‘It’s just a shame,’ Several units at troubled OKC apartment complex deemed unsafe
On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council deemed several units at the Creekside apartment complex unsafe and unsecured.
news9.com
OCPD: 1 Found Dead In South OKC Homeless Encampment
Oklahoma City police said they found a body after they performed a welfare check Tuesday night. Officers arrived at a homeless encampment around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near Southeast 27th Street and Santa Fe Avenue. When they arrived, authorities said they found one unidentified person inside a tent with injuries consistent...
KOCO
Sadness, grief over lost Oklahoma landmark turn to frustration, quest for answers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sadness and grief over a lost Oklahoma landmark turned to frustration and a quest for answers. Why was Oklahoma City’s historic "Egg Church" torn down Monday, and what happens next?. The First Christian Church, known by OKC as the Egg Church, is gone, but not...
Oklahoma City activist arrested following allegations of elder neglect
A well-known Oklahoma City community activist was taken into custody following allegations of elder neglect.
news9.com
Kiss The Pig Final Standings As Of Sept. 26, 2022
OKLAHOMA CITY - In total, our viewers have raised $5,765.12 for News 9's Kiss the Pig Challenge, all of which is going towards Sunbeam Family Services. Our nightside team received the most money, which means Karl, David, Amanda and Colby will Kiss The Pig.
KOCO
Cold case involving Oklahoma State Fair remains unsolved
OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been 41 years that a cold case involving the Oklahoma State Fair has remained unsolved. In 1981, an active search was underway for two 13-year-old girls who were last seen at the fair on Sept. 26. Four decades later, there are still no answers....
LIST: Oklahoma optometrists offer free vision exams
Several optometrists from across Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need.
“This is an Oklahoma issue”: Interim study scrutinizes OTA turnpike plan
Plans for Oklahoma Turnpike expansion continue to cause concern for many people across the state.
KOCO
Flames shoot from Oklahoma City home during overnight fire
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battled heavy flames at a southwest Oklahoma City home early Tuesday morning. Around 1:20 a.m., crews battled a fire at a two-story home on Southwest 28th Street just off Interstate 44. Authorities said there was so much fire that crews had to battle the flames from the outside of the building.
news9.com
OCPD Investigating Homicide In SE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide in southeast Oklahoma City. Officers were called to the shooting just before 6:30 p.m. According to police, the incident started as an altercation and then escalated into a shooting. The suspect is in custody at this time. This is a developing story.
news9.com
Old School Car Club Hosts Car Show For A Cause
Oklahomans love their classic cars. This Saturday, the Old School Cruisers Car Show will be out in full display. The car club was started in 1995, and always felt there was more for them to do besides show off their fabulous rides. “The firefighters were fighting a fire up north...
Road rage on south side leads to City’s latest homicide
What started as a road rage incident on the south side ended as Oklahoma City's latest homicide Monday with one being booked for murder. The post Road rage on south side leads to City’s latest homicide appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Man shot, killed after car he was test driving breaks down on Oklahoma City road
OKLAHOMA CITY — One man is in jail after allegedly shooting and killing a driver in Oklahoma City because his broken-down car was blocking the road. KOCO 5 learned on Tuesday that the driver was on a test drive at the time. The car was stopped on Southeast 43rd...
OKCFD Responds To House Fire In SW OKC
The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire at around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday near Southwest 29th Street and I-44. The department said it was originally called out to a grass fire, but quickly realized it was a house engulfed in flames. Firefighters said the house was abandoned, and...
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon Czech Day parade features 111 entries
A parade featuring 111 entries will traverse downtown Yukon this Saturday to highlight the city’s epic Czech heritage celebration. Oklahoma Czechs, Inc. will present the 56th Annual Oklahoma Czech Festival Oct. 1 in Yukon, the “Czech Capital of Oklahoma.”. Thousands of people will line both sides of Main...
KOCO
Oklahoma City neighbors panicked after told to evacuate due to wildfire
OKLAHOMA CITY — Would you be prepared if a wildfire put your home in its sight?. A number of neighbors in Oklahoma City said they panicked when they were told to evacuate Friday. When you see the alert or hear the alarm, firefighters said you may not have time to grab paperwork, so you should leave your house and remember everything is replaceable but your life.
Hundreds of residents without shelter at apartment in downtown OKC
A chaotic afternoon for hundreds of residents at The Regency apartment complex in downtown Oklahoma City. Many may be homeless tonight after they were kicked out this morning due to a power outage. KFOR spoke with several residents who have nowhere to go.
Police: Man shot, killed after car broke down in OKC roadway
Police have arrested one person following a deadly shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
Police Searching For Suspect In Connection With Attempted Carjacking, Stabbing At NW OKC Apartment
A meetup through a phone app on Monday turned into a brutal stabbing on the city's northwest side, according to Oklahoma City police officials. Officers found the 23-year-old victim around 3 a.m. barely conscious and bleeding in front of an OnCue store on the Northwest Expressway near Portland Avenue. The...
