Ian downgrades to cyclone after South Carolina landfall; death toll at 33, rescues continue | LIVE
CHARLESTON, S.C. -- The Florida death toll from Hurricane Ian rose to 33 Friday afternoon, ABC News reports, as Florida authorities on Friday afternoon confirmed several drowning deaths and other fatalities. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the deaths included a 22-year-old woman who was ejected from an ATV...
At least 33 deaths reported after Hurricane Ian slams into Florida
At least 21 people in Florida may have died due to Hurricane Ian, officials said in a Friday afternoon update. The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida's southwest coast Wednesday afternoon, causing catastrophic damage, fierce winds and dangerous, record-breaking storm surges. Officials have confirmed ABC News that there have been...
Ian Moves Away from Carolinas Into Mid-Atlantic, Hudson Expects Heavy Rain From Hurricane Remnants
Downgraded to a tropical storm, Ian travels from the Carolinas to the mid-Atlantic region. New York's Husdon, meanwhile, anticipates hurricane remnants in the form of heavy rain. Now a Tropical Storm and Moving Away. Ian made its final landfall just outside Georgetown, South Carolina, and is now moving away from...
How to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian left a trail of damage throughout Cuba and Florida. As it moves through Florida, downgraded now to a tropical storm, it's left thousands of residents scrambling to recover. Organizations are already mobilizing to assist in the relief and recovery efforts following the destructive storm. How to help Florida...
Hurricane Ian now Category 4 as storm nears landfall in Florida
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hurricane Ian was upgraded to an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it churned toward the Florida coast early Wednesday, one day after blowing through Cuba. Roaring winds topped out around 155 mph early Wednesday, just shy of the mark needed to qualify as a Category 5 storm. Starting Wednesday, Florida’s […]
Some Long Islanders flee Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian as others head into eye of the storm to help
Hurricane Ian is set to gain even more strength and hit Florida's west coast as a Category 4 storm by Wednesday.
What should NYC expect after Hurricane Ian hits Florida? Forecaster details the latest.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Hurricane Ian churned toward the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday as a dangerous Category 4 storm and is expected to bring catastrophic storm surge and wind damage to the state. After making landfall Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center expects Ian to emerge off the eastern...
International Space Station Flies Over Hurricane Ian, Shows Size of the Massive Storm: VIDEO
The International Space Station flew over Hurricane Ian today, Sept. 26, as it makes its way to Florida. Views from space put into perspective just how large this hurricane really is. Ian is on track to hit the west coast of Florida early on Wednesday. Additionally, it’s due to make landfall on the western tip of Cuba before that. It will hit Florida as a category 4 hurricane, with top winds of 140 mph. Check out the video of Hurricane Ian below.
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit the western tip of Cuba as a major hurricane and...
Will Ian Hit NY? Breaking Down Potential Impacts Amid Ongoing Florida Disaster
As Florida starts recovery efforts from the damage left behind by Ian, which made landfall Wednesday afternoon with 150 mph winds before sweeping across the state, it's only natural to wonder what the catastrophic storm could mean for the tri-state over the next few days. In short: The area will...
Ian impacts for NJ: 3″ rain, 30+ mph gusts, minor tidal flooding
Unsurprisingly, this forecast is all about Ian. We have one more calm, dry day in New Jersey before things start turning rainy and windy through early next week. Much of Florida is windswept and underwater, after powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. Power outages measured in the millions, and estimated rainfall totals over a foot in several places.
Ian now a hurricane heading toward Cuba, Florida
Ian strengthened into a hurricane on Monday morning and is forecast to rapidly intensify as it makes its way toward the Cayman Islands.
Hurricane Ian: Texas prepares to send help to Florida ahead of storm's approach
HOUSTON — Representatives from the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region will be sending one of their own to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian's possible landfall. The Red Cross said it's placing resources across the state ahead of impact as Ian strengthened into a hurricane early Monday morning.
Tracking Ian for NY and NJ impacts
NEW YORK - The remnants of Hurricane Ian will impact the greater New York City region as early as Saturday, Oct. 1, but may affect parts of southern New Jersey as soon as Friday night. It's still too early for a detailed forecast but the remnants of the storm could...
How Ian will impact NJ this weekend: Rain, wind, surge timeline
Ian is a hurricane again. As of Friday morning, the storm is centered 600 miles south-southwest of New Jersey, gearing up for its fourth and final landfall along the South Carolina coast Friday afternoon. Ian is battling a block of high pressure to our north and some very dry air....
DeSantis mobilizes national guard ahead of likely hurricane
While the storm may weaken or change its current path, the governor urged people to begin preparing for a major weather event that could leave many Floridians without power for days.
Hot Monday in Central Florida as afternoon storm chances go up
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see an increased chance of rain and storms on Monday. After a drier weekend, our area will see a 50% chance of afternoon rain and storms. Before any potential storms fire up, the average high temperature should reach around 91 degrees. Hurricane Ian...
Ian likely to have severe impact on Florida air travel
Hurricane Ian's landfall could affect travel plans for anyone trying to fly in and out of the Sunshine State in the coming days, even though it doesn't appear that South Florida will get the worst of the storm. Flights at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday saw few cancellations and...
Hurricane Ian: What’s Open this Weekend in Tampa Bay
Businesses and parks throughout Tampa Bay that temporarily closed in preparation for Hurricane Ian are beginning to resume operations this weekend. We will continue to update this list with more information as it comes through, however it is still best to check in with each business before you go as things can change. You can […]
