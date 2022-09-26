Read full article on original website
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Connecticut Father Disappeared In 2016 And His Son Was Brutally Murdered Months Later Still Searching For His DadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Fall Foliage Day at Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Sound on Sound Attendees for Saturday Show in Bridgeport Upset With Issues
UPDATE: I published the following article without getting comment from the festival organizers. I own that I made a mistake there, in an effort to publish as soon as possible. As one might imagine, the folks at Live Nation were not happy with my article. We will attempt to speak to them on the air, or get a comment. I've been told they understand there were serious issues with the execution of the Saturday concert. I've been told they addressed those issues and that the Sunday show went off without a hitch. The organizers were active reaching out to fans who spoke up and Live Nation deserved a chance to speak on these issues before I published. We will attempt to right that wrong. We consider ourselves the voice of the people on the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show so when our fans came to us with an overwhelming one-sided reaction to Saturday's show, I wanted to speak for them, as fast as possible.
Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater
BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
DEEP cautions motorists about moose
The word is out about a moose seen traipsing about portions of western Connecticut. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it’s probably the same moose that’s been spotted in Woodbury, Southbury, and Danbury.
Hill Makes 911 Call — To 911
The city’s director of public safety communications had a message for the Hill South community management team: in an emergency, call 911 — not the personal number of the neighborhood’s top cop. “We did call 911,” responded Meghan Currey, who heads the neighborhood’s Wilson Library Branch. “Nobody...
New Haven Independent
Julie Ann Richardson
Julie Ann Richardson, age 57 of Naugatuck, beloved companion of John Kowal, died peacefully on September 23, 2022, at Griffin Hospital with her family by her side. Born in Derby on December 9, 1964, she was the daughter of Ralph Richardson of Oxford and the late Ellen Gatcomb Richardson. Julie...
Register Citizen
'Buried in the Backyard' TV series eyes 2006 Manchester homicide
MANCHESTER — Working with a backhoe operator for two days, police had dug holes all around a backyard on Lake Street in June 2007 with no results. Acting on tips that included a neighbor's memory of buried boulders, Manchester police were searching the 1.4-acre property for the body of an Ellington man reported missing the previous fall. The man's friend and boss, the owner of the home on the town's eastern edge, was suspected of foul play.
Alexis Robbins Taps Into Community
Tap dance is an indelible form of American art, a practice we have all seen on screens little and big, but have you ever seen it done in a public park? And have you ever thought, “Hey, I wish I could do that?” Tap dancer and choreographer Alexis Robbins is here to tell you that you can see it and practice it, on a stage and in a park, right here in New Haven in the days and weeks to come.
Ionne Reframes The Breakdown
The video for Ionne’s latest single “The Last Time” — off his new album Fracture — sends the viewer into a spiral from the start. When the camera finally stops spinning, it’s still moving, and there is Ionne himself, singing into the darkness on a beach, a crashed spaceship behind him. “All we ever feared / Was killing time / Several hundred years / Amount to castles that we’ll never own / And songs I write / But cannot sing myself / Our dreams of spaceships and their secret plans to take us somewhere else,” he sings. It’s a melody about loss, but the music isn’t about giving up. It’s about falling down and getting up again, of finding the strength to start something new.
The Castle, Black Rock has grand opening on Fairfield Ave in Bridgeport
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to welcome the restaurant to Black Rock.
Violence Robs Mom A 2nd Time
“Mom,” Antonio Jones told his mother Sandy Mesquita on the phone. “I’m on my way home.”. “Hurry up and come home,” Mesquita responded. Antonio didn’t make it home. Instead Mesquita learned she will be burying her second child in two years. Antonio Jones made...
biteofthebest.com
A Stop in at Dive Bar & Restaurant, Milford, CT
We planned an afternoon on Gulf Beach after lunch to catch up on life. We never got there. We stopped at Dive Bar & Restaurant, a place offering a great view of Long Island Sound that’s just across the street. Oddly, Connecticut’s expansive coastline offers little waterside dining. This Dive Bar is just over the Milford border in West Haven.
New Haven Independent
Jim C. Hanley, Sr.
Jim C. Hanley, Sr. was born April 28, 1947, in Derby, Connecticut and later moved to Spokane in 1972. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Bonnie Hanley and twin sons, Jim C. Jr (Connie) and Joe T. Hanley (Deanna) and four grandchildren, who were the love of his life: Finnegan, Sheamus, Liam and Mary.
Eyewitness News
Pastor says vandalism at Meriden church is a ‘cry for help’
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pastor with the First Congregational Church says someone spray painted words on their front steps over the weekend. Police are looking for a suspect, but the pastor is not looking to press charges. “I felt angry and then when I saw and read what they...
America’s best wings are in Connecticut, says Buffalo wing festival
Two of the country’s best wing joints are right next door in Connecticut. The National Buffalo Wing Festival, hosted in Buffalo, New York, annually announced earlier this month the winners for best wing categories. The Blind Rhino sports bar located in Norwalk and Bridgeport, Connecticut, was announced first place...
Shelter Inquiry Targets Pet Death
A police captain has been assigned to supervise New Haven’s animal shelter — and remind the city’s animal control officer the difference between a dead cat and a live one. That’s how the New Haven Police Department is responding to an anonymous complaint of animal neglect and...
Eyewitness News
On this day 37 years ago, Hurricane Gloria slammed into Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Sept. 27, 1985, Connecticut endured a direct hit from a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Gloria swept through through the state 37 years ago. Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London. “At probably the height of Gloria’s fury, this is...
New Haven Independent
Sandra Joyce Chemlen (Petruny)
Sandra Joyce Chemlen (Petruny), age 79 of Oxford, beloved wife for 52 years to the late R. David Chemlen, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2022 at Chestelm Health and Rehabilitation in East Haddam, CT in the loving presence of family. Born in Waterbury, she was the daughter of the late George Petruny and Stephanie Zukauskis and is predeceased by her sister Janet Patricia Digliani (Petruny). Sandra was a graduate of Waterbury Catholic High School, class of 1960, and a graduate of St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing in 1963. She was active in nursing, except for a period of time spent at home raising her children, until her retirement in 2008.
Deer in danger: DEEP confirms positive disease in Conn. white-tails
Conn. (WTNH) — For the third year in a row, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) confirmed hemorrhagic disease in white-tailed deer. According to DEEP, the first positive case of 2022 was found in a deer in Goshen — the first documented case in the state since 2017. Then, a second positive deer […]
Photographer Finds The Story In The Picture
The title photographer Joy Bush gives to the image — Loose Screw — suggest something about the sense of humor she wants the viewer to have in looking at the piece. But it also offers some direction for how to look at the image. The first thing that jumps out, after all, is the chair. But the story, whatever it is, starts with the screwdriver balanced on the power outlet. What’s it doing there? And where is the screw it was brought out to tighten? Is it between jobs? Has it been forgotten? Where is the owner of that chair? There’s a sense of incompletion; something hasn’t happened yet, but it’s about to.
Reward offer for missing Bridgeport dog
Diva went missing Saturday near Brooks and Stillman streets.
