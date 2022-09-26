Read full article on original website
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Fall is finally here, meaning it’s officially time for a little bit (or a lot) of “Hocus Pocus.” This spooky season is extra exciting, because after almost 30 years, the Sanderson Sisters — played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy — are returning for the long-awaited sequel, “Hocus Pocus 2.”
Watch: Sarah Jessica Parker Says Her Kids "LOVE" Hocus Pocus. This news is not all just a bunch of hocus pocus. The Sanderson Sisters' cottage from Hocus Pocus will soon be accepting victims...er, visitors. Thanks to Airbnb, two lucky fans can book a one-night-only stay in the spooky cabin Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy) have called home for more than 300 years.
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The classic game of Yahtzee is getting a spooky makeover this Halloween season by...
If you’re a “Hocus Pocus” fan looking for a memorable, magical travel experience, then get out your calendar and get ready. Airbnb just announced an exclusive one-night stay available for two lucky fans in celebration of the release of “Hocus Pocus 2” on Disney+ this Friday, Sept. 30. Now that the Sanderson Sisters are back, it seems like they’re in a partying mood, and they’re inviting you to Salem this October!
The Sanderson Sisters made their grand reappearances on the red—er, purple—carpet at the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 and the spookiest witch of them all channeled one iconic ghost. Let's just say, she'll definitely put a spell on you. Bette Midler—AKA the Winifred Sanderson—donned a gown with chunky...
If you are tired of wrapping premade dough around anything and calling it a mummy, here are two unique recipes that will scare your guests as they dig in for another bite.
