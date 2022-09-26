Read full article on original website
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Tim Hortons opens first Texas location in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 30 to October 2, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
How two Houstonians transformed an old horse trailer into a mobile bar
After painstaking renovations, the vintage vehicle is wheeling cocktails across town as Hauling Happy Hour.
Fogo de Chão brings Brazilian cuisine to Bay Area
Fogo De Chão will open Sept. 29 at the Baybrook Mall, 700 Baybrook Mall Drive, Ste. G-100, Friendswood, overlooking The Lawn at the mall. (Courtesy Konnect Agency) Fogo De Chão will open Sept. 29 at the Baybrook Mall, 700 Baybrook Mall Drive, Ste. G-100, Friendswood, overlooking The Lawn at the mall.
What to order at Mala Sichuan Bistro, whose Heights location is now open
The M-K-T location is the fifth outpost of the popular Houston Chinese restaurant.
After 4 years on hold, Lyric Market announces restaurant lineup for fall opening in Houston
The long-awaited Lyric Market is planned to open in the fall at 411 Smith St., Houston. (Courtesy Lauren Miracle/Hospitality HQ) In 2018, Houston's theater district was expecting the opening of a new food hall attached to the Lyric Center at 411 Smith St., Houston. The Lyric Market was repeatedly delayed...
papercitymag.com
Austin Jewelry Entrepreneur Covers Love, Life and a Near-Death Experience in New Memoir — Kendra Scott Launches a Tour in Houston
Jewelry designer Kendra Scott launches the tour for her memoire, 'Born to Shine at her boutique in CityCentre. (Photo by Shannon O’Hara) From designing jewelry in her spare bedroom in Austin two decades ago, entrepreneur Kendra Scott has grown her artistry into a $1 billion company with 130 stores across the United States, 31 of them in Texas. With those two decades under her belt, Scott celebrates the milestone with a no-holds-barred memoir titled Born To Shine: Do Good, Find Your Joy and Build a Life You Love.
Eater
Houston’s Most Anticipated New Steakhouse Finally Has a Chef
Owners of anticipated steakhouse Andiron (3201 Allen Parkway, Suite E110) have announced that Ann Arbor’s Louis Maldonado will use his Michelin-star chops to lead the restaurant as executive chef. Maldonado previously worked at award-winning restaurants, including French Laundry, where he served as chef de cuisine and was named People’s...
houstononthecheap.com
Fall Festivals in Houston – Wine’d down at the Grand Central Park Sip & Shop 2022 on October 8!
One of the most awaited Fall Festivals in Houston – the Grand Central Park Sip & Shop 2022 is finally here! Wine’d down at the shopping event of the season as you get to enjoy delectable wines while shopping from over 100 local businesses from all over Houston! Get ready to stop by and shop ‘til you drop!
Texas Is Home To 2 Of The Best Korean Restaurants In America
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best Korean restaurants in America.
houstoncitybook.com
Biggest Nail Salon in Texas — and Maybe the Country! — Shines Bright in the Heights
THIRTY-TWO YEARS AFTER immigrating to Houston from Vietnam, Tom Tran has opened his 50th nail salon — and it's the biggest one in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot Milano Nail Spa – The Heights, located in the mixed-use complex just off I-10 and Studemont that is also home to SheSpace and First Watch, might even take the title of the largest in the U.S.
Katy is now home to Pucci Cafe, a luxury dog restaurant and boutique
The pet-friendly spot at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch offers gourmet food and a dog bakery.
New shop Eat Cake brings homemade cakes with soft opening at W. 19th St., Shepherd Drive
The business offers cakes make with homemade recipes, including traditional cakes, cheesecakes, cake bars and cabana pudding, a cake-based banana pudding. (Courtesy Eat Cake) A soft opening took place for a new cake shop, Eat Cake, in late September at 1901 N. Shepherd Drive, Ste. 5, Houston, near the West 19th Street intersection.
'The whole place is active' | Walk with the dead in Old Town Spring
SPRING, Texas — If you’ve heard of any haunted place in Spring, it’s probably Wunsche Bros. Cafe, most notably that those brothers, Charlie and Del, like to "visit." But Old Town Spring is full of so many more stories and sightings. "It’s been – can’t believe it...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Everybody Hurts: Best Places to Go in Houston When You’ve Been Dumped
Before anyone asks: I’m fine. This list isn’t for me, but we’ve all had our moments of heartbreak or times when you just needed a minute to cradle your feelings. Here are some of our favorite places to visit when you need to pull away from your Netflix-and-cry marathon, but still don’t want to deal with the public at large yet.
We All Know What A Waterfall Is But Have You Ever Heard Of A Waterwall?
I am quite familiar with the band Oasis' song Wonderwall, but yesterday while scrolling through TikTok, I knew nothing of a 'waterwall.' Even better? It is here in Texas, and it is magnificent. That is the only word that I can think of to describe it. It is similar to a waterfall, one could say, but it does not flow into a river or stream. It is simply, as it is called, waterwall.
cw39.com
Hurricane Ian’s size compared to Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Major Hurricane Ian heads for Florida today, bringing significant wind damage, storm surge and flooding to a large area. For more context for Texans, an overlay of the state of Texas over Wednesday morning’s satellite and radar image of Ian show its impressive size. How...
Food truck Mingo’s Latin Kitchen opens brick-and-mortar restaurant in Pearland
Mingo's Latin Kitchen opened a location in Pearland on Sept. 27. (Courtesy Pexels) Mingo’s Latin Kitchen opened Sept. 27 at 3320 E. Broadway St., Ste. 114, Pearland. Mingo’s began as a food truck serving gourmet Latin American dishes. The menu for the new location includes tacos, sandwiches, hand-cut fries, margaritas and beer. 281-683-8305. www.mingoslatinkitchen.com.
Houston's Buffalo Bayou Brewing sued after nonpayment of financial services
The Houston brewery is being sued after nonpayment of financial services.
Click2Houston.com
Breathtaking infinity room opens in Houston
Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a brand new exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts that your children will want to see. It’s a room full of illusions. Using a network of mirrors, the artist creates an illusion of a never-ending space. We’re live from this new exhibit, Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
fox26houston.com
Houston Murder: Lil Uzi Vert rapper Lotta Cash Desto, real name Destinee Govan, killed on Richmond Ave.
HOUSTON - Lil Uzi artist, Lotta Cash Desto, was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting on Richmond Ave. in Houston early Saturday morning. She was shot to death at a traffic light and a passenger in her vehicle was also injured. According to Houston police, Christian Isaiah Williams,...
Chron.com
