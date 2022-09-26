Read full article on original website
Related
WJCL
Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry under tropical storm watch as Hurricane Ian approaches
Update 11 a.m.: Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are now under a Tropical Storm Watch and Storm Surge Watch, according to the National Weather Service. A storm surge watch means life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline is possible within the next 48 hours. A tropical storm...
outerbanksvoice.com
Increasing confidence that eastern NC will feel Ian impacts
(Dare County Emergency Management) On the morning of Sept. 28, Dare County Emergency Management issued this update on the status of Hurricane Ian and predictions about its potential impacts on our regions. Here is the information. Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of...
Shift in Hurricane Ian track could bring 10 inches of rain to North Carolina coast
Ian’s remnants will cross central North Carolina, forecasters say.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Ian likely to bring rain and wind to the Lowcountry!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front crosses our area tonight and that will begin cooling us down tomorrow. By Wednesday, as clouds begin to move in ahead of Ian, temperatures will struggle to reach the low to mid 70s for highs and may not reach 70° on Thursday. On top of that, moisture will beginning moving into our area due to Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast either Thursday or early Friday. Ian will weaken rapidly as it moves inland and northward. Depending on the track, rain may begin moving into the Lowcountry as early as Thursday afternoon. The best chance for heavy rain appears to be late Thursday night through early Saturday morning. Periods of heavy rain and breezy conditions are expected on Friday. There may be a window Friday for a few tornadoes to develop as this storm moves into our area. Coastal flooding is also possible as the winds turn onshore Thursday and Friday. Rainfall totals of 3-6″ are expected at this time which could lead to localized flooding. With the tides running very high Thursday night through Saturday, any heavy rainfall could quick exacerbate the flooding potential downtown. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible near the beaches with breezy conditions inland. At this time, widespread power outages/damage are not expected. Conditions should improve quickly over the weekend but how quickly will be dependent on the track and the forward speed of the storm. We’ll keep you updated as the week goes on!
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Ian Strikes Florida Wednesday... Impacts SC Late Thursday and all day Friday.
HARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We are watching Hurricane Ian and the latest track takes the storm from Florida back across the coastal waters of Georgia and near the south coast of South Carolina on Friday. The impacts are likely to be heavy rainfall, gusty winds and coastal flooding. Rainfall amounts of 5 to 8 inches possible and wind gusts near 50 mph close to the coast not out of the question as the center approaches Friday. Track adjustments will take place over the next 48 hours, but models in good agreement on these impacts and we will continue to monitor. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY on Friday. Cooler air will take over for the rest of the week as the sky becomes increasingly cloudy. Highs will only reach the low to mid 70s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Hurricane Ian Likely to Bring Heavy Rain to Virginia
Hurricane Ian Likely to Bring Heavy Rain to Virginia
indherald.com
Eye to the Sky: Gulf hurricane will likely bring rain to East Tennessee
As anticipated, the forecasted track for Tropical Storm Ian has shifted slightly west — which in turn increases the chances for appreciable rainfall across East Tennessee in the days ahead. As of Sunday morning, Ian was directly south of Cuba and moving west-northwest at 14 mph. He has maximum...
WMBF
South Strand emergency responders prepare for Hurricane Ian
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - As Hurricane Ian approaches the state of South Carolina, first responders are taking action to prepare for the severe weather. That’s why The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department is telling people to avoid any flooded areas. “Do not walk in water that you cannot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Concerns looming in High Country as Hurricane Ian approaches
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - With Hurricane Ian barreling its way toward Florida, officials locally are starting early preparations to get ready when it arrives in the Carolinas sometime late this week. What concerns many living in the High Country are the threats of rock or mudslides that could do...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach officials provide tips for storm readiness, how to stay prepared
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials in Myrtle Beach are providing tips for everyone in preparation for the effects the Grand Strand will feel from Hurricane Ian. “Signing up for our emergency alerts from our ReGroup mass notification system is a great way to stay informed,” said Dana Rush, with Myrtle Beach Emergency Management Division.
McMaster declares state of emergency for South Carolina ahead of potential Ian impacts
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Wednesday ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. “It’s still too early to know exactly how Hurricane Ian will affect South Carolina, but preparations at the state level are well underway, and this declaration of emergency is another step in that process,” […]
Ian projected to impact parts of the Carolinas
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the Southeast, including North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. The remnants of Hurricane Ian are currently projected to approach the area Friday into Saturday. Hurricane Ian, a Category 3 as of early Tuesday, is projected to make...
WMBF
McMaster, state emergency leaders on Hurricane Ian impacts: ‘We are fully prepared’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster was joined by state emergency management leaders on Tuesday afternoon to talk about Hurricane Ian and its impacts on South Carolina. Hurricane Ian made landfall on Tuesday morning in Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane and then moved out into the Gulf of...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina Emergency officials offer good reminder about hurricane information on social media
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina emergency officials are offering up a good reminder about getting the latest hurricane information from social media. As we know you sometimes see days-old posts on your Facebook feed. So the reminder is to simply: Check the timestamp on posts that come in your...
What is the 'dirty side' of a tropical storm or hurricane?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With Florida in the cone of uncertainty of Tropical Storm Ian — which is forecast to become a hurricane — and the potential for impacts from the storm, there is the potential the Tampa Bay area could see the "dirty side" of the storm.
WMBF
Grand Strand hosts Bike Week ahead of Hurricane Ian
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Two things are on the minds of bikers and businesses, enjoying the Bike Week Fall Rally and the potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. As hundreds of bikers are now in the Grand Strand, WMBF News asked folks how they felt about the incoming storm. “I’m...
ABC Action News
Hurricane Ian: Power outage numbers, maps
TAMPA, Fla — With power outages expected as Hurricane Ian impacts the Tampa Bay area this week, make sure you know where to check and who to call if you're experiencing an outage. Outage Maps. Phone Numbers. Duke Energy: Automated outage reporting system: 1-800-228-8485 or text OUT to 57801.
WMBF
McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency before Hurricane Ian impacts South Carolina. This activates the state’s emergency operations plan, which allows state agencies to prepare for the storm. He added that the South Carolina National Guard has been activated as well.
Comments / 0