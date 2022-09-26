If you’re a “Hocus Pocus” fan looking for a memorable, magical travel experience, then get out your calendar and get ready. Airbnb just announced an exclusive one-night stay available for two lucky fans in celebration of the release of “Hocus Pocus 2” on Disney+ this Friday, Sept. 30. Now that the Sanderson Sisters are back, it seems like they’re in a partying mood, and they’re inviting you to Salem this October!

