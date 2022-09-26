As an offensive lineman well-schooled in trench warfare, Jonah Jackson considers his right hand his gun and his left hand his knife. "This is to stab. This is the feel hand, you get to swipe it," the Detroit Lions guard said, holding up his left hand. "This is the power hand. You can grip it, and this side, you settle in and kind of just shut down the rush." ...

DETROIT, MI ・ 18 MINUTES AGO