Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
d1sportsnet.com

Tyler Williams commits to Georgia

4 star wide receiver Tyler Williams has committed to Georgia. The 6-3, 200 pound Williams, from Lakeland FL, chose Georgia over 44 offers. He is rated the No. 20 wide receiver in the 2023 class and No. 182 overall. September 27, 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading to find out about three really great restaurants in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and tourists. All of them are known for serving truly delicious food and have excellent online reviews. No matter what kind of seafood your prefer, you will absolutely find something for your liking at any of these places. Las but not least, all of them are great options for both a casual dinner with a loved one as well as for celebrating some special occasions, so make sure to add these places to your list and pay them a visit.
GEORGIA STATE
Person
Todd Monken
fox5atlanta.com

How Hurricane Ian could impact north Georgia

ATLANTA - All eyes are on the tropics as Hurricane Ian strengthens in the Caribbean and heads north. On its latest track, Hurricane Ian is expected to track across portions of Georgia later in the week, but the impacts of the decaying tropical system will largely depend on your proximity to the storm's center.
cdrecycler.com

Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

New deal could end Georgia’s water wars

Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight

ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Stacey Abrams and Brandi Carlile surprise audience at Alicia Keys’ Atlanta concert

Alicia Keys wowed a sold-out crowd with two hours of singalongs, special guests and a dash of Georgia politics at Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park Friday night. Keys made her debut at age 20 in 2001 with Songs in A Minor and is on the road in support of her eighth album, Keys, released last year. She is known for her distinctive R&B vocal and piano styles, performing at celebrity charity events and connecting with fellow musicians and politicians in the cities she visits.
ATLANTA, GA

