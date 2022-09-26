Fugitive of the Week: Adam Ayers

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Adam Ayers, who Marshals say could be in the Daphne area.

Adam Lee Ayers is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for violating the terms and conditions of his Federal Supervised Release. After a conviction for Felon in Possession of a Firearm in 2018, Ayers was sentenced to the Bureau of Prisons, with Supervised Release to follow. Ayers was most recently working and residing in Daphne. However, Ayers has absconded supervision, and his whereabouts are currently unknown BIO: Adam Lee Ayers White Male 6’3″ 175lbs Green Eyes Brown Hair From the South Alabama Warrants Squad, United States Marshals Service

Do you have information about this or any other fugitive from the law? Call 1-877-WANTED2 877-926-8332. You can remain anonymous.

