Columbus, OH

ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Northwestern versus Penn State

Penn State football is off to a hot start to the 2022 season. The Nittany Lions are 4-0, looking to improve to 5-0 against Northwestern Saturday. The No. 11 team in the country has already dispatched of Ohio, Central Michigan, Purdue and Auburn to start the year. Northwestern has been...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas

Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
LUBBOCK, TX
'It's on': Trev Alberts sends message to Wisconsin AD after Badgers set v-ball attendance record

Trev Alberts is ready for an attendance competition after Wisconsin set the volleyball attendance record this month. The attendance record was initially set when Nebraska visited Creighton in early September. 15,797 fans packed into the CHI Health Center in Omaha, which was the largest regular season crowd for a volleyball match in NCAA history.
MADISON, WI
Nebraska AD announces changes to Huskers mascot for 2023

Nebraska is trying to do everything it can to get the stench of Scott Frost’s tenure off of it. Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts fired Frost after a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern, and he’s now on the hunt for a new coach who can provide the program with a different identity and direction. Speaking of identity, Nebraska’s mascot, Herbie Husker, is also going to be headed down somewhat of a new path.
LINCOLN, NE
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Illinois at Wisconsin

Illinois football is searching for a win in efforts to push the Fighting Illini to their first bowl appearance since 2019 after starting the season 3-1 with a lone loss to Indiana in Week 2. Wisconsin, on the other hand, is just trying to right the ship. The Badgers have...
MADISON, WI
Jamari Howard, Florida DB for class of 2024, reveals B1G commitment

Jamari Howard is an interesting cornerback prospect for the class of 2024. On Monday, he revealed his college commitment. After drawing a host of Power 5 offers from across the country that included Alabama, Florida State and Miami, Howard committed to Mel Tucker’s Michigan State program. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 175 lbs., Howard has intriguing size on the outside.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tom Izzo provides update on potential minutes restriction for Jaden Akins

Tom Izzo said Monday at Michigan State basketball’s media days that any minute restrictions for Jaden Akins when he returns will be up to doctors. Akins has been dealing with a foot injury and recently had surgery, leaving him out for at least a month, but he will likely be ready to return for Michigan State’s opener on November 7.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan basketball reveals captains for 2022-2023 season

While the football team is undefeated, its never too early to start looking at Michigan basketball. The Wolverines recently announced their captains for the 2022-2023 season. Michigan went 19-15 (11-9 B1G) last season under head coach Juwan Howard. Captain Hunter Dickinson returns after averaging a team-best 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. The 7-foot-1 center is one of the best players in the conference. Dickson was the B1G Freshman of the Year in 2021. He will be key to Michigan’s success this season.
ANN ARBOR, MI

