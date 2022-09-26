Read full article on original website
bemidjinow.com
UPDATED: Bemidji 18-year-old found safe
voiceofalexandria.com
Authorities in Becker County investigating two deaths
lakesarearadio.net
Two Found Dead in Home near Detroit Lakes, Tuesday
kfgo.com
Drinking suspected in NW Minnesota collision, two hurt
MIDDLE RIVER, Minn. (KFGO) – The State Patrol says two people were injured in an alcohol-involved multi-vehicle crash on Highway 32 in Middle River around 12:30 Monday morning. A car was attempting to pull out of an alley onto the highway when three vehicles collided. The driver of a...
bemidjinow.com
Missing Bemidji 18-year-old last seen over one month ago
An 18-year-old Bemidji woman hasn’t been seen in over a month, and officials across the state are issuing an alert. Tahlia Poitra was reported missing on Sept. 23. She is described as a 5’6” American Indian woman with brown hair and brown eyes, with a butterfly tattoo on her wrist and a scar near her left clavicle.
bemidjinow.com
One injured in crash near Shevlin Tuesday
A Shevlin woman was injured in a crash on Highway 2 Tuesday afternoon. According to the state patrol, the 52-year-old was westbound on the highway near mile marker 94 when she crossed over the center median and crashed a 2017 Ford Explorer into two power poles in the eastbound ditch.
bemidjinow.com
Investigation underway after two bodies found in Becker County
bemidjinow.com
Construction on Bemidji Vets Home 45 percent complete
Bemidji Veterans Home advocates recently held a virtual meeting with Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs officials for an update. Construction is on schedule, with the project approximately 45 percent done with the Home expected to open in mid-2023. The MDVA says 70 applications have been received for the Bemidji Veterans...
2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – A woman, man and two dogs were found dead inside a northern Minnesota residence Tuesday morning.Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office made the tragic discovery inside the home in Lakeview Township.The sheriff's office says this appears to be an "isolated event," and the names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Fire has numerous paid-on-call firefighter vacancies
In an update from Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood, staffing continues to be a concern. The department now has 11 paid-on-call member vacancies with the potential to have a few more by the end of the year. Sherwood believes that the city and its rural fire partners need to consider...
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji’s “Housing Matter” receives award of excellence
Bemidji’s “Housing Matters” won an award of excellence from the Department of Human Services. DHS Commissioner Jodi Harpstead presented the award to the Bemidji agency Tuesday. Agencies were recognized for their commitment to providing basic needs and essential services to the state’s residents. Housing Matters’ mission...
bemidjinow.com
Law enforcement scholarships now available
The Minnesota Sheriff’s Association Law Enforcement Scholarship Program is open. According to a release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, the fund from MSA establishes up to 20 $2,000 scholarships for the year, as part of the coordinated efforts of the 87 Sheriffs of Minnesota. These scholarships are...
bemidjinow.com
Outside law firm to review 2018 death of Beltrami County inmate
The Beltrami County Attorney’s Office has contracted with an outside law firm to review the 2018 death of a Beltrami County inmate. The death of Hardell Sherrell inspired the creation of a namesake law establishing minimum standards for healthcare while incarcerated. According to the release, the decision for contracting...
bemidjinow.com
Northern Townships announces intent to leave Joint Planning Board
Northern Township announced its intention to withdraw from the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board. Township Chair Jess Frenzel said he wanted the township to continue having an amicable relationship with the city, and that the town board would also be open to working on mutually agreed upon terms to continue joint planning.
bemidjinow.com
Dr. Art Lee, BSU professor emeritus of history, passes away at 91
Bemidji State professor emeritus of history Dr. Art Lee passed away over the weekend. BSU says Dr. Lee, the namesake of lecture halls in both Hagg-Sauer Halls, was a faculty member for 36 years, from 1959 until his retirement in 1995. He was the author of “University in the Pines,”...
bemidjinow.com
School board candidate forum this Saturday
The Bemidji Education Association is hosting a Bemidji School Board Candidate Forum. Twenty-three candidates are vying for five school board seats this November. The forum at Gene Dillon Elementary School on Saturday, October 1st, will be split between two sessions. Between 9 and 11 a.m., the candidates running for a...
17-year-old killed in Cass County rollover crash
CASS COUNTY, Minn. -- A 17-year-old from northern Minnesota was killed in a rollover crash on Sunday morning.The state patrol says he was driving a Buick Century on Highway 200 around 1 a.m. The road straightened out, and the Buick struck the road approach, going airborne and landing sideways before rolling over.He was not wearing his seat belt at the time, authorities say, and he was ejected from the car. Alcohol is also believed to be a factor in the crash.The teenager's name will be released on Monday.
