Increasing confidence that eastern NC will feel Ian impacts

(Dare County Emergency Management) On the morning of Sept. 28, Dare County Emergency Management issued this update on the status of Hurricane Ian and predictions about its potential impacts on our regions. Here is the information. Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of...
DARE COUNTY, NC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Ian likely to bring rain and wind to the Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front crosses our area tonight and that will begin cooling us down tomorrow. By Wednesday, as clouds begin to move in ahead of Ian, temperatures will struggle to reach the low to mid 70s for highs and may not reach 70° on Thursday. On top of that, moisture will beginning moving into our area due to Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast either Thursday or early Friday. Ian will weaken rapidly as it moves inland and northward. Depending on the track, rain may begin moving into the Lowcountry as early as Thursday afternoon. The best chance for heavy rain appears to be late Thursday night through early Saturday morning. Periods of heavy rain and breezy conditions are expected on Friday. There may be a window Friday for a few tornadoes to develop as this storm moves into our area. Coastal flooding is also possible as the winds turn onshore Thursday and Friday. Rainfall totals of 3-6″ are expected at this time which could lead to localized flooding. With the tides running very high Thursday night through Saturday, any heavy rainfall could quick exacerbate the flooding potential downtown. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible near the beaches with breezy conditions inland. At this time, widespread power outages/damage are not expected. Conditions should improve quickly over the weekend but how quickly will be dependent on the track and the forward speed of the storm. We’ll keep you updated as the week goes on!
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Ian Strikes Florida Wednesday... Impacts SC Late Thursday and all day Friday.

HARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We are watching Hurricane Ian and the latest track takes the storm from Florida back across the coastal waters of Georgia and near the south coast of South Carolina on Friday. The impacts are likely to be heavy rainfall, gusty winds and coastal flooding. Rainfall amounts of 5 to 8 inches possible and wind gusts near 50 mph close to the coast not out of the question as the center approaches Friday. Track adjustments will take place over the next 48 hours, but models in good agreement on these impacts and we will continue to monitor. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY on Friday. Cooler air will take over for the rest of the week as the sky becomes increasingly cloudy. Highs will only reach the low to mid 70s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBF

South Strand emergency responders prepare for Hurricane Ian

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - As Hurricane Ian approaches the state of South Carolina, first responders are taking action to prepare for the severe weather. That’s why The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department is telling people to avoid any flooded areas. “Do not walk in water that you cannot...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WBTV

Concerns looming in High Country as Hurricane Ian approaches

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - With Hurricane Ian barreling its way toward Florida, officials locally are starting early preparations to get ready when it arrives in the Carolinas sometime late this week. What concerns many living in the High Country are the threats of rock or mudslides that could do...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Ian projected to impact parts of the Carolinas

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the Southeast, including North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. The remnants of Hurricane Ian are currently projected to approach the area Friday into Saturday. Hurricane Ian, a Category 3 as of early Tuesday, is projected to make...
GEORGIA STATE
WMBF

Grand Strand hosts Bike Week ahead of Hurricane Ian

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Two things are on the minds of bikers and businesses, enjoying the Bike Week Fall Rally and the potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. As hundreds of bikers are now in the Grand Strand, WMBF News asked folks how they felt about the incoming storm. “I’m...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
ABC Action News

Hurricane Ian: Power outage numbers, maps

TAMPA, Fla — With power outages expected as Hurricane Ian impacts the Tampa Bay area this week, make sure you know where to check and who to call if you're experiencing an outage. Outage Maps. Phone Numbers. Duke Energy: Automated outage reporting system: 1-800-228-8485 or text OUT to 57801.
WMBF

McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency before Hurricane Ian impacts South Carolina. This activates the state’s emergency operations plan, which allows state agencies to prepare for the storm. He added that the South Carolina National Guard has been activated as well.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

