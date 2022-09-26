ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daphne, AL

Fugitive of the Week: Adam Ayers

By Summer Poole
 2 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Adam Ayers, who Marshals say could be in the Daphne area.

Adam Lee Ayers is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for violating the terms and conditions of his Federal Supervised Release. After a conviction for Felon in Possession of a Firearm in 2018, Ayers was sentenced to the Bureau of Prisons, with Supervised Release to follow. Ayers was most recently working and residing in Daphne.  However, Ayers has absconded supervision, and his whereabouts are currently unknown

BIO:

Adam Lee Ayers

White Male

6’3″

175lbs

Green Eyes

Brown Hair

From the South Alabama Warrants Squad, United States Marshals Service

Do you have information about this or any other fugitive from the law? Call 1-877-WANTED2 877-926-8332. You can remain anonymous.

ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

