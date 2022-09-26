Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
There's a fabulous golf course in the middle of Atlanta where you can dine overlooking lush greeneryMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
For A Flatter Hike at Kennesaw Mountain Park, Venture Out to the Pine Forest at Cheatham HillDeanLandKennesaw, GA
UPDATE: Atlanta's National Cybersecurity Summit postponed due to Hurricane IanD.J. EatonAtlanta, GA
As Atlanta Braves Visit the White House, Biden’s Press Secretary Suggests a “Conversation” Is Needed About a Name ChangeToby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
It’s Time For Georgia Tech to Finally Hire Its First Black Head Coach
After the Yellow Jackets dismissed their athletic director and coach, they have a chance to break an unfortunate trend within the program.
Pitt Challenged By Georgia Tech Coaching Fire
The Pitt Panthers don't know what to expect from Georgia Tech.
AthlonSports.com
College Football Hot Seat: Why Geoff Collins Didn't Work at Georgia Tech
On the field, Geoff Collins never found a way to help himself off of it, although it’s looking more and more like Georgia Tech was a near-impossible job for him in the first place. Even the firing of Collins, who finished his time in Atlanta with a 10-28 record,...
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Deion Sanders potentially replacing Geoff Collins leaves media mixed
It’s an interesting location and an interesting job, so maybe it needs an interesting hire. Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments. Here’s a collection of media members said about Collins’ firing and why Sanders — among others —...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football stock report: Kirby Smart’s roster management survives Kent State test
ATHENS — Georgia football CEO and head coach Kirby Smart says his program is better off having played an ugly game with Kent State, and that would indeed make sense. Smart was able to effectively manage his roster by holding out key players while also winning a football game 39-22 and holding on to the No. 1 ranking.
d1sportsnet.com
Tyler Williams commits to Georgia
4 star wide receiver Tyler Williams has committed to Georgia. The 6-3, 200 pound Williams, from Lakeland FL, chose Georgia over 44 offers. He is rated the No. 20 wide receiver in the 2023 class and No. 182 overall. September 27, 2022.
3 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading to find out about three really great restaurants in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and tourists. All of them are known for serving truly delicious food and have excellent online reviews. No matter what kind of seafood your prefer, you will absolutely find something for your liking at any of these places. Las but not least, all of them are great options for both a casual dinner with a loved one as well as for celebrating some special occasions, so make sure to add these places to your list and pay them a visit.
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in Georgia
If you're in the mood for some big juicy burgers with tons of flavor, then you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is planning to open a new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.
fox5atlanta.com
How Hurricane Ian could impact north Georgia
ATLANTA - All eyes are on the tropics as Hurricane Ian strengthens in the Caribbean and heads north. On its latest track, Hurricane Ian is expected to track across portions of Georgia later in the week, but the impacts of the decaying tropical system will largely depend on your proximity to the storm's center.
cdrecycler.com
Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
New deal could end Georgia’s water wars
Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
Albany Herald
Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight
ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
Georgia mayor dies in motocross accident, officials say
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga — A mayor of a small Georgia city died in a motocross accident on Saturday morning, according to officials. Perry Bell, the mayor of White, Ga, died while competing in an event at the Lazy River Motocross outside of Dalton, according to interim Mayor Gary Crisp.
Georgia lawmaker comes out as nonmonogamous: 'I'm in love with two wonderful people'
When Atlanta City Council member Liliana Bakhtiari won the 5th District seat last November, it represented two major firsts: Bakhtiari was the first queer Muslim person elected in the state of Georgia and the first nonbinary councilmember of a major U.S. city. But Bakhtiari, who uses they and she pronouns,...
This Is Georgia's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
'I'm almost insulted about having to be here to beg for you not to raise our rates' | Customers attend Georgia Power rate hearings
ATLANTA — Starting January, Georgia Power Company's customer bills could go up about $14 a month, if state regulators approve the increase. Now customers are formally voicing their concern over the proposal. The first of three hearings on the rate hike began Tuesday at the Public Service Commission building...
Stacey Abrams and Brandi Carlile surprise audience at Alicia Keys’ Atlanta concert
Alicia Keys wowed a sold-out crowd with two hours of singalongs, special guests and a dash of Georgia politics at Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park Friday night. Keys made her debut at age 20 in 2001 with Songs in A Minor and is on the road in support of her eighth album, Keys, released last year. She is known for her distinctive R&B vocal and piano styles, performing at celebrity charity events and connecting with fellow musicians and politicians in the cities she visits.
Exclusive: Atlanta mayor halts AMC site redevelopment prior to hospital closure
Nearly a month after the announcement that one of metro Atlanta’s two Level I trauma centers will close on Nov. 1, Mayor...
fox5atlanta.com
Report: Authorities trying to seize rapper Young Thug's car, jewelry collect after arrest
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Atlanta rapper Young Thug reportedly might have to give up dozens of pieces of expensive jewelry and multiple luxury cars that were seized during his arrest in May. The 30-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, and 27 other people, was indicted along with...
Former adult entertainer attempting to save metro Atlanta girls from similar circumstance
ATLANTA — As a former strip club dancer, fighting to rescue girls and women from sex trafficking is personal for Kasey McClure. That’s why on Thursday night she led the so-called “Unholy Tour” once again. It’s a bus tour meant to motivate those on board to take steps to save lives.
