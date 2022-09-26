Read full article on original website
Polish politician suggests US sabotaged Russia-Germany gas pipelines
A Polish politician suggested the United States was behind the sabotage of two Nord Stream pipelines linking Russia to Germany.
King Juan Carlos of Spain arrives with wife Sofia - despite Spanish government 'asking him not to attend because they want his son to represent the nation'
The disgraced former King Juan Carlos of Spain has arrived at Westminster Abbey despite a row over his attendance at the Queen's funeral. The former monarch, 84, who currently lives in self-imposed exile in Abu Dhabi, was reportedly asked not to attend today's state funeral by Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchéz.
‘Left on the streets’: migrants in Italy face fresh hostility as election looms
For the weary Kurdish family and the young people from Eritrea, Mali and Ivory Coast outside Ventimiglia train station, life is like Groundhog Day, an itinerary invariably made up of repeated attempts to cross the border into France and of scrambling for food and finding somewhere to sleep. The northern...
CIA warned Berlin about possible attacks on gas pipelines in summer - Spiegel
BERLIN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had weeks ago warned Germany about possible attacks on gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, German magazine Spiegel said on Tuesday, after gas leaks in Russia pipelines to Germany were reported.
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
Cyprus seeks UN help to stem asylum-seeker 'avalanche'
Cyprus is seeking help from the United Nations to stem an “avalanche” of migrants who make their way from the ethnically divided island’s breakaway north across a U.N.-controlled buffer zone to seek asylum in numbers that authorities cannot cope with, the interior minister said Monday.Minister Nikos Nouris said 94% of the 15,130 asylum-seekers who filed applications with the divided island’s internationally recognized government in the south through August this year had traversed the buffer zone. That is double the number from the same period last year.Nouris will travel to New York this week for meetings with the U.N. Secretary-General’s...
Germany secures natural gas deal with the UAE as Berlin rushes to replace Russian supply before winter
Germany signed a natural gas deal with the UAE on Sunday, as Europe scrambles to replace Russian supplies. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. will send a LNG cargo to German utility RWE by the end of December. Russia has slashed its gas flows to Europe in response to Western...
12 arrested after clashes outside Iranian Embassy in London
British police said Monday that 12 people were arrested and at least five police officers were seriously injured after violent disorder broke out during protests outside the Iranian Embassy in London. Large crowds had gathered all week outside the compound to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody in Iran after she was detained by the country's morality police. The Metropolitan Police force said most protesters had been peaceful, but on Sunday a group of activists sought to confront police and other protesters with different views. Police said bottles and other items were thrown at officers trying...
Czechs to renew border checks amid new migrant wave
PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government has decided to renew checks at its border with Slovakia amid a new wave of migration. The new measure becomes effective on Thursday at 27 border crossings between the two European Union countries that belong to Europe’s visa-free Schengen zone and will last for at least 10 days. A total of 560 police and customs officers will be deployed to carry out the checks. People will be banned from crossing the border at any other place on the 251-kilometer (155-mile) border. There are exceptions for farmers, foresters and fishermen working at the border areas. Slovakia’s government said Tuesday it has accepted the Czech decision but wants to discuss the issue at the EU level.
Animals As Leaders announce UK and European tour
Progressive metal instrumentalists Animals As Leaders have announced details of a tour across the UK and Europe at the start of next year. Kicking things off in Birmingham on January 10, the Washington DC trio will play eleven shows over the month, culminating in Hamburg on January 22. The headline...
There is a way to stop British families freezing this winter – just look at Belgium
Britain is facing a cost of living crisis on multiple fronts – and has been for some time. Research conducted a year ago showed households were already feeling the pinch as the cost of everyday essentials steadily climbed alongside their energy bills, with the poorest households disproportionately affected. Twelve...
How a party with neo-fascist roots won big in Italy
The Brothers of Italy party won the most votes in Italy's national election Sunday.
British, French police clash with protesters at Iranian embassies
British police arrested at least 12 people outside the Iranian Embassy in London on Sunday as hundreds gathered to call for an end to the Iranian regime.
Montenegro’s PM says organised crime used influence to oust him over raids
Montenegro’s outgoing prime minister, Dritan Abazović, has said he is being ousted by the political influence of organised crime after he took on cocaine and cigarette smugglers. Abazović was overwhelmingly defeated in a vote of no confidence on 20 August. However, he said the real reason for his...
"Finally!" Brothers of Italy militants in tears after victory
ROME, Sept 26 (Reuters) - At 2:30 a.m. came the moment that militants of the right-wing Brothers of Italy party had been waiting for, when their leader Giorgia Meloni appeared at the luxury hotel in Rome housing her electoral headquarters.
