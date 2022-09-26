New exhibit coming to Bath state historic site this Saturday

BATH, N.C. (WNCT) – A behind-the-scenes look at a new exhibit in Historic Bath will take place on Saturday.

On Oct. 1, experience a behind-the-scenes look at Historic Bath’s exciting new exhibit, Along the Banks of Bath Creek: A Story of People and Place. This exhibit is unique as it will explore the stories of the town which is supported by heavy details in the research that showcases the items, construction, and design of the site.

The exhibit will also have the staff any questions about the exhibit since the site is filled with a lot of history. Costumed interpreters will be on-site to explain more about Bath’s port, which was a source of commerce. The tours will go over customs, foods, and much more.

In the Palmer-Marsh House, learn about customs collection during the 1760s. Stop by the tavern and see how much it cost to eat a meal in Bath while hearing about women-owned businesses in the 18th century.

At Bonner Point, talk to the laborers who shipped imports and exports to and from the town of Bath in the 18th century, providing the residents with hard-to-obtain goods and news from afar.

In the Vanderveer house, travel forward in time to 1830. Try your hand at rope making, which was a vital industry in Bath during this period.

Family-friendly, hands-on activities are an opportunity to discover more about the history of Eastern North Carolina. Themed tours and workshops are also scheduled throughout the day – visit our website at https://historicsites.nc.gov/all-sites/historic-bath for more information and a schedule of events.

The event will be located at 207 Carteret Street in Bath with the price being $2 for adults and $1 for students.

