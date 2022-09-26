Read full article on original website
No threat found at Brookings High School, authorities say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say there is no safety threat at the Brookings High School after receiving a check the well-being call for someone sitting in a car parked in the school’s lot. Brookings police received a call at 11:40 a.m. regarding a person sitting...
Harrisburg Student Sends Threatening Social Media Message Sunday
Kids and Parents in Harrisburg, South Dakota received a scare on social media on Sunday night that is all too familiar and one that many in the community won't forget for some time. Dakota News Now is reporting that around 6:00 on Sunday night, (September 25) people started to receive...
Harrisburg voters approve new elementary bond
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Harrisburg School District will be getting a new elementary school. Voters approved a $30 million bond on Sept. 27 for a new elementary school to be located just to the west of south Cliff Avenue in Harrisburg, school officials said. The new school...
Drug bust, trail safety, Dead Men Don’t Talk, lunch bills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning it’s Wednesday, Sept. 28. Here’s the latest in what you need to know to start your day with KELOLAND On The Go. Two men are in jail following a drug bust involving meth and fentanyl in Brookings. A convicted sex...
Police: Suspect started fire then scared pedestrians with weapon in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police received a call about a person who started a fire in a home and was then later spotted aiming a weapon at passing pedestrians and cars. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday; officers received a...
Arson arrest; Lakeside Dairy fire in Grant County; KELOLAND’s new meteorologist
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A 35-year-old man is behind bars facing two counts of arson. Crews from multiple departments were called to a Dairy near...
Harrisburg school threat deemed not credible, ends in arrest of student
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An investigation into a perceived threat made against Harrisburg High School was ultimately deemed to be “not credible” by Lincoln County authorities, but not before a scare for students, parents, and staff. Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff Steve Swenson received word...
TIMELINE: Jeff Howard’s case through the years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In 1981, Jeff Howard was arrested for the murder of Duane McCormick. Following several years of motions and appeals, a number of people have come forward to tell authorities that a man named Darrell “Pete” Farley told them that he, not Howard, committed the murder.
Fugitive Task Force arrested escaped inmate in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say the Fugitive Task Force has arrested an escaped inmate without incident in Sioux Falls. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said 18-year-old Damien Westra was arrested on Tuesday by the Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force. Westra was a suspect in the Sept. 9 shooting of two apartments in southwest Sioux Falls, and a warrant was put out for his arrest on Sept. 13. The warrant’s charges included Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Structure and Aggravated Assault, with a $100,000 cash bond.
O’Gorman High School student moving on from decision over hair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though school may be a pain sometimes, it’s something that Braxton Schafer looks forward to each day. He also getting some help with his confidence along the way. Having to leave O’Gorman High School for his hair is still something that’s...
LCSO: Threat to Harrisburg High School investigated
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it is “confident” students in Harrisburg will be safe at school Monday after investigating a threat. The superintendent says the district administration worked with law enforcement to determine the viability and details. In a message to...
Man arrested after several hour SWAT incident
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A SWAT incident on the 700 bock of South Glendale Avenue on Tuesday ended without injury, said Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens. The incident was reported at about 3:19 p.m. and Kenneth Grant Williams Sr., 33, of Sioux Falls, was arrested at about 6:30 p.m.
Police: Man’s handgun jams before aimed at Sioux Falls officers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after the suspect fired multiple shots into the air and then aimed his gun at officers. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 3 a.m. on Sunday near downtown Sioux Falls, witnesses captured video evidence of a man firing off a handgun into the air several times before walking a short distance where he encountered police. The suspect aimed the weapon at the officers before throwing the gun to the side. Authorities had not realized the weapon aimed at them was a gun until after they investigated the scene when they also discovered the handgun had been jammed with bullets still inside.
Crews respond to gyrocopter crash in Yankton County
Emergency crews are responding to a scene in Yankton County.
Sioux Falls remodeling ramps up during housing crunch
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 Showcase of Remodeled Homes and Outdoor Living Showcase is this weekend, giving people a chance to tour homes and outdoor spaces that have recently undergone a major transformation. “We’re growing so fast, turnover of homes is rampant,” Jason Seykora with Seykora Remodeling...
Sioux Falls man arrested for phone theft
LARCHWOOD—A 34-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, on a Lyon County warrant for third-degree theft in connection with an incident at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Mhmd Kinan Altayyan stemmed from him taking an iPhone 13...
A ‘new tennis hub’ for Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The head boys and girls tennis coach at Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls says something happened on Tuesday that the city has never seen; Tom Krueger says it was the first time that all four public high schools in Sioux Falls played varsity tennis at the same location at the same time.
Busy East-West Street in Sioux Falls Is Closing Temporarily
Drivers in northern Sioux Falls will have one fewer option to get where they're going for the next couple of weeks. Beginning Monday (October 3), West 60th Street North will be closed from Minnesota Avenue to Westport Avenue. Construction crews will be performing concrete pavement repairs in the area. During...
Authorities searching for inmate missing from Yankton federal facility
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Law enforcement officials are looking for an inmate who has been reported missing from the Federal Prison Camp in Yankton. Twenty-five-year-old Juan Ali Ramirez went missing Monday night, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Ramirez is serving a three-year sentence for dealing firearms without...
Countdown to debate: South Dakota professors weigh in on who could benefit most
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dakota News Now will host a debate between Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) and Rep. Jamie Smith (D, S.D.), and libertarian candidate Tracey Quint as they compete for the position of South Dakota Governor. The debate airs Friday, September 30th, at 7:00 pm on...
