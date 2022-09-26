ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

OCPD: 1 Found Dead In South OKC Homeless Encampment

Oklahoma City police said they found a body after they performed a welfare check Tuesday night. Officers arrived at a homeless encampment around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near Southeast 27th Street and Santa Fe Avenue. When they arrived, authorities said they found one unidentified person inside a tent with injuries consistent...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma City, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Society
news9.com

Kiss The Pig Final Standings As Of Sept. 26, 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY - In total, our viewers have raised $5,765.12 for News 9's Kiss the Pig Challenge, all of which is going towards Sunbeam Family Services. Our nightside team received the most money, which means Karl, David, Amanda and Colby will Kiss The Pig.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Cold case involving Oklahoma State Fair remains unsolved

OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been 41 years that a cold case involving the Oklahoma State Fair has remained unsolved. In 1981, an active search was underway for two 13-year-old girls who were last seen at the fair on Sept. 26. Four decades later, there are still no answers....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma City Bombing#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
KOCO

Flames shoot from Oklahoma City home during overnight fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battled heavy flames at a southwest Oklahoma City home early Tuesday morning. Around 1:20 a.m., crews battled a fire at a two-story home on Southwest 28th Street just off Interstate 44. Authorities said there was so much fire that crews had to battle the flames from the outside of the building.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OCPD Investigating Homicide In SE Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide in southeast Oklahoma City. Officers were called to the shooting just before 6:30 p.m. According to police, the incident started as an altercation and then escalated into a shooting. The suspect is in custody at this time. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Old School Car Club Hosts Car Show For A Cause

Oklahomans love their classic cars. This Saturday, the Old School Cruisers Car Show will be out in full display. The car club was started in 1995, and always felt there was more for them to do besides show off their fabulous rides. “The firefighters were fighting a fire up north...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
yukonprogressnews.com

Yukon Czech Day parade features 111 entries

A parade featuring 111 entries will traverse downtown Yukon this Saturday to highlight the city’s epic Czech heritage celebration. Oklahoma Czechs, Inc. will present the 56th Annual Oklahoma Czech Festival Oct. 1 in Yukon, the “Czech Capital of Oklahoma.”. Thousands of people will line both sides of Main...
YUKON, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City neighbors panicked after told to evacuate due to wildfire

OKLAHOMA CITY — Would you be prepared if a wildfire put your home in its sight?. A number of neighbors in Oklahoma City said they panicked when they were told to evacuate Friday. When you see the alert or hear the alarm, firefighters said you may not have time to grab paperwork, so you should leave your house and remember everything is replaceable but your life.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy