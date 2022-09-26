ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Daily Mail

Mother and stepfather who left girl, five, lying in ice-cold bath for up to three hours as 'torturous punishment' for misbehaving leaving her 'minutes away' from death are jailed for three years

Two sadistic parents who tortured a five-year-old girl by forcing her to lay in an ice-cold bath until 'death was just minutes away' have each been jailed for over three years. The child's mother Georgia Newman, 29, and her boyfriend Jordan Michael Kilkenny, 29, inflicted the cruel punishment for up...
Daily Mail

Young driver is branded 'a moron' after he took a thumbs-up selfie next to the red Mustang he'd just flipped coming down a difficult mountain bend

Fired-up locals have branded a teenage driver a 'moron' after he posed for a selfie next to his flipped car on a busy mountain highway. The driver flipped his Ford Mustang at about 10am on Monday while coming down Clyde Mountain on the Kings Highway between Canberra and Batemans Bay, about 300km south of Sydney.
Daily Mail

'Carpet burns', a screaming tirade and a teenage girl shoved against the wall: Read the appalling full story of Dutch elite cyclist's attack on hotel guests, 13 and 14 - after they played 'knock and run' on his room door

Shocking details have emerged of how an elite Dutch cyclist chased two girls into their hotel room in Sydney's south, cornered a 14-year-old, grabbed her by both arms and shoved her against a wall. Mathieu van der Poel, 27 - an accomplished cyclist who has had stage wins in the...
Daily Mail

CCTV captures the awful moment a council worker allegedly lures a cat from a front yard and tries to impound it before the owner realises what's happening

A council worker has been caught allegedly luring a cat from its owner's front yard before trying to impound it - as a stoush between the pet owners and local council reached breaking point. CCTV footage caught the bizarre moment the worker from Toowoomba Regional Council in Queensland can allegedly...
thebrag.com

Man arrested over helicopter crash that killed Australian TV star

An Australian man has been arrested over a helicopter crash that killed Chris Wilson, who was a cast member of National Geographic’s Outback Wrangler TV show. Wilson was killed on February 28th when he was hanging out of a helicopter in the NT outback and it crashed into a swamp. The TV star was attached by a harness to the aircraft so that he could harvest eggs from crocodile nests in hard-to-access areas.
Daily Mail

Harrowing details emerge about double drowning tragedy after students, 20, drove car into a lake - as witness who can't swim recalls his desperate bid to save them

Two young women who drowned when they lost control of their car and it plunged into a lake have been identified as 'well-mannered' university students. Nidhi Lalji Hirani and Ruxmi Premji Vaghjihani, both aged 20, were driving to work from their Perth home in Aveley, in the city's north-east, when they drove into the lake about 6.40am.
Daily Mail

Terminally-ill woman gets her last wish to die in the home billionaire Harvey Norman founder tried to evict her from after her husband - and his FRIEND -passed away

A terminally ill woman who billionaire Gerry Harvey tried to evict from one of his rural properties has made final arrangements to die in the home. Peggy Luker lived rent-free in a house at Kurrajong, 75km north west of Sydney, with her de facto husband Garry Dent for eight years until he died aged 80 in 2017.
Tyla

People furious after couple dye waterfall blue for gender reveal

An expecting couple have come under fire after going all-out and dyeing a beautiful, natural waterfall in Brazil bright blue as part of their baby's gender reveal party. The mum and dad-to-be, who have not been identified by local reporters, shared videos from the gender reveal party to Instagram, but quickly deleted the footage from social media when heavy backlash from the public ensued.
WORLD

