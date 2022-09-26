ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Pekingese left on side of the road in his bed

By Devon Walsh
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iz8gC_0iAfUFIr00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old Pekingese named Max. Max has a sad story. He was found on the side of the road sitting in his dog bed! A local vet tech found him and brought him to the Mobile SPCA. He is getting treatment for some skin issues, and he is doing great. He is a friendly dog. He loves to be held. He needs to be spoiled! He will make a nice family pet

If you are interested in adopting Max, click here for a link to an application. Remember, visits to the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only. Thank you to Shoe Station for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.

Comments / 16

Rita Foster
1d ago

It's just inhuman for people to do that!!! 😠 They should be left side of the road with there bed, No a blanket, no a sheet they don't deserve that either!Leave them with nothing, strip them of there close, leave them with just underwear 🩲!I hope he finds a forever home 🏡😃♥️

Reply
10
Toni Coleman
2d ago

what's wrong with people?!? i.hope Max finds a wonderful family to spoil him for the rest of his days...

Reply
14
Scott A Maze
1d ago

How Awful !! I mean How could you do that and then just go home ?? Maybe whoever is responsible won’t sleep for a while.

Reply
4
 

