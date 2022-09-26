Country fumbles with Flus: How Bears D can play better originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears defense has been effective taking the ball away through the first three games of the season. In each of their two wins, a key turnover has played a pivotal role in locking up a win. It’s early evidence that the H.I.T.S. principle is taking hold at Halas Hall, but Matt Eberflus thinks the team can do even better.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 MINUTES AGO