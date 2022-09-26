Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State has become 'a national championship waiting to happen'
Joel Klatt thinks that Ohio State could have what it takes to bring a national title back to Columbus. He explained why he thinks the Buckeyes could make it happen on ‘The Joel Klatt Show’. Many Ohio State will tell you what the issue with the team has...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's Stanford Steve puts Michigan on upset alert for road trip vs. Iowa
ESPN’s Stanford Steve broke down the upcoming game between No. 4 Michigan and unraked Iowa during a SportsCenter appearance with Scott Van Pelt. Needless to say, this game is intriguing for a number of reasons. “Michgan hits the road to take on Iowa,” said Van Pelt as he set...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Northwestern versus Penn State
Penn State football is off to a hot start to the 2022 season. The Nittany Lions are 4-0, looking to improve to 5-0 against Northwestern Saturday. The No. 11 team in the country has already dispatched of Ohio, Central Michigan, Purdue and Auburn to start the year. Northwestern has been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Is Ohio State on par with Georgia, Alabama? BTN's Nicole Auerbach weighs in
Ohio State came in at No. 3 in the most recent AP Poll, and Big Ten Network’s Nicole Auerbach’s believes the Buckeyes are deserving of top 3, if not top 2. Auerback had some bold comments on the subject of where Ohio State should be placed among the top teams.
saturdaytradition.com
Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas
Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
saturdaytradition.com
'It's on': Trev Alberts sends message to Wisconsin AD after Badgers set v-ball attendance record
Trev Alberts is ready for an attendance competition after Wisconsin set the volleyball attendance record this month. The attendance record was initially set when Nebraska visited Creighton in early September. 15,797 fans packed into the CHI Health Center in Omaha, which was the largest regular season crowd for a volleyball match in NCAA history.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska AD announces changes to Huskers mascot for 2023
Nebraska is trying to do everything it can to get the stench of Scott Frost’s tenure off of it. Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts fired Frost after a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern, and he’s now on the hunt for a new coach who can provide the program with a different identity and direction. Speaking of identity, Nebraska’s mascot, Herbie Husker, is also going to be headed down somewhat of a new path.
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh provides injury update on Donovan Edwards ahead of Michigan-Iowa
Michigan heads to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday to face Iowa, looking to improve its record to 5-0. The Wolverines scored 50 or more points in their first 3 games before a 34-27 win over Maryland in Ann Arbor. Jim Harbaugh’s team, though, has been without Donovan Edwards for a good...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan assistant Matt Weiss tackles misconception about Iowa defense: 'These guys are gonna play in the NFL'
Michigan is heading to Iowa City to face the Hawkeyes and the nation’s top-ranked scoring defense in the country. Co-OC and QBs coach Matt Weiss knows it will be a challenge for the Wolverines because it’s a challenge for everyone that faces Iowa. Weiss also took time during...
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple jokes about reaction to Mickey Joseph's appointment as Nebraska's interim HC
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple poked fun at interim head coach Mickey Joseph. Joseph took over the role as the interim head coach after Week 2 when Scott Frost was fired by Nebraska after the Georgia Southern loss. Joseph suffered a 35-point loss to Oklahoma in his interim head coaching debut with Nebraska.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum reveals he's 'fairly concerned' for one CFP favorite entering Week 5
Paul Finebaum revealed his concern level with Alabama heading into Week 5. Alabama is competing with the entire country for another College Football Playoff appearance. Alabama is coming off a 55-3 win over Vanderbilt and that could be the smoothest win for the Crimson Tide in a while. Alabama is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Illinois at Wisconsin
Illinois football is searching for a win in efforts to push the Fighting Illini to their first bowl appearance since 2019 after starting the season 3-1 with a lone loss to Indiana in Week 2. Wisconsin, on the other hand, is just trying to right the ship. The Badgers have...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt jumps on bandwagon for one B1G program to potentially run the table to Indy
Joel Klatt tweeted about a B1G school that he thinks can easily can into the B1G title game with how the rest of their schedule is. He thinks they could get to Indianapolis undefeated or with one loss. Minnesota is the team that Klatt thinks will be representing the B1G...
saturdaytradition.com
College football bowl projections: CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm includes 10 B1G teams following Week 4
College football bowl projections are getting updated coming out of Week 4, and CBS Sports expert Jerry Palm is now predicting double-digit B1G teams to be playing in the postseason. The most recent addition to Palm’s projections is Rutgers. In spite of a 27-10 loss to Iowa over the weekend,...
saturdaytradition.com
Jamari Howard, Florida DB for class of 2024, reveals B1G commitment
Jamari Howard is an interesting cornerback prospect for the class of 2024. On Monday, he revealed his college commitment. After drawing a host of Power 5 offers from across the country that included Alabama, Florida State and Miami, Howard committed to Mel Tucker’s Michigan State program. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 175 lbs., Howard has intriguing size on the outside.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo provides update on potential minutes restriction for Jaden Akins
Tom Izzo said Monday at Michigan State basketball’s media days that any minute restrictions for Jaden Akins when he returns will be up to doctors. Akins has been dealing with a foot injury and recently had surgery, leaving him out for at least a month, but he will likely be ready to return for Michigan State’s opener on November 7.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan basketball reveals captains for 2022-2023 season
While the football team is undefeated, its never too early to start looking at Michigan basketball. The Wolverines recently announced their captains for the 2022-2023 season. Michigan went 19-15 (11-9 B1G) last season under head coach Juwan Howard. Captain Hunter Dickinson returns after averaging a team-best 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. The 7-foot-1 center is one of the best players in the conference. Dickson was the B1G Freshman of the Year in 2021. He will be key to Michigan’s success this season.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh previews Week 5 trip to Kinnick Stadium: Where 'top-5 teams go to die'
Jim Harbaugh had a lot to say about the clash of B1G teams happening on Saturday as No. 4 Michigan travels to Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes. The Wolverines are 4-0 on the season and are coming off a hard-fought win against conference opponent Maryland. Michigan was aided in the battle by RB Blake Corum, who had a stellar game.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts updates sellout status ahead of Week 5 Indiana game
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts and the Huskers are trying to keep the sellout streak of Memorial Stadium rolling. That streak reaches all the way back to the 1960s and has spanned the highest highs and lowest lows of Nebraska football. Recently, Alberts labeled the sellout as something that will be...
Comments / 0