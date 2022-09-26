Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Reveals Jason Peters ‘Starting’ Plan for Monday Night at Giants
Jason Peters, an NFC East staple for over a decade, is set to make his Dallas Cowboys debut in prime time at the Giants
New York Giants: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Cowboys
The New York Giants lost for the first time in the 2022 NFL season after dropping their Week 3 assignment to the Dallas Cowboys, 23-16, at MetLife Stadium. Here are some takeaways from the Giants’ Week 3 loss. The 2-1 Giants were attempting to achieve their first 3-0 start...
Bears Week 3 Overreactions: Justin Fields' Struggles Cause for Panic?
Bears overreactions: Is scheme to blame for Fields' struggles? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears improved to 2-1 with a sloppy, error-filled 23-20 win over the Houston Texans in Week 3. Honestly, it felt like a loss. Justin Fields self-proclaimed his performance as “trash” and vowed to be...
Jets' Zach Wilson Set to Return Sunday Vs. Steelers
Jets’ Zach Wilson Set to Return Sunday Vs. Steelers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is clear to return to action as the team takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Wednesday. Wilson, 23, sustained a right...
Bears' Khalil Herbert Wins NFL's Ground Player Award for Week 3
Herbert wins NFL's ground player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears running back Khalil Herbert won the ground player of the week award for his Week 3 performance against the Houston Texans. The NFL's FedEx ground player of the week lets fans vote for the best...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: An Army Player Goes in the First Round
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears add a weapon for Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There were copious amounts of significant injuries heading into Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season, and even more after games ended this past Monday night. The Chargers' losses may have contributed to...
TupaTalk: Coach Bud Grant has always brought out the best
Bud Grant turned 95 last May. His star as a NFL prime-time presence faded long, long ago. His lone remaining fingerprint in today’s NFL is Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete...
Where to Buy Chicago Bears 2022 NFL Salute to Service Apparel
Where to buy Bears 2022 NFL Salute to Service apparel originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The National Football League has released its annual line of military-inspired team apparel for 2022. The released collection is a mission to support military service members. The collection that was made by Nike and...
Report: Chiefs DL Chris Jones Directed ‘Disturbing Language' at Colts QB Matt Ryan
Report: Chris Jones directed 'disturbing language' at Matt Ryan originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The game-changing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones received late in Kansas City's 20-17 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday reportedly was a result of directing "disturbing language" at Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.
Roquan Smith Is One of the Best Pass Coverage Linebackers Since 2018
Smith is a top pass coverage linebacker since 2018 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Roquan Smith has been one of the best pass coverage linebackers since entering the NFL in 2018, according to some statistics. A statistic from Zebra Technologies ranks Smith second in allowed passer rating as the...
How Justin Fields Flushed, Moved on From ‘Trash' Game Vs. Texans
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields' performance against the Houston Texans in the Bears' 23-20 Week 3 win at Soldier Field was alarming. The second-year quarterback candidly referred to it as "trash" following the game. It was an apt description of an afternoon in which Fields went 8-for-17 for...
Bears Chances to Win Over Texans Nearly Doubled After Smith INT
Bears chances to win nearly doubled after Smith INT originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears were in a bind against the Houston Texans with under two minutes to go. Quarterback Davis Mills had the ball in his hands and plenty of time to play in the fourth quarter....
Matt Eberflus Believes Bears Defense Can Create Even More Turnovers
Country fumbles with Flus: How Bears D can play better originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears defense has been effective taking the ball away through the first three games of the season. In each of their two wins, a key turnover has played a pivotal role in locking up a win. It’s early evidence that the H.I.T.S. principle is taking hold at Halas Hall, but Matt Eberflus thinks the team can do even better.
Deebo Samuel Signing With Jordan Brand Is ‘Dream Come True' for 49ers Star
Deebo signing with Jordan Brand is 'dream come true' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. As the NFL's most unique "wide back" offensive weapon, Deebo Samuel's versatility is his greatest gift on the football field. He can catch the football. He can run with the football. And now, he's a...
Who Is Bears Linebacker Joe Thomas? Players Worth Watching
Who is Bears linebacker Joe Thomas? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears placed wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve after he injured his calf during Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. Pringle's IR stint opened up a roster for the Bears, so the team elevated linebacker...
If you're in the blue, you'll get Giants vs. Bears on TV
The New York Giants (2-1) are preparing to host the Chicago Bears (2-1) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 4 matchup. The Giants are coming off a disappointing Monday night loss to the Dallas Cowboys in which they squandered multiple opportunities for both the tie and win. However, they are still ahead of the curve at 2-1 and will be motivated come Sunday.
Bears open as 3.5-point underdogs vs. Giants in Week 4
The Chicago Bears (2-1) will battle the New York Giants (2-1) this Sunday, where Chicago will be looking to clean things up after their Week 3 win over the Houston Texans (0-2-1). While the Bears are coming off a narrow victory over the Texans, oddsmakers don’t feel confident about their...
Cowboys-Giants Is ESPN’s 4th Most-Watched MNF Ever
During the NFL offseason, ESPN invested a staggering $165 million in its new “Monday Night Football” broadcast booth of Troy Aikman and Joe Buck. So far Chairman Jimmy Pitaro’s gamble is paying off, with MNF drawing some of the highest TV numbers for the 17-year ESPN era.
Should Bears Look at Lamar Jackson's Offense to Help Justin Fields?
Simms thinks Bears can help Fields with Lamar-like plays originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There wasn’t much to like from Justin Fields’ performance against the Houston Texans in the Bears’ 23-20 Week 3 win at Soldier Field. The win is nice but having the supposed future...
Justin Fields, Tom Brady Make NFL's All-Frustrated Team Through Three Weeks
Justin Fields makes NFL's All-Frustrated Team through three weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It's only three weeks into the NFL season and frustration has already set in for some. Whether it's a player whose team is off to an unexpected slow start, a wide receiver who isn't getting...
