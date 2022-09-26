An Australian man has been arrested over a helicopter crash that killed Chris Wilson, who was a cast member of National Geographic’s Outback Wrangler TV show. Wilson was killed on February 28th when he was hanging out of a helicopter in the NT outback and it crashed into a swamp. The TV star was attached by a harness to the aircraft so that he could harvest eggs from crocodile nests in hard-to-access areas.

