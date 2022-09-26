Pekingese left on side of the road in his bed

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old Pekingese named Max. Max has a sad story. He was found on the side of the road sitting in his dog bed! A local vet tech found him and brought him to the Mobile SPCA. He is getting treatment for some skin issues, and he is doing great. He is a friendly dog. He loves to be held. He needs to be spoiled! He will make a nice family pet

If you are interested in adopting Max, click here for a link to an application. Remember, visits to the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only. Thank you to Shoe Station for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.