ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Labour delegates press for Royal Mail nationalisation after rail pledge

By Ben Quinn
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6vid_0iAfSOAy00
Shadow Secretary of State for Transport Louise Haigh speaks at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool.

Labour would renationalise the railways, its conference has been told, although Keir Starmer will continue to face pressure after delegates unanimously passed union-backed motions urging public ownership of Royal Mail and inflation-proof pay rises.

The party leadership avoided a potentially divisive split on public ownership of energy and water firms, as the leftwing campaign group Momentum accused it of “rigging the system” to water down a related motion.

But delegates unanimously passed a motion expressing support for Labour MPs attending picket lines, in effect rebuking Starmer after he sacked Sam Tarry as shadow transport minister in July for giving unauthorised media interviews from an RMT demonstration.

Earlier, delegates got to their feet and applauded as Dave Ward, the general secretary of the Communication Workers Union (CWU), sounded a call from the conference stage to support striking workers and said he hoped to see the Labour leader on a picket line in the coming weeks.

“We’ll get a bacon butty ready for him. Keir, let us know: is it brown or red sauce?” Ward said. “Our members want to know: does this Labour conference stand with your posties? And if you do, are you going to be on the picket lines when we take our next strike action on Friday and Saturday of the coming week?”

He moved a motion aimed at committing the next Labour government to bringing back Royal Mail into public ownership and reuniting it with the Post Office, which was passed.

Nationalisation remains a sensitive topic in the party. In its 2019 manifesto under Jeremy Corbyn, Labour committed to bringing rail, mail, water and energy into public ownership, but Starmer and his shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, have withheld endorsement of bringing key industries into public hands.

However, the shadow transport secretary, Louise Haigh, gave a delegate-pleasing restatement of Labour’s support for bringing the railways back into public ownership as contracts expire, in what was regarded as a victory for her own lobbying.

Eliciting sustained applause, Haigh also said Labour would give communities the power to set bus routes and fares. She said: “We will cast aside the tired dogma that has failed passengers. We will improve services and lower fares. And, yes, conference, Labour in power will bring our railways back into public ownership where they belong.”

Campaigners inside Labour will continue to press for the party to bring energy as well as water into public ownership, after controversial last-minute procedural moves meant the position was not included in a motion. They pointed out the warm reception from the conference when it was mentioned in speeches.

Delegates from Momentum alleged they were not told about a meeting to agree a motion on nationalisation that they were entitled to attend.

One of them, Don Lindsay, from Barrow and Furness Labour party, said from the conference stage that a call for a “socialist, green new deal” had been “cynically excluded from debate”, and he drew applause when he added: “Our CLP believes that this transformation of our whole economy, expanding public ownership so we can plan a just transition, must be absolutely foundational to Labour’s green ambitions.”

He urged support for motions on pay and rail nationalisation, but added: “Remember that at every turn this conference’s so-called democracy has been rigged.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kwasi Kwarteng said ‘who cares if Sterling crashes?’ after Brexit, report claims

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly said “who cares if Sterling crashes” in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit referendum result in 2016.The then-Tory backbencher, who backed the Leave campaign, was heard making the remark outside the Groucho Club in Soho, according to the Evening Standard.Joy Lo Dico, the journalist behind The Londoner diary column at the time, said she found Mr Kwarteng talking “feverishly” into his phone after the result. “The markets are going mad,” he told her.The Brexiteer was later heard saying: “Who cares if Sterling crashes? It will come back up again.”Mr Kwarteng is contending with massive market...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Louise Haigh
Person
Rachel Reeves
The Independent

Labour removes party whip after MP calls Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black

An MP has had the Labour party whip suspended after she called Kwasi Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black.Rupa Huq was heard discussing the chancellor’s private school background, before adding that "you wouldn’t know he is black" when hearing him speak. The MP for Ealing Central and Acton, in west London, is thought to have made the comments at a fringe event at the Labour conference in Liverpool on Monday. A senior Labour spokesperson said: “We condemn the remarks she made, which were totally inappropriate and call on her to withdraw them.”In the audio, revealed by the Guido Fawkes website, Ms...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Royal Mail#New Labour
The Guardian

Hilaree Nelson, famed US mountaineer, missing on Nepal’s Manaslu peak

The renowned US big-mountain skier Hilaree Nelson has gone missing on a trek in the Himalayas after apparently falling into a 2,000ft crevasse. Nelson and her partner, Jim Morrison, had scaled the 26,781ft peak of Manaslu mountain on Monday morning. Jiban Ghimire of Shangri-La Nepal Treks, which organised the expedition, told Outside Magazine that the pair reached the summit at 11:30am local time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Australian surfer Chris Davidson dies after punch outside pub

A man has faced court over the death of the former surfing champion Chris Davidson who died after being punched outside a pub on the New South Wales mid-north coast. Police said they were called to Sportsmans Way at South West Rocks just after 11pm on Saturday following reports a man had been punched in the face, fallen and hit his head on the pavement.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Daily Mail

Awkward moment BBC newsreaders don't have a clue who Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is - but Aussie commentators also didn't recognise UK leader Liz Truss

British presenters were left red-faced after failing to recognise Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as he arrived for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. National broadcaster BBC listed a host of names as world leaders filed into London's Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.
WORLD
The Guardian

Tutankhamun’s burial chamber may contain door to Nefertiti’s tomb

The discovery of hidden hieroglyphics within Tutankhamun’s tomb lends weight to a theory that the fabled Egyptian queen Nefertiti lies in a hidden chamber adjacent to her stepson’s burial chamber, a world-renowned British Egyptologist has said. Nicholas Reeves, a former curator in the British Museum’s Department of Egyptian...
EGYPT
The Guardian

The Guardian

455K+
Followers
104K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy