIFIC footage of a woman being hit by a speeding rollercoaster has emerged online - as the victim fights for life in hospital. Shylah Rodden was struck by the ride when she was allegedly trying retrieve a dropped mobile phone - and chilling video of the tragedy has been uploaded to TikTok.
Unarmed Mother Fights Off Tiger Trying To Snatch Her Baby
The mother suffered a punctured lung and deep wounds to her abdomen after battling with a tiger.
CCTV captures the awful moment a council worker allegedly lures a cat from a front yard and tries to impound it before the owner realises what's happening
A council worker has been caught allegedly luring a cat from its owner's front yard before trying to impound it - as a stoush between the pet owners and local council reached breaking point. CCTV footage caught the bizarre moment the worker from Toowoomba Regional Council in Queensland can allegedly...
Man arrested over helicopter crash that killed Australian TV star
An Australian man has been arrested over a helicopter crash that killed Chris Wilson, who was a cast member of National Geographic’s Outback Wrangler TV show. Wilson was killed on February 28th when he was hanging out of a helicopter in the NT outback and it crashed into a swamp. The TV star was attached by a harness to the aircraft so that he could harvest eggs from crocodile nests in hard-to-access areas.
Harrowing details emerge about double drowning tragedy after students, 20, drove car into a lake - as witness who can't swim recalls his desperate bid to save them
Two young women who drowned when they lost control of their car and it plunged into a lake have been identified as 'well-mannered' university students. Nidhi Lalji Hirani and Ruxmi Premji Vaghjihani, both aged 20, were driving to work from their Perth home in Aveley, in the city's north-east, when they drove into the lake about 6.40am.
Terminally-ill woman gets her last wish to die in the home billionaire Harvey Norman founder tried to evict her from after her husband - and his FRIEND -passed away
A terminally ill woman who billionaire Gerry Harvey tried to evict from one of his rural properties has made final arrangements to die in the home. Peggy Luker lived rent-free in a house at Kurrajong, 75km north west of Sydney, with her de facto husband Garry Dent for eight years until he died aged 80 in 2017.
Mum praises Jetstar for incredible act of kindness after she learned her daughter was caught up in a school bus crash near Melbourne
A mother has praised Jetstar for giving her a full refund on her Bali trip after learning on the way to the airport that her teenage daughter was the victim of a bus smash. The school student was travelling with 26 of her peers from Loreto College Ballarat to Melbourne airport for an excursion at 3.15am on Wednesday.
People furious after couple dye waterfall blue for gender reveal
An expecting couple have come under fire after going all-out and dyeing a beautiful, natural waterfall in Brazil bright blue as part of their baby's gender reveal party. The mum and dad-to-be, who have not been identified by local reporters, shared videos from the gender reveal party to Instagram, but quickly deleted the footage from social media when heavy backlash from the public ensued.
Dog that fell 100 feet over the edge of a cliff during walk saved in daring rescue
A dog that fell 100 feet from the top of a cliff was dramatically rescued by emergency responders in an incident reported in the UK. Yogi, a spaniel, was being walked along the top of a cliff above St Mary’s Bay in Torbay, Devon when he slipped and fell.
Rebecca Black Was "Scammed" By A Distant Relative At 14 And Ended Up In Mexico Endorsing A Presidential Candidate
"They take us to some big fancy house, and then they usher us into a room full of men in suits."
Disabled Woman Left to Drag Self to Plane Toilet, Staff Said 'Wear Diapers'
She said an aisle wheelchair was not available for her to use to get to and from the bathroom while traveling on a Spanish airline.
