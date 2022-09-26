ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Trends

E3 2023 returns in June with separate business and consumer days

E3 2023 will return as an in-person event from June 13 to June 16, 2023, as announced by ReedPop today. The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) already revealed that E3 will return in 2023, but now we know exactly when the event will take place, along with several other key details. E3 will once again take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center after a four-year hiatus, but will incorporate separate days for industry professionals and general consumers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SVG

After Over Two Decades, The Sega Dreamcast Is Getting A New Upgrade

Veteran gamers may recall 2001 as one of those rare, historic years when the trajectory of the video game industry well and truly changed forever. It was the year that Nintendo finally followed up the Nintendo 64 with the GameCube, Microsoft made its bold debut into the console market with the very first Xbox, and Sega ended production of the failed Dreamcast and exited the gaming hardware race for good. In many ways, the Dreamcast was an unfortunate casualty of Sega's biggest mistakes and its unique hardware and killer library of games were never given a true chance to shine. However, none of that has stopped Dreamware Enterprises in its bid to create a brand-new accessory for the system nearly 20 years after its discontinuation.
NME

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ is currently outselling ‘Modern Warfare 2’ on Steam

Following a major resurgence in popularity, CD Projekt Red‘s Cyberpunk 2077 is currently ranking higher than Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Steam‘s top sellers chart. As charted on Steam’s top sellers list, Cyberpunk 2077 has pulled ahead of several of this year’s biggest upcoming games, including Modern Warfare 2 and Football Manager 2023.
FIFA
SVG

The Real Reason The Sega Game Gear Was A Failure

For every video game console that becomes a massive success, there are plenty of consoles that are catastrophic failures. Even some solid devices just make a dent with gamers. Case in point: the Sega Game Gear. The Game Gear was touted as a portable alternative to the massively successful Sega...
The Verge

PlayStation’s new loyalty program launches in the US next week

Sony’s new PlayStation Stars loyalty program will launch in North and South America on October 5th, the company announced on Wednesday. The new program will let PlayStation fans earn rewards like points and digital collectibles by doing things like playing a game or earning certain trophies. Sony has also...
IGN

PlayStation Plus Games for October 2022 Announced

Sony has revealed that the PlayStation Plus games for October 2022 are Hot Wheels Unleashes, Injustice 2, and Superhot. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, all three titles will be available to download for all PlayStation Plus subscribers from October 4. Hot Wheels Unleashed brings the zany, over-the-top driving action of...
Polygon

What is Polygon wearing in Splatoon 3?

Splatoon is always all about fashion, and Splatoon 3 is no exception. Whether you’re wearing your gear for style or for stats, everyone’s Inklings and Octolings look different, as there are many options and styles to pick from. Obviously, we had to rope together Polygon’s Splatoon 3 players...
TechCrunch

Building startups in public has an end date

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha asked: How does the “build in public” mindset impact the way that startups are built? Alex and Natasha chatted through the difference between building in public, going direct, startup PR and just straight-up hype.
Distractify

'Cyberpunk Edgerunners' Lucy Is a Powerful Build in 'Cyberpunk 2077'

The Netflix anime Cyberpunk Edgerunners did wonders to help revive some hype for Cyberpunk 2077. While the game was initially thought to be one of the most anticipated games the year it released, it came out as a massive flop with bugs on most consoles that made gameplay rough at best. Reviews for the game following its launch were so bad players were requesting refunds for the title within a week.
The Independent

New free PS Plus games revealed for October 2022

If you play online games on your PlayStation console, then the chances are high that you are already paying a monthly/annual fee to access the service. So why not get your money’s worth and download some freebies?The PS Plus subscription is a great way to try out a game that you might have previously missed, and get access to exclusive discounts on the PlayStation store. Now that the new PS Plus service has rolled out worldwide, it’s the perfect time to make the most of your membership.Subscribers typically get access to several new games each month. This normally includes one...
The Verge

Sony is selling a PlayStation 5 bundle right now

Still on the hunt for a next-gen PlayStation 5? Right now, Sony is selling the disc-based PlayStation 5 with a digital copy of Guerrilla Games’ excellent Horizon Forbidden West for $549.99, which is $10 less than the cost if you were to buy the two individually. The best part? You don’t even have to wait in line in order to pick one up.
