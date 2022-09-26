CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front crosses our area tonight and that will begin cooling us down tomorrow. By Wednesday, as clouds begin to move in ahead of Ian, temperatures will struggle to reach the low to mid 70s for highs and may not reach 70° on Thursday. On top of that, moisture will beginning moving into our area due to Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast either Thursday or early Friday. Ian will weaken rapidly as it moves inland and northward. Depending on the track, rain may begin moving into the Lowcountry as early as Thursday afternoon. The best chance for heavy rain appears to be late Thursday night through early Saturday morning. Periods of heavy rain and breezy conditions are expected on Friday. There may be a window Friday for a few tornadoes to develop as this storm moves into our area. Coastal flooding is also possible as the winds turn onshore Thursday and Friday. Rainfall totals of 3-6″ are expected at this time which could lead to localized flooding. With the tides running very high Thursday night through Saturday, any heavy rainfall could quick exacerbate the flooding potential downtown. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible near the beaches with breezy conditions inland. At this time, widespread power outages/damage are not expected. Conditions should improve quickly over the weekend but how quickly will be dependent on the track and the forward speed of the storm. We’ll keep you updated as the week goes on!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO